Six Horses tavern - NRO - SMB 30 shawnee trail
Drink Menu
Liquor
Beefeater
$12.00+
Bombay Sapphire
$12.00+
Hendricks
$13.00+
Tanqueray
$12.00+
Empress Indigo
$15.00+
Aviation
$12.00+
Botanist
$13.00+
Dbl Well Gin
$8.00
Dbl Beefeater
$10.00
Dbl Bombay Saphire
$10.00
Dbl Tanqueray 10
$11.00
Dbl Hendricks
$11.00
Dbl Tanqueray
$10.00
Dbl Hendricks Special
$12.00
Amaretto Di Saronno
$10.00
Aperol
$9.00
Campari
$6.00
blank
$6.00
Cointreau
$10.00
Drambuie
$6.00
Frangelico
$6.00
White Sambucca
$10.00
Grand Marnier
$10.00
Baileys
$8.00
Amareetto
$6.00
Kahlua
$8.00
Dry Vermouth
$6.00
Sweet Vermouth
$6.00
Triple Sec
$6.00
Peach Schnapps
$6.00
Christian Brothers
$8.00
Creme De Menthe
$6.00
Sloe Gin
$6.00
Sour Apple
$6.00
St. Germain
$12.00
PAMA
$8.00
Fernet
$6.00
Ardbeg
$6.00
Pernod
$6.00
Tuaca
$10.00
Pimms
$6.00
Luxardo
$6.00
Galliano
$6.00
Blue Curraco
$6.00
Melon
$6.00
Buttershots
$6.00
Chambord
$12.00
Hennessey XO
$65.00
Remy Martin XO
$63.00
Remy Martin VSOP
$14.00
Courvoisier VS
$11.00
Limoncello
$8.00
Bacardi
$12.00+
Captain Morgan
$12.00+
Diplomatico
$12.00+
Goslings
$12.00+
Dbl Well Rum
$8.00
Dbl Bacardi
$10.00
Dbl Captain Morgan
$10.00
Dbl Diplomatico
$12.00
Dbl Meyers Darker
$9.00
Dbl Rum Haven
$10.00
Dbl Kracken
$10.00
Angels Envy
$22.00+
Angels Envy Rye
$26.00+
Basil Hayden
$16.00+
Bookers
$40.00+
Buffalo Trace Bourbon
$16.00+
Bulleit
$12.00+
Bulleit Rye
$12.00+
Calumet Single Rack Black
$19.00+
Colonel EH Taylor Small Batch
$16.00+
Crown Royal
$12.00+
Dewars
$12.00+
Elijah Craig
$14.00+
Four Roses
$12.00+
Four Roses Small Batch
$13.00+
George Dickel Rye
$11.00+
Glenfiddich
$18.00+
Glenlivet
$18.00+
I.W. Harper
$25.00+
Jack Daniels
$8.00
Jameson
$8.00
Jefferson Reserve
$18.00
Jefferson's Ocean
$26.00
Jefferson's Ocean Rye
$26.00
Jim Beam
$8.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$12.00
Johnnie Walker Blue
$75.00
Johnnie Walker High Rye
$11.00
Knob Creek
$12.00
Macallan 12
$22.00
Makers Mark
$9.00
Makers Mark Cask Strength
$14.00
Noble Oak
$12.00
Oban
$28.00
Old Forester 1897
$13.00
Old Forester 1920
$15.00
Rabbit Hole Dareringer
$18.00
Remus
$14.00
Remus Reserve
$32.00
Weller Green
$9.00
Weller Red Antique
$19.00
Whistle Pig 12 yr Rye
$47.00
Wilderness Trail
$14.00
Woodford Reserve
$12.00
Casamigos Anejo
$21.00+
Casamigos Blanco
$18.00+
Casamigos Reposado
$19.00+
Clase Azul
$57.00+
Deleon Anejo
$12.00+
Don Julio 1942
$38.00+
Don Julio Anejo
$23.00+
Don Julio Blanco
$19.00+
Don Julio Reposado
$21.00+
Hornitos
$11.00+
Mezcal Illegal
$14.00+
Patron Anejo
$19.00+
Patron Reposado
$18.00+
Patron Silver
$16.00+
Sauza
Absolut
$12.00+
Belvedere
$12.00+
Chopin
$12.00+
Grey Goose
$12.00+
Ketel 1
$12.00+
OIO Stonefruit
$12.00+
Titos
$12.00+
Cocktail Menu
Aperol Spritz
$13.00
Appletini
$12.00
Atomic Bloody Mary
$14.00
Bahama Mama Martini
$12.00
