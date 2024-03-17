Sirloin Stockade Corsicana
Dinner Entrees
- 6 oz Sizzlin Sirloin$11.49
6 oz center cut sirloin grilled to order. Comes with 2 sides & Texas toast
- 12 oz Sirloin$15.99
12 oz center cut sirloin grilled to order served with 2 sides & Texas toast
- 12 oz Ribeye$20.49
A Ribeye has more marbling for a juicy steak grilled to order. Comes with 2sides & Texas toast
- Fried Shrimp$10.99
Battered and fried shrimp served with cocktail sauce, comes with 2 sides & Texas toast
- Chicken Fried Steak$10.99
Hand breaded beef cutlet topped with gravy, served with 2 sides & Texas toast
- Grilled Chicken Breast$10.99
Boneless grilled 6 oz chicken breast served with 2 sides & Texas toast
- Steak & Shrimp$14.49
6 oz center cut sirloin grilled to order with fried shrimp. Comes with 2 sides & Texas toast
- 8 oz Chopped Sirloin$10.49
8 oz ground sirloin grilled to order topped with mushroom gravy. Comes with 2 sides & Texas toast
- Sirloin Tips$11.99
Sirloin tips grilled on a bed or rice topped with sauteed onions & peppers. Comes with 2 sides & Texas toast
- Cheeseburger$10.99
Grilled to order comes with fries
- 2 Piece Fried Chicken Dinner$10.99
Our signature fried chicken comes with 2 sides & Texas toast
- 2 Piece Baked Chicken Dinner$10.99
2 pieces of our rotisserie seasoned baked chicken. Comes with 2 sides & Texas toast
- Smoked Sausage$10.99
Link sausage with BBQ sauce served with 2 sides and Texas toast
- Fried Fish$10.99
Filets lightly battered and fried with tartar sauce, 2 sides and Texas toast
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.99
- New York Strip$18.99