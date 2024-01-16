Sirloin Stockade Rolla, MO
Online Steak Entrees
- Big Sky 10 oz Sirloin$18.29
10 oz Center Cut Sirloin seasoned with Western seasoning and grilled to order comes with 2 sides and Texas Toast
- Big Sky 14 oz Sirloin$20.29
14 oz Center Cut Sirloin with Western seasoning grilled to order server with 2 sides and Texas toast
- 6 oz Filet$19.99
6 oz of tender filet grilled to order and served with 2 sides and Texas toast
- Ranchers 10 oz Sirloin$17.29
10 oz hand cut sirloin grilled to order served with 2 sides and Texas toast
- 9 oz Ribeye$18.29
A Ribeye has more marbling throughout giving it more flavor. 9 oz grilled to order served with 2 sides and Texas toast
- 12 oz Ribeye$22.29
12 oz Ribeye (ribeye's have more marbling throughout) Grilled to order served with 2 sides and Texas toast
- 6 oz Sirloin & Shrimp$15.99
6 oz center cut sirloin with either grilled or fried shrimp server with 2 sides and Texas toast
- Sizzlin 6 oz Sirloin$12.29
6 oz hand cut sirloin grilled to order served with 2 sides and Texas toast
- Cowboy 18 oz Ribeye$29.29
18 oz Bone in Ribeye grilled to order served with 2 sides and Texas toast
- Chopped Sirloin$12.99
8 oz ground sirloin grilled to your choice of temperature topped with mushroom gravy, served with 2 sides and Texas toast
- Sirloin Beef Tips$12.99
Sirloin Beef tips grilled with your choice of sauteed pepper, Sauteed onions or with mushroom gravy over a bed of rice, served with 2 sides and Texas toast
- Add Shrimp$5.99
Add 5 grilled or 4 fried shrimp to any order
Online Classic Entrees
- Country Fried Fish$12.99
Filets lightly breaded and fried comes with tartar sauce 2 sides and Texas toast
- Fried Chicken$13.65
2 Pieces of our signature fried chicken. Choose type of meat. Comes with 2 sides and Texas toast
- Baked Chicken$13.65
Rotisserie seasoned chicken choose you meat type. Dark meat only 1 Thigh 1 Leg Comes with 2 sides and Texas toast
- Chicken & Dumplings$10.40
A classic dish with a chicken pieces swimming in a rick broth with fluffy dumplings. Comes with 2 sides and Texas toast
- Pot Roast$12.99
Our signature slow cooked pot roast with carrots, potatoes and gravy. Comes with 2 sides and Texas toast
- Teriyaki Chicken$12.99
A grilled chicken breast topped with teriyaki sauce over a bed of rice topped with pineapple. Comes with 2 sides and Texas toast
- Chicken Tenders$12.99
6 breaded and fried chicken strips served with 2 sides and Texas toast
- Chicken Fried Chicken$12.99
Boneless chicken breast hand breaded and fried topped with gravy. Comes with 2 sides and Texas toast
- Chicken Fried Steak$12.99
Hand bread beef cutlet fried, topped with gravy served with 2 sides and Texas toast
- Grilled Chicken Breast$12.99
6 oz Boneless skinless chicken breast seasoned and grilled to order. Served with 2 sides and Texas toast
- Shrimp$14.99
Choose between either 8 breaded and fried shrimp or 10 grilled shrimp server with cocktail sauce, 2 sides and Texas toast
- Add Shrimp$5.99
Add 5 grilled or 4 fried shrimp to any order
Online Sandwiches
- Cheeseburger$11.79
1/3 of a pound ground beef Pattie grilled to order topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion. Served with fries or onion rings
- Messy Bacon Burger$12.79
1/3 of a pound of ground beef grilled to order topped with cheese, BBQ sauce, onion, bacon, fried onions, pickles, and mayo Comes with a choice of Fries or Onion Rings
- Chicken Sandwich$11.79
Boneless skinless chicken breast grilled on a toasted bun topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion. Comes with a choice of Fries or Onion Rings