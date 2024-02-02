Sister Slice 3362 S 2300 E
Cakes
- Strawberry Shortcake Slice$4.00
Vanilla cake filled with fresh strawberry and topped with vanilla frosting.
- Chocolate Overload Slice$4.00
Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Ganache topped with Chocolate Frosting. A chocolate lovers dream.
- Chocolate Toasted Coconut Slice$4.00
- 6" Heart$55.00
- 6" Round$55.00
- 8" Heart$75.00
- 8" Round$75.00
- Write Something Fun on Your Cake$5.00
- Bento Box Cake$15.00
When you just need a little something to celebrate, Bento Box Cakes are perfect for every occasion.
Cookies
Bars
Marshmallows
Tarts
- The Livi$4.00
The unexpected flavor combo you didn't know you needed. Cookies and Cream Tart with Apple Pie Filling.
- The Betty$4.00
Fresh Lemon Tart.
- The Nora$4.00
This combo is for all the chocolate lovers out there! Chocolate Tart filled with Chocolate Ganache and topped with Chocolate Glaze.
- The Adam$4.00
This one is for the people who stock up on holiday Reese's the day after said holiday. Chocolate Tart with Peanut Butter filling and a Peanut Butter glaze.
Conchas
Sister Slice 3362 S 2300 E Location and Ordering Hours
(661) 755-6427
Closed • Opens Friday at 12PM