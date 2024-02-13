Skip to Main content
SippLa 1427 Westwood Boulevard
SippLa 1427 Westwood Boulevard
DRINK
Pastry
DRINK
Espresso
$3.50
Americano
$4.00
Macchiato
$4.50
Cortado
$4.50
Flat White
$5.00
Cappuccino
$5.00
Latte
$5.50
Matcha Latte
$6.00
Drip
$4.00
Cold Brew
$6.00
Tea
$4.00
Vanila Latte
$6.00
Hot Chocolate
$5.00
Saffron Latte
$7.00
Chai Latte
$6.00
Mocha Latte
$6.00
Pastry
Almond Croissant
$6.50
Almond Bits
$5.50
Chocolate Croissant
$6.00
Cinnamon Twist
$7.00
Croissant
$5.50
SippLa 1427 Westwood Boulevard Location and Ordering Hours
(310) 560-6649
1427 Westwood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Closed
All hours
