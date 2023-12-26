Sips on six 7512 West McNichols Road
- Well Vodka$8.00
- Absolut$10.00
- Belvedere$12.00
- Ciroc$10.00
- Ciroc Berry$10.00
- Ciroc Seasonal$10.00
- Grey Goose$12.00
- Tito's$8.00
- Kettle one$8.00
- Well Gin$8.00
- Hendricks$12.00
- Tanqueray$10.00
- Nolet$10.00
- Well Rum$8.00
- Flor De Cana$12.00
- Bacardi$10.00
- Captain Morgan$12.00
- 1800$8.00
- Casamigo$12.00
- Casamigo Anejo$18.00
- Casamigo Reposado$16.00
- Class Azul$47.50
- Don Julio$12.00
- Don Julio Anejo$18.00
- Don Julio Reposado$16.00
- Don Julio Rosado (pink)$35.00
- Lunazul$8.00
- Lunazul anejo$9.00
- Lunazul repo$9.00
- Milagro$10.00
- Milagro Reposado$10.00
- Patron$12.00
- Patron Anejo$18.00
- Patron Reposado$16.00
- Teremana$12.00
- Teremana Anejo$16.00
- Teremana Reposado$14.00
- Well Tequila$8.00
- Espolon$10.00
- Espolon anejo$12.00
- Well Whiskey$8.00
- Jameson$10.00
- Jack Daniels$10.00
- Woodford$14.00
- Makers Mark$12.00
- Uncle Nearest$14.00
- Crown royal$12.00
- Crown royal peach$12.00
- Well Scotch$8.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$12.00
- Laphroig$12.00
- Hennessy$12.00
- Remy$14.00
- Remy 1738$16.00
- Pierre Ferrand$12.00
- Hennessy Privledge$16.00
- Jagermeister$8.00
- Aperol$10.00
- Campari$10.00
- Chartreuse, Green$14.00
- Cointreau$10.00
- Kahlua$10.00
- Grand Marnier$8.00
Cocktails
- Alabama Slammer$7.00
- Bloody Mary$10.00
- Blueberry Lemonade$10.00
- Cosmopolitan$10.00
- Daiquiri$12.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$12.00
- Flavored Lemon Drop$10.00
- Flavored Margarita$12.00
- Gimlet$12.00
- Green Tea$10.00
- Hot Toddy$10.00
- Lemon Drop$10.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$11.00
- Long Island Top Shelf$16.00
- Mai Tai$10.00
- Manhattan$14.00
- Margarita$10.00
- Martini
- Mimosa$12.00
- Mint Julep$12.00
- Mojito$12.00
- Moscow Mule$12.00
- Old Fashioned$14.00
- Sazerac$12.00
- Screwdriver$12.00
- Sea Breeze$12.00
- Sex on the beach$10.00
- Sidecar$12.00
- Tequila Sunrise$10.00
- Tom Collins$10.00
- Whiskey Smash$14.00
- Whiskey Sour$15.00
- White Russian$12.00
- White tea$8.00
- Lavender Lemonade$12.00
- Johnny Vegas$8.00
- Long Beach$10.00
- Amaretto sour$10.00
- Blue MF$10.00
Beer
Bottle Service
- Hennessy$200.00
- Remy$200.00
- Hennessy Privledge$275.00
- Remy 1738$275.00
- Casamigo Reposado$275.00
- Casamigos Anejo$325.00
- Teremana$200.00
- Teremana Reposado$225.00
- Don Julio$225.00
- Don Julio Reposado$275.00
- Don Julio Anejo$325.00
- Patron$225.00
- Patron Reposado$275.00
- Patron Anejo$325.00
- Lunazul blanco$125.00
- Lunazul repo$125.00
- Lunazul anejo$150.00
- Jose Cuervo Cristilliano$225.00
- Vevue Clicquot$120.00
- Louis Roderer$150.00
Beverages
Shooters
Happy Hour
Liquor
- Hh vodka$5.00
- Well Vodka$5.00
- Absolut$8.00
- Belvedere$10.00
- Ciroc$10.00
- Ciroc Berry$10.00
- Ciroc Seasonal$10.00
- Grey Goose$10.00
- Tito's$10.00
- Well Gin$5.00
- Gray Whale$10.00
- Bombay Saphire$10.00
- Hendricks$10.00
- Tanqueray$8.00
- Well Rum$5.00
- Flor De Cana$10.00
- Bacardi$8.00
- Captain Morgan$10.00
- Well Tequila$5.00
- Patron$10.00
- Patron Reposado$14.00
- Patron Anejo$18.00
- Teremana$10.00
- Teremana Reposado$12.00
- Teremana Anejo$16.00
- Don Julio$10.00
- Don Julio Reposado$14.00
- Don Julio Anejo$18.00
- Casamigo$10.00
- Casamigo Reposado$14.00
- Casamigo Anejo$18.00
- Milagro$8.00
- Milagro Reposado$8.00
- Well Whiskey
- Jameson$8.00
- Jack Daniels$8.00
- Woodford$12.00
- Makers Mark$10.00
- Uncle Nearest$12.00
- Well Scotch
- Johnnie Walker Black$10.00
- Laphroig$10.00
- Hennessy$10.00
- Remy$12.00
- Remy 1738$14.00
- Pierre Ferrand$10.00
- Hennessy Privledge$14.00
- Jagermeister$6.00
- Aperol$8.00
- Campari$8.00
- Chartreuse, Green$12.00
- Cointreau$8.00
- Kahlua$8.00
- Grand Marnier$6.00
Cocktails
- Alabama Slammer$4.00
- Bloody Mary$10.00
- Blueberry Lemonade$10.00
- Cosmopolitan$10.00
- Daiquiri$12.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$12.00
- Gimlet$12.00
- Hot Toddy$10.00
- Flavored Lemon Drop$8.00
- Lemon Drop$8.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$8.00
- Mai Tai$10.00
- Manhattan$14.00
- Margarita$8.00
- Martini
- Mimosa$12.00
- Mint Julep$12.00
- Mojito$8.00
- Moscow Mule$12.00
- Old Fashioned$14.00
- Flavored Margarita$8.00
- Sazerac$12.00
- Screwdriver$8.00
- Sea Breeze$12.00
- Sidecar$15.00
- Tequila Sunrise$12.00
- Tom Collins$12.00
- Whiskey Smash$14.00
- Whiskey Sour$10.00
- White Russian$12.00
Sips on six 7512 West McNichols Road Location and Ordering Hours
(313) 350-3887
Open now • Closes at 2AM