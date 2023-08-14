Save 15% on your entire order
Popular Items

Spinach Salad

$10.75

Baby Spinach, Crumbled Tostado Chips, Eggs, Bacon, Onion with Parmesan Cheese and served with our homemade Lemon Basil Vinaigrette

All Day

Bagels

Bagel

$1.45

Served All Day. Bagel Choices: Plain, Everything, Sesame or Wheat

Bagel toasted with butter

$1.95

Served All Day. Bagel Choices: Plain, Everything, Sesame or Wheat

Bagel toasted with cream cheese

$2.95

Served All Day. Bagel Choices: Plain, Everything, Sesame

Bagel toasted with chive cream cheese

$3.50

Served All Day. Bagel Choices: Plain, Everything, Sesame or Wheat

Bagel toasted with lox cream cheese

$4.25

Served All Day. Bagel Choices: Plain, Everything, Sesame or Wheat

Bagel toasted with peanut butter

$3.25

Served All Day. Bagel Choices: Plain, Everything, Sesame or Wheat

Whole Bagiette

$4.50

Small Baguette

$1.50

Mini baguette

$0.75

Starters

Macho Nachos

$9.50

Tortilla Chips white Homemade vegetable chicken chili with mild salsa topped with shredded cheddar cheese

Chips & Salsa

$6.50

Tortilla Chips served with mild salsa

Warm Brie with Raspberry Jam & Candied Pecans

$9.50

Warm brie cheese candid chopped pecans rasberry jam served with toasted Baguette rounds

Beef Chili with Tortilla Chips Cup

$4.50

Ground beef, green pepper, onion, kidney beans & tomato sauce

Beef Chili with Tortilla Chips Bowl

$6.75

Ground beef, green pepper, onion, kidney beans & tomato sauce

Soups

White Veggie Ckn Chili Cup

$4.50

Roasted Chicken, Diced Cauliflower Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Green Chilies and White Beans, simmered all day. Topped with Cheddar Cheese and Sour Cream

White Veggie Ckn Chili Bowl

$6.50

Roasted Chicken, Diced Cauliflower Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Green Chilies and White Beans, simmered all day. Topped with Cheddar Cheese and Sour Cream

Vegan Veggie Soup Cup

$4.25

Veggie Base, Sauteed Garlic, Carrots, Celery, Fresh Tomatoes, Portabella Mushrooms and Fresh Spinach, simmered just right. So different and so good!

Vegan Veggie Soup Bowl

$6.50

Veggie Base, Sauteed Garlic, Carrots, Celery, Fresh Tomatoes, Portabella Mushrooms and Fresh Spinach, simmered just right. So different and so good!

Beef Chili cup

$4.50

Vegan Veggie Soup Quart

$12.25

White Veggie Ckn Chili Quart

$12.25

Beef Chili Bowl

$6.75

Beef Chili Quart

$12.95

Salads

Garden Salad

$8.50

Chopped Romaine, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumber and Homemade Croutons with your choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$8.50

Chopped Romaine, Homemade Croutons, Shredded Parmesan and Caesar Dressing

Tammy's Taco Salad

$10.95

Bed of shredded Iceberg Lettuce covered with White Veggie Chicken Chili topped with Diced Tomatoes, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Tortilla Chips and Sour Cream. Served with Ranch and Salsa

Erik's Shredded Wedge

$10.75

Crisp Shredded Iceberg topped with Chopped Blue Cheese, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Crumbled Bacon and our Dad's to die for Homemade Blue Cheese Dressing

Mixed Up Cobb

$11.50

Chopped Romaine covered with Crumbled Blue Cheese, Bacon, Tomatoes, Avocado, Red Onion, Chopped Eggs and Homemade Croutons served with Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

Vinny's Salad

$10.95

Chopped Romaine, Granny-Smith Apples, Smoked Gouda and Candied Pecans with Maple Balsamic Dressing

Spinach Salad

$10.75

Baby Spinach, Crumbled Tostado Chips, Eggs, Bacon, Onion with Parmesan Cheese and served with our homemade Lemon Basil Vinaigrette

Half a Garden

$4.95

Half Caesar

$4.95

Half Tammy's Taco

$5.95

Half Erik's Shredded Wedge

$5.95

Half Mixed up Cobb

$6.25

Half Vinny's Salad

$5.95

Half Spinach Salad

$5.95

Sandwiches

Ruth's Tuna Salad

$9.95

All white Albacore Tuna mixed with Chopped Celery and Mayo served on our delicious toasted Multi-grain Bread with Tomato, Red Onion and Shredded Iceberg

Uncle Russell's Egg Salad

$9.25

Chopped Eggs, Mayo, a touch of Mustard, Garlic and salt/pepper served on toasted Marble Rye with Shredded Iceberg, Red Onions and Sliced Tomato

Trish the Dish's Roasted Veggie

$9.50

Roasted Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Portabella Mushrooms, Red Onions served on toasted Italian White bread with Mozzarella, Romaine and a slathering of Fresh Pesto Sauce

The Granny Turkey

$9.75

Roasted Turkey, Sliced Granny Smith Apples, Smoked Gouda and Spicy Mustard on toasted Italian White bread

That's a Wrap

$9.75

Chicken mixed with Chopped Celery, Carissin, Sweet Mayo Dressing, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce and sliced Tomatoes in a Wheat Wrap drizzled with Raspberry Vinaigrette

The Stacked Stacie

$9.95

Roasted Turkey, Avocado, Lettuce, Red Onion with spicy Mustard and Lemon Basil Vinaigrette piled high on toasted Multi-grain bread

