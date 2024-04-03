Sip and Bite Bistro
Sandwich
HOT SANDWICH
- Hot pastrami w/cheese$14.50
includes mayonnaise, mustard, pickle, pepperoncini
- Hot roast beef w/cheese$13.50
includes mayonnaise, mustard, pickle,pepperoncini and horseradish sauce.
- Meatball sub w/cheese$11.95
Includes meatball, marinara sauce and, provolone cheese
- Hot turkey w/cheese$13.50
includes mayonnaise, mustard, pickle, onion, pepperoncini
- Hot ham w/cheese$11.95
includes mayonnaise, mustard, pickle, onion, pepperoncini
- Fat cat sandwich w/cheese (hot)$17.95
mix of 2 meats includes mayonnaise, mustard, pickle, onion, pepperoncini
- Half sandwich combo (HOT)$10.95
Half sandwich with a choice of side/soup
COLD SANDWICH
- Turkey sub w/cheese$13.50
includes provolone cheese, mayonnaise, mustard, pickle, onion, pepperoncini, lettuce, tomato and house dressing.
- Ham sub w/cheese$11.95
includes provolone cheese, mayonnaise, mustard, pickle, onion, pepperoncini, lettuce, tomato and house dressing.
- Tuna sub w/cheese$11.95
includes provolone cheese, mayonnaise, mustard, pickle, onion, pepperoncini, lettuce, tomato and house dressing.
- Roast Beef Sub w/cheese$13.50
includes provolone cheese, mayonnaise, mustard, pickle, onion, pepperoncini, lettuce, tomato and house dressing.
- Pastrami Sub w/cheese$14.50
includes provolone cheese, mayonnaise, mustard, pickle, onion, pepperoncini, lettuce, tomato and house dressing.
- Veggie sub w/cheese$11.95
includes hummus, olive spread, avocado, provolone cheese, mayonnaise, mustard, pickle, onion, pepperoncini, lettuce, tomato and house dressing.
- Fat cat sandwich w/cheese (cold)$17.95
mix 2 meats includes provolone cheese, mayonnaise, mustard, pickle, onion, pepperoncini, lettuce, tomato and house dressing.
- Half sandwich combo (COLD)$10.95
Half sandwich with a choice of side/soup
Soup/Side/Extra
SOUP & SIDES
- MACARONI SALAD$4.50
Homemade macaroni salad with mayo, bell pepper, celery and corn.
- POTATO SALAD$4.50
Homemade potato salad with mayo, carrot, apples, cucumber. *Contains cucumber*
- SOUP OF THE DAY$4.50
Homemade soup of the day, choices may vary.
- TUNA SCOOP$4.50
Scoop of our tuna mix on a bed of lettuce with our sesame dressing. *Contains sesame dressing*