Sirna's 11773 E. Washington Street
Full Menu
Build Your Own Pizza
- 10" Small Pizza$12.00
Original. Choose your sauce and toppings
- 12" Medium Pizza$15.00
Original. Choose your sauce and toppings
- 16" XLarge Pizza$18.00
Original. Choose your sauce and toppings
- Flatbread (One Size)$10.00
Choose your sauce and toppings
- Calzone$11.00
Comes with red sauce, ricotta and cheese. Choose your own fillings
- Two Slice - Cheese$6.00
- Two Slice - Pepperoni$6.00
Signature Pizzas
- 12" Medium Veggie$20.00
Artichoke, mushroom, pepper, onion
- 16″ Xl Veggie$23.00
Artichoke, mushroom, pepper, onion
- 12" Medium White Collar$22.00
Mozzarella, provolone, feta ricotta fresh mozzarella
- 16″ Xl White Collar$25.00
Mozzarella, provolone, feta ricotta fresh mozzarella
- 12" Medium Meat Lover$22.00
Grandpa's sausage, homemade bacon, pepperoni
- 16″ Xl Meat Lover$25.00
Grandpa's sausage, homemade bacon, pepperoni
- 12" Medium Taco$21.00
Chorizo, black olives, peppers, onion jalapeño, with tomatoes and sour cream
- 16″ Xl Taco$24.00
Chorizo, black olives, peppers, onion jalapeño, with tomatoes and sour cream
- 12" Medium Nonna$14.00
Parmesan, pecorino, oregano
- 16″ Xl Nonna$16.00
Parmesan, pecorino, oregano
- 12" Medium Supreme$22.00
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom pepper, onion
- 16″ Xl Supreme$25.00
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom pepper, onion
- 12" Medium Caprese$20.00
Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil on white base
- 16″ Xl Caprese$23.00
Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil on white base
- 12" Medium Margherita$20.00
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil
- 16″ Xl Margherita$23.00
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil
- 12" Medium White Garden$21.00
Tomatoes, broccoli, black olives onion, white base
- 16″ Xl White Garden$24.00
Tomatoes, broccoli, black olives onion, white base
- 12" Medium Italian$22.00
Italian salami, capicola, pepperoni, onion black olives, banana peppers, fresh basil Parmesan, white base
- 16″ Xl Italian$25.00
Italian salami, capicola, pepperoni, onion black olives, banana peppers, fresh basil Parmesan, white base
Appetizers
- Brazi Bites$8.00
A gluten-free option for your cheesy bread cravings! Served with warm, red sauce
- Breaded Green Beans$8.50
Lightly breaded, served with choice of sauce
- Calamari Flight$12.00
Calamari with a flight of three homemade sauces: Ricardo, marinara and Parmesan aioli
- Caprese$10.00
Vine ripe tomatoes, local basil, and fresh mozzarella, with extra virgin olive oil and a balsamic drizzle
- Cheesey-Bread$7.00
Served with warm, red sauce
- Chicken Strips$8.50
Served with choice of sauce
- Fresh Pork Rinds$8.00
- Mac + Cheese Bites$8.00
Simple, but stupid-good
- Mussels$14.00
Prepared in Sirna's homemade red sauce, or a white wine sauce
- Polpette$10.00
Tender meatballs served warm with sauce and bread for dipping
- Provolone Wedges$8.00
Served with warm, red sauce
- Sicilian Snack$10.00
Sicilian cheese and salami plate with mixed olives
- Sidewinders$9.00
- Stuffed Peppers$11.00Out of stock
Our favorite dish, served with bread to share with the table
- Sweet Potato Tots$8.00
Served with choice of sauce
- Zucchini Fries$8.50
Lightly breaded, served with choice of sauce
Desserts
- NY-Style Cheesecake$5.50
Smooth and creamy cheesecake and graham cracker crust, with choice of homemade caramel or chocolate sauce
- Homemade Cannoli$4.50
Two of grandma sirna's homemade & freshly filled cannoli
- Nutella Calzone$10.00
Perfect to share, and filled with Nutella and fresh ricotta for a creamy and decadent treat
- Z's Ice Cream - Pint$6.50
Choose from our freezer, any flavor you want!
