Kids Menu

Mac Cheese

$10.00

Velveeta cheese

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Crispy breaded cheese, tomato sauce

Fish & Chips

$12.00

Tartar sauce, tomato sauce

Penne Pasta Pink Sauce

$10.00

Tomato sauce & cream

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$12.00

Ketchup

To Go Menu

Cold Appetizers

Seafood Salad

$24.00

Shrimps, mussels, clams, octopus, and calamari mango vinaigrette

Lobster Salad

$22.00

Tomatoes, grapefruit segments, avocado, and champagne vinaigrette

Goat Cheese Salad

$16.00

Mix greens, dried cranberries, candy walnuts, and truffle balsamic

Asian Salad

$15.00

Arugula, onions, edamame, carrots, and ginger dressing

Kale Caesar Salad

$16.00

Gem lettuce, kale shaved Parmesan, and homemade dressing

Hot Appetizers

Fritto Misto

$18.00

Calamari, shrimps, fish, and zucchini spice marinara lemon aioli

Crab Cake

$22.00

Freese peppers, herbs garlic aioli

Octopus

$20.00

Black ink squid hummus, onions, and pomegranate

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Homemade cocktail sauce

Arancini

$14.00

Parmesan cheese, mozzarella, and lemon aioli

Soups

Lobster Bisque

$23.00

Cream fraiche, peppers, and tomatoes

Cacciucco Seafood Stew

$45.00

Clams, mussels, lobster tail, and salmon

Potato Leek Soup

$14.00

Yucon gold potatoes, leeks, and croutons

Beef Pot

$28.00

Confetti potatoes, pearl onions, carrots, and barley

Pasta

Eggplant Frutti De Mare

$39.00

tagliolini pasta, clams, shrimps, mussels, octopus, and crispy eggplant

Linguine Clams

$28.00

White wine sauce, garlic, and shallots

Orecchiette Mussels

$26.00

Spicy tomato sauce, herbs

Lobster Raviolli

$30.00

Sage, saffron, and butter

Mushroom Marsala tagliatelle

$22.00

Shiitake, crimini, and portobello

Main Dishes

Branzino

$36.00

Couscous, pepper salad, and lemon sauce

Salmon

$34.00

Forbidden rice, fennel, raspberry beurre Blanc

Whole Lobster

$47.00

Saffron rice, green beans

French's Cut Chicken Breast

$26.00

Asparagus, purple potatoes

Bisteca

$52.00

14 oz New York steak, potatoes, garden bouquet, and red wine sauce

Braised Short Ribs

$44.00

Truffle parsnips pure, demi-glace

Southern Lobster Roll

$28.00

Fresh lobster, soul slaw

Connecticut Lobster Roll

$28.00

Butter, chives, and lemon

CRAB LEGS

$47.00

Confetti Potatoes, Corn, Ray Bay.

Sides

Asparagus

$10.00

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Brussels

$10.00

Lemon Potatoes

$10.00

Broccolini

$12.00