Siren Oyster Bar & Restaurant
To Go Menu
Cold Appetizers
Seafood Salad
Shrimps, mussels, clams, octopus, and calamari mango vinaigrette
Lobster Salad
Tomatoes, grapefruit segments, avocado, and champagne vinaigrette
Goat Cheese Salad
Mix greens, dried cranberries, candy walnuts, and truffle balsamic
Asian Salad
Arugula, onions, edamame, carrots, and ginger dressing
Kale Caesar Salad
Gem lettuce, kale shaved Parmesan, and homemade dressing
Hot Appetizers
Soups
Pasta
Eggplant Frutti De Mare
tagliolini pasta, clams, shrimps, mussels, octopus, and crispy eggplant
Linguine Clams
White wine sauce, garlic, and shallots
Orecchiette Mussels
Spicy tomato sauce, herbs
Lobster Raviolli
Sage, saffron, and butter
Mushroom Marsala tagliatelle
Shiitake, crimini, and portobello
Main Dishes
Branzino
Couscous, pepper salad, and lemon sauce
Salmon
Forbidden rice, fennel, raspberry beurre Blanc
Whole Lobster
Saffron rice, green beans
French's Cut Chicken Breast
Asparagus, purple potatoes
Bisteca
14 oz New York steak, potatoes, garden bouquet, and red wine sauce
Braised Short Ribs
Truffle parsnips pure, demi-glace
Southern Lobster Roll
Fresh lobster, soul slaw
Connecticut Lobster Roll
Butter, chives, and lemon
CRAB LEGS
Confetti Potatoes, Corn, Ray Bay.