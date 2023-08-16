Sirloin Catering
Breakfast
Stuffed Croissants
Freshly baked with a buttery flaky crust.
Breakfast Sandwich
Egg and cheese on a bulkie roll with bacon, ham or sausage.
Breakfast Souffle
Light and fluffy egg souffle.
Continental Breakfast
Variety of bagels with butter & creme cheese, assorted fresh muffins, fresh seasonal fruit, yogurt & granola, Jim's organic coffee, tea, orange juice, cranberry juice, bottled water.
Deluxe Breakfast
Fresh baked muffins, seasonal fruit salad, yogurt & granola, fritatta, breakfast potatos, Jim's organic coffee, tea
Breakfast Buffet
Assorted fresh baked muffins, fresh fruit salad, scrambled eggs, belgain waffles or silver dollar blueberry pancakes, apple wood smoked bacon, home fried potatoes, Jim's organic coffee, orange juice, cranberry juice and bottled water.
Sandwiches
Artisan Sandwich & Wrap Lunch Platter
Choice of 3 styles. Includes sandwich, chips, pickles, cookie & brownie platter and a beverage.
Boxed Artisan Sandwich Lunch
Choice of 2 styles. Includes sandwich, chips, pickles, cookie and a beverage.
Artisan Sandwich & Lunch Platter
Choice of 3 styles. (2 half sandwiches per person)
Salads
Harvest Tossed Salad
Mixed greens, craisins, fresh strawberries, mandarin oranges, crumbled goat cheese & raspberry vinaigrette
BBQ Pork Salad
BBQ pulled pork, cheddar cheese, seasoned black beans, corn, tomato, avocado, romaine lettuce & poppy seed dressing.
Caprese Tossed Salad
Mixed greens, buffalo mozzarella, fresh basil, tomatoes, bermuda onions & balsamic vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, grated fresh parmesan cheese, seasoned croutons & creamy caesar dressing.
Tossed Mixed Greens
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, grated carrots, bell peppers & italian dressing.
Lunch Buffet
One Entree
Two Entrees
Salad Choice: -Tossed Greens: tomato, cucumber, carrots and bell peppers, italian dressing. -Classic Caesar: romaine, seasoned croutons, shaved parmesan, creamy caesar dressing -Harvest Tossed Salad add $3: greens, craisins, fresh strawberries, mandarin orange, crumbled goat cheese, raspberry vinaigrette.
A La Cart
Smoked BBQ Beef Brisket
BBQ St Louis Ribs - Slow cooked
BBQ Pulled Pork
Marinated Sirloin Tips w/ Mushrooms & Onions
Huli Huli Marinated Chicken Breast
Southwestern Chicken Drums & Thighs
Marinated Korean BBQ Chicken Wings
Carved Cajun Flank Steak w/ Onions & Peppers
Sultry Macaroni & Cheese
Macaroni & Cheese with BBQ Pulled Pork
Macaroni & Cheese with Buffalo Chicken
Macaroni & Cheese with Fresh Lobster Meat
Call for Pricing