The Great Albert Rueben

$10.50

Hot Pastrami, Homemade Sauerkraut and Swiss Cheese on toasted Marble Rye bread with Homemade Russian Dressing

Jacked Up Roast Beef

$10.50

Rare lean Roast Beef, Provolone Cheese, Tomato, Onion and Horseradish Mayo served on fresh toasted Baguette

The Paige & J Italian

$9.95

Genoa Salami, Honey Baked Ham, Pepperoni and Provolone Cheese served on a toasted Baguette spread with Mayo and Lemon Basil Vinaigrette topped with Shredded Iceberg Lettuce and Tomato

The Smasher

$10.25

Roasted Turkey, Bacon Provolone Cheese, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce and BBQ Chips with BBQ Ranch and Mayo on toasted Multi-grain bread

The Hottie

$9.95

Sliced Roasted Turkey warmed with Brie served with Garlic Mayo, Cranberry Sauce and fresh Spinach on toasted Baguette

The J-Man

$10.25

Marinated Shredded Chicken, Bacon, Melted Cheddar Cheese with Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato and Lemon Basil Vinaigrette on toasted Baguette

The Ham Slam

$9.25

Piled High Honey Baked Ham and melted Cheddar Cheese with Mango Chutney on toasted White bread

The Terminator

$10.25

Homemade Meatloaf on a toasted Baguette with Lettuce, Tomato and Cheddar Cheese slathered with Ketchup, Mayo and Mustard

Vegan Wrap

$9.50

Roasted Veggies, homemade Humus, fresh Spinach, diced Tomato on a Wheat Wrap

The Mediterranean

$9.95

Marinated Grilled Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber and Feta Cheese with Tzatziki Sauce wrapped in a Spinach Tortilla

Mix & Match

$11.25

Pick any 2: Half a sandwich, a cup of soup or half Salad

CYO Sandwich

$9.25

Create your own sandwich.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.95

Marinated Grilled Chicken, Romaine lettuce, Grated parmesan cheese and creamy Caesar dressing wrap in a spinach tortilla.

Atlantic Burger

$11.95

Center cut of Atlantic Salmon on toasted open face bagel with Cream Cheese, Sliced Tomato, Red Onions, Capers and a Lemon Wedge

Caprese

$9.95

Basic Sandwich(no meat)

$4.95

Lettuce Tomato Onions and mayo on your choice of bread.

Half A Sandwich

$5.95

Today's Special

$11.25

Side Salads

Homemade Potato Salad

$3.75

Chopped Red potato diced dill pickles onions mayonnaise mustard powder & dill

Fresh Cole Slaw

$3.50

Shredded cabbage celery seeds carrots cole slaw dressing

Cheese Tortellini

$3.95

Tortellini with cheese touch of hot peppers parsley & olive oil

Caprese Pasta Salad

$3.95

Penne pasta fresh mozzerella tomato basil pesto sauce

Greek Salad

$3.75

Cuccumbers tomato kalamata olives red onions parsley & Italian dressing

Humus

$3.25

Salad Dressing

$2.95+

Fruit Salad

$4.50

Yogurt

$2.25

Yogurt Parfait

$3.50

Boiled Egg

$1.95

Kettle Chips

Sea Salt Original

$2.05

Smoked House BBQ

$2.05

Sea Salt & Vinegar

$2.05

Jalapeno

$2.05

Salad By The Pound

Tuna Salad Half Pound $7.25

$7.25

Albacore White Tuna, Diced Celery and Mayonnaise

Tuna Salad Pound $13.99

$13.99

Albacore White Tuna, Diced Celery and Mayonnaise

Chicken Salad Half Pound $7.25

$7.25

Shredded Chicken, Diced Celery, Dried Cranberies and Special Secret Salad Dressing

Chicken Salad Pound $13.99

$13.99

Shredded Chicken, Diced Celery, Dried Cranberies and Special Secret Salad Dressing

Egg Salad Half Pound $4.75

$4.75

Boiled eggs mayonnaise mustard salt pepper & garlic powder

Egg Salad Pound $9.50

$9.50

Boiled eggs mayonnaise mustard salt pepper & garlic powder

Desserts

Brownies

$3.25

Chocolate Chocolate Chip brownies

Blondie

$3.25

Jumbo Cookies

$3.10

Reese's Peanut Butter Cookies, Oatmeal Raisin Cookies or Chunky Chocolate Chip Cookies

Cheesecake Plain

$4.75

New York style Cheese Cake

Cheesecake Raspberry

$4.95

Chocolate Layer Cake

$4.75

Carrot Cake

$4.75

Oreo /short bread Cookie

$1.95

Protein Bar

$2.95

Beverages

Fountain Drinks

$2.25

Assorted Brands

Natural Spring Water

$2.10

Assorted Brands

Sparkling Water

$2.65

coke, diet coke, sprite

Sunny D/ Can Soda

$1.85

Coffee

$2.25+

Hot Tea

$2.65

Iced Coffee

$3.95

Brewed Iced tea

$2.25

Celsius / Coconut water

$2.95

Monster/ Red bull

$3.25

Espresso

$2.25+

Cappuccino

$3.95+

Latte

$3.95+

Hot Chocolate

$2.25+

Bottle Juices

$2.65

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kids Peanut Butter & Jelly

$6.50

kids CYO Half a Sandwich

$6.50

Kids Specialty Sandwiches

$6.95

Smoothie

Strawberry, Banana smoothie

$5.95

Power Work Smoothie

$6.50

Gum

Chewing gum

$1.95

Banana

Banana

$0.75

Pastries

Croissant

$1.65

Muffins

$2.25

Danish

$2.45

Bag 5c

Bag 5c

$0.05