Sisters Coffee Shop - Castro 506 Castro
COFFEE & TEA
ICED AND FROZEN
FRESHED SQUEEZED JUICES
BAGELS
Bagel
Breakfast Bagel
Bagel with egg, cheese and your choice of bacon, ham or sausage
Breakfast BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Spinach & egg.
Breakfast Burrito
Burrito with egg, cheese, salsa and your choice of bacon, ham or sausage
Butter Bagel
Melted Butter
Cream Cheese Bagel
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Jalapeno Cream Cheese Bagel
Lox Bagel
Cream cheese, cucumber, onion, cappers & salmon.
Sisters Bagel
Pesto, bacon, sundried tomatoes & cream cheese.
Sun Dried Tomato Cream Cheese Bagel
Turkey Club
Bacon, turkey, avocado & cream cheese.
Vegetarian Bagel
Cream cheese, cucumber, tomato & onion
Hummus Bagel
SANDWICHES
Sisters Sandwich
3 layered sandwich with chicken, swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, jalapeños & mayo.
Chicken Pesto Panini
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion, Cucumber, Mayo & Cheese.
Avocado Toast
a toasted Wheat/White slice of bread with avocado, egg, onion, cucumber, tomato and arugula
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Turkey Sandwich
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion, Cucumber, Mayo & Cheese
Vegetarian Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, cucumber, mayo & cheese.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Grilled Cheese
Caprese Sandwich
Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella and creamy basil sauce