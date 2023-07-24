Popular Items

Chicken Pesto Panini

$13.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion, Cucumber, Mayo & Cheese.


COFFEE & TEA

Americano

Cappucino

$4.50

Caramel Macchiato

Coffee Traveler

$24.00

Cortado

$5.00

Decaf Coffee

Drip Coffee

Espresso

$3.75

Hot Water

Latte

Macchiato

$4.25

Mexican Hot Chocolate

Mocha

Pink Drip Coffee Bags

$18.99

Tea

Extra Shots

$1.50+

ICED AND FROZEN

Frappuccino

Iced Americano

Iced Caramel Macchiato

Iced Coffee

Iced Latte

Iced Mocha

Iced Tea

Smoothies

Cold Brew

Butterfly Drink

Refreshers

Lemonade

Strawberry Cup Single

$6.00

Pineapple Cup Single

$6.00

Iced Espresso

$4.00

Iced Cappuccino

$4.75

FRESHED SQUEEZED JUICES

Orange Juice

$6.00

Sisters Juice

$9.00

Green apple, spinach, cucumber, celery, and ginger.

Carrot Juice

$6.50

Fruit Cup

$7.00

BAGELS

Bagel

$3.00

Breakfast Bagel

$11.00

Bagel with egg, cheese and your choice of bacon, ham or sausage

Breakfast BLT

$11.50

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Spinach & egg.

Breakfast Burrito

$10.50

Burrito with egg, cheese, salsa and your choice of bacon, ham or sausage

Butter Bagel

$6.00

Melted Butter

Cream Cheese Bagel

$5.00

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$6.50

Jalapeno Cream Cheese Bagel

$7.50

Lox Bagel

$13.25

Cream cheese, cucumber, onion, cappers & salmon.

Sisters Bagel

$11.00

Pesto, bacon, sundried tomatoes & cream cheese.

Sun Dried Tomato Cream Cheese Bagel

$7.50

Turkey Club

$11.50

Bacon, turkey, avocado & cream cheese.

Vegetarian Bagel

$10.00

Cream cheese, cucumber, tomato & onion

Hummus Bagel

$9.50

SANDWICHES

Sisters Sandwich

$12.50

3 layered sandwich with chicken, swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, jalapeños & mayo.

Avocado Toast

$10.50

a toasted Wheat/White slice of bread with avocado, egg, onion, cucumber, tomato and arugula

BLT

$10.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Turkey Sandwich

$11.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion, Cucumber, Mayo & Cheese

Vegetarian Sandwich

$10.50

Lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, cucumber, mayo & cheese.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Caprese Sandwich

$11.50

Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella and creamy basil sauce

Chicken Chipotle Sandwich

$13.00

EXTRAS

Bacon

$3.00

Avocado

$3.00

Salmon

$4.00

Sausage

$3.00

2 Eggs

$3.50

1 Egg

$2.50

Ham

$3.00

Chicken

$3.00

Cheese

$0.75

Turkey

$3.00

8oz Milk

$2.00

2 Syrup Pumps

$0.40

1 Syrup Pump

$0.25

Boba

$0.50

12oz Milk

$3.00

16oz Milk

$4.00

3 Syrup Pumps

$0.60

4 Syrup Pumps

$0.75

Apple

$1.50

Banana

$1.50

Boba

$0.75

Boiled Egg

$1.50

Cream Cheese

$1.00

Cucumber

$0.75

Gluten Free Bagel

$1.25

Jalapenos

$0.50

Large Coffee Refill

$2.00

Lettuce

$0.75

Mayo

$0.50

Onion

$0.75

Orange

$1.50

Pesto

$1.00

Pickles

$0.75

Small Coffee Refill

$1.50

Spinach

$0.75

Tomato

$0.75

Vegan Bacon

$3.00

Vegan Cream Cheese

$1.25

Gluten Free Bread

$1.00

Jalapeño Cream Cheese

$1.00

Sun Dried Cream Cheese

$1.00

Ginger

$1.50

Capers

$0.75

PASTRIES

Alfajores

$3.25

Bread

$5.00+

Conchas

$3.25

Croissant

$5.00+

Danish

$5.00+

Donuts

$3.00

Morning Buns

$5.00

Muffins

$5.00

Regular Brownie

$4.25

Scones

$5.00

Vegan Fudge Brownie

$5.50

Vegan Loaf

$5.50

Large Concha

$6.00

Cookie

$3.00

TooGoodToGo

$4.62

FRIDGE DRINKS

Yerba Mate

$3.75

Coca Cola Can

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Coconut Water

$4.00

Perrier

$3.50

Sprite Can

$2.75

Smart Water

$3.50

Snapple

$3.50

La Croix Can

$2.75

Canada Dry

$2.75

Redbull

$4.00

Monster

$4.00

Martinellis Apple Juice

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.50

Glass Sprite

$3.50

Glass Fanta

$3.50

Glass Coke

$3.50

Gatorade

$3.50

Calypso

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

Kombucha

$5.50

CHIPS

Hot Cheetos

$2.75

Lays

$2.75

Ruffles

$2.75

Doritos

$2.75

Cheese Puffs

$2.75

BOBA

Boba

VEGAN MENU

Vegan Cream Cheese Bagel

$6.00

Vegan Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Vegan Breakfast Bagel

$12.00

Vegan Cake

$5.50

Vegan Brownie

$5.50

TAMALES

CHICKEN

$3.75

PORK

$3.75

JALAPENO & CHEESE

$3.75

Salsa

No Salsa

WAFFLES

Strawberry Banana Waffle

$11.50

Breakfast Waffle

$12.50

Salmon Waffle

$12.50

MERCH

Tall Cups

$19.99

Short Cups

$19.99

Tote Bags

$9.99

Mugs

$9.99

Thermo Cups

$24.99