- Z's Ice Cream - Zoreos$14.50
While supplies last
Build Your Own Pasta
Salads and Soup
- Small Garden$5.50
Tomato, cucumber carrots and cheese
- Large Garden$9.50
Tomato, cucumber carrots and cheese
- Small Harvest Salad$6.50
Cranberries, candied pecans, red onion, and feta over mixed lettuce from our friends at great lakes growers
- Large Harvest Salad$11.00
Cranberries, candied pecans, red onion, and feta over mixed lettuce from our friends at great lakes growers
- Small Caesar$5.50
Crisp romaine tossed with homemade Caesar dressing, croutons, and Parmesan
- Large Caesar$9.50
Crisp romaine tossed with homemade Caesar dressing, croutons, and Parmesan
- Soup - Bowl$5.00
- Soup - Cup$3.50
Kids Menu
Entrées
- Chicken Parmesan Entrée$18.00
Lightly breaded chicken topped with red sauce and cheese with choice of pasta
- Veal Parmesan Entrée$25.00Out of stock
Lightly breaded veal topped with red sauce and cheese with choice of pasta
- Chicken Marsala Entrée$19.00
Lightly breaded chicken with homemade marsala sauce loaded with mushrooms and choice of pasta
- Veal Marsala Entrée$26.00Out of stock
Lightly breaded veal with homemade marsala sauce loaded with mushrooms and choice of pasta
- Chicken Picatta Entrée$19.00
Lightly breaded chicken with lemon caper cream sauce served with choice of pasta
- Veal Picatta Entrée$26.00Out of stock
Lightly breaded veal with lemon caper cream sauce served with choice of pasta
- Mediterranean Chicken Entrée$20.00
Lightly breaded chicken with artichokes, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers in an herbed aglio e oilo sauce with choice of pasta
- Sausage Stuffed Peppers Entrée$20.00Out of stock
A family favorite recipe of homemade sausage stuffed peppers with red sauce over choice of pasta
- Prosciutto Aglio E Olio$20.00
Prosciutto with spinach and tomatoes with your choice of sirna's homemade pasta in a fresh garlic and olive oil sauce with Parmesan
- Pasta with Clams Entrée$23.00
Clams in either red sauce or white wine sauce with choice pasta
- Pasta with Mussels Entrée$23.00
Mussels in either red sauce or white sauce with choice pasta
- Chicken Milanese Entrée$20.00
Breaded chicken topped with lemony arugula salad with Parmesan and choice of pasta or vegetable
- Eggplant Bake Entrée$18.00Out of stock
Layers of eggplant, red sauce and Parmesan served with choice of pasta
- Side Cavatelli$6.50
Half order of cavatelli with choice pasta
- Side Gluten Free Pasta$8.50
Half order of gluten free pasta with choice sauce
Sandwiches
- Chicken Parm Sandwich$9.25
Comes with sauce and cheese
- Meatball Sandwich$9.25
Comes with sauce and cheese
- Eggplant Parm Sandwich$9.25
Comes with sauce and cheese
- Homemade Sausage Sandwich$9.25
Sausage, peppers, onion, sauce, cheese
- Italian Sub - Hot$9.25
Capicola, salami, cheese, lettuce tomato, onion, balsamic
- Italian Sub - Cold$9.25
Capicola, salami, cheese, lettuce tomato, onion, balsamic
- Italian Stromboli$13.00
Capicola, salami, pepperoni, roasted red peppers, sauce and cheese
- Vegetarian Stromboli$11.00
Spinach, mushroom, artichoke, feta, sauce and cheese
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Specials
- Prime Rib Special$23.00
- Antipasto Skewers$11.00
- Bacon Beer Cheese Ball$14.00
- Kale Cranberry Salad$12.50
- Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.00
- Foraged Bacon Pizza (April)$21.00
- Green Goddess Pizza (May)$20.00
- Spring Primavera$20.00
- Ramp Mushroom Pasta$22.00
- Bacon Asparagus Cavatelli$23.00
- Lemon Risotto w Salmon$23.00Out of stock
Farm Products
- Sirna Honey$10.00
- Maple Syrup - Gallon$48.00
- Maple Syrup - 1\2 Gallon$34.00
- Maple Syrup - Quart$23.00
- Maple Syrup - Pint$14.00
- Maple Syrup - 1\2 Pint$8.00
- Bourbon Barrel Aged Syrup$28.00
- Horseradish Pickles$4.00
- Dill Pickles$4.00
- Coffee$9.50
- Almond Butter$10.00
- Peanut Butter$7.00
- Eggs$5.00
- Milk - 1\2 Gallom$0.50
- Milk - 1\2 Gallon Flavor$5.75
- Milk - Pint$3.50
- Barneys Hot Peppers$8.25
- Cleveland Ketchup$6.99
Bar Menu
Can Beer
- North High Cover Crop Ale - Each$5.25
- North High Cover Crop Ale - 6 Pack$15.99
- North High Honey Wheat - Each$5.25
- North High Honey Wheat - 6 Pack$15.99
- Noth High Lager - Each$5.25
- North High Lager - 6 Pack$15.99
- Fat Head's Bumble Berry - Each$5.25
- Fat Head's Bumble Berry - 6 Pack$15.99
- Fat Head's Head Hunter IPA - Each$5.25
- Fat Head's Head Hunter Ipa - 6 Pack$15.99
- Masthead Superior Wit - Each$5.25
- Masthead Superior Wit - 4 Pack$15.99
- Masthead IPA - Each$5.25
- Masthead IPA - 4 Pack$15.99
- Masthead Jalapeño IPA - Each$5.25
- Masthead Jalapeño IPA - 4 Pack$15.99
- Last Chance Beer - Each$4.00