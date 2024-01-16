Sip + Co. East Village
Beverage
- Drip Coffee
House locally roasted single-origin Kenyan drip coffee. Brew hot and serve fresh, daily.$3.50+
- Espresso
Double shots of our signature espresso blend - Kenya and Brazil. Taste chocolaty and brown-sugar.$3.75
- Americano
Americano brewed with our signature espresso$3.75+
- Macchiato
Made with our signature espresso and 1.5oz of perfectly foamed milk$4.15
- Cortado
Made with our signature espresso and perfectly foamed milk$4.35
- Cappuccino
Made with our signature espresso and perfectly foamed milk$4.50+
- Flat White
Made with our signature espresso and perfectly foamed milk$4.75+
- Latte
Made with our signature espresso and perfectly foamed milk$5.25+
- Hot Chocolate
Made with an all-natural cocoa powder made from Ghana cocoa beans and perfectly foamed milk$4.25+
- Chai Latte
Made with Rishi Organic Masala Chai Tea, perfectly foamed milk and topped with cinnamon powder$5.45+
- Cold Brew
Cold brewed with our signature blend and for 18 hours.$5.00+
- Iced Tea
- Hot Tea
Single-origin tea provided by local Bushwick Tea
- Matcha Latte
Made with Hikari Single Origin Ceremonial Matcha by Matchaful and perfectly foamed milk$5.50+
- Steamer$3.75+
- London Fog$4.50+
- London Frog$6.00+
- Lemonade$5.25
- Arnold Palmer$5.25
Kitchen
- Bagel
NY Bagels. Choose from Plain, Multigrain, Cinnamon Raisins and Everything$2.35
- Toast$3.00
- Egg and Cheese
Classic Egg and Cheese on a Potato Onion Bap. Optional: Sausage, Bacon, Turkey$6.50
- Ham & Cheese$6.50
- Avocado Toast
Fresh Avocado Smash, Pico de Gallo, Cherry Tomatoes & Arugula on a Heritage Wheat Sourdough Optional: Steamed Egg$16.50
- Salmon Lox
Caper Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Nova Salmon, Pickled Onion, & Arugula on Your Choice of Toasted Bagels$17.50
- Breakfast Burrito
Maple sausage *, Pico de Gallo, Cheddar, Steamed Egg on a Whole Wheat Wrap Optional: Vegetarian$12.50
- Grilled Cheese$12.00
- Chicken Club$16.00
- Spicy Turkey$14.00