Black Russian
$8.00
Blood Orange Cosmo
$12.00
Bombay and Elderflower Tonic
$12.00
Bourbon Mule
$12.00
Caramel Apple Martini
$12.00
Chocolate Martini
$12.00
Creamy Raspberry Coffee
$9.00
Drunken Monkey
$9.00
Espresso Martini
$12.00
House Bloody Mary
$8.00
Indigo and Soda
$10.00
Into the Woods
$16.00
Irish Coffee
$8.00
Italian Margarita
$14.00
Lemon Drop Martini
$12.00
Mexican Coffee
$9.00
Mint Julip
$13.00
Paloma
$13.00
Raspberry Smash
$14.00
Signature Bloody Mary
$10.00
Signature Margarita
$13.00
Six Horses Coffee
$9.00
Six Horses Martini
$14.00
Spicy Bloody Mary
$10.00
Strawberry Vanilla Bubbles
$12.00
Titos and Red Bull
$12.00
Top Shelf Long Island
$14.00
Beer
Bells Oberon
$10.00
Guinness
$10.00
Warsteiner
$10.00
Columbus Bodhi
$10.00
thirsty dog blood orange
$10.00
Miller Lite
$8.00
Mexican Lager
$9.00
Kolch
$10.00
Bud Light Bottle
$6.00
Coors light
$6.00
Corona
$6.00
Dos Equis
$8.00
Great Lakes Dortmunder
$8.00
Heineken
$7.00
Labatt NA
$6.00
Michelob Ultra
$6.00
Miller Lite
$6.00
Sam Adams
$8.00
Stella Artois
$8.00
Yuengling
$6.00
Peroni NA
$7.00
Peach High Noon
$10.00
Pineapple High Noon
$10.00
Watermelon High Noon
$10.00
Juicy IPA
$10.00
Wine
Bellini Split
$14.00
blank
$12.00
Gls 10 Yr Tawny Port
$14.00
Gls 20 Yr Tawny Port
$24.00
Gls Bread and Butter Chardonnay
$7.00
Gls Conundrum
$9.00
Gls Debonne
$8.00
Gls Dow's Tawny Port
$6.00
Gls Filadonna Pinot Grigio
$9.00
Gls Grand Cru Cab
$7.00
Gls Grand Cru Chardonnay
$7.00
Gls Grand Cru Merlot
$7.00
Gls Grand Cru Pinot Grigio
$7.00
Gls Grand Cru Pinot Noir
$7.00
Gls Gregory James Dry Creek Zinfandel
$13.00
Gls Gregory James Viogner
$14.00
Gls Italico Pinot Grigio
$8.00
Gls Kabinett Riesling
$8.00
Gls La Crema
$12.00
Gls Liberty School Cab
$13.00
Gls Mariana
$11.00
Gls Mer Soliel
$10.00
Gls Parducci Pinot Noir
$9.00
Gls Richter Riesling
$12.00
Gls Rose
$10.00
Gls Sea Sun Chardonnay
$10.00
Gls Shannon Ridge Blend
$9.00
Gls Whitehaven
$13.00
Gls Wither Hills
$11.00
Prosecco Split
$14.00
Btl Angels & Cowboys 1
$30.00
Btl Atlas Napa Red Blend 2
$55.00
Btl Bellini
$34.00
Btl Campuget Rose
$32.00
Btl Chrles Krug Cabernet 3
$75.00
Btl Conundrum Red 4
$42.00
Btl Debonne Chardonnay
$32.00
Btl Filadonna Pinot Grigio
$32.00
Btl Grand Cru Cab 5
$28.00
Btl Grand Cru Chardonnay
$28.00
Btl Grand Cru Merlot 6
$28.00
Btl Grand Cru Pinot Noir 7
$28.00
Btl Husch Cabernet 8
$59.00
Btl Italico Pinot Grigio
$32.00
Btl Justin Isosceles 9
$165.00
Btl Kabinett Riesling
$32.00
Btl Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc
$54.00
Btl La Crema Chardonnay
$36.00
Btl La Grande Damne
$295.00
Btl Liberty School Cab 10
$39.00
Btl Mariana Red Blend 11
$36.00
Btl Mer Soleil
$30.00
Btl Moet & Chandon
$125.00
Btl Moscato d'Asti
$34.00
Btl Nessun Dorma
$36.00
Btl Parducci Cabernet 12
$28.00
Btl Parducci Merlot 13
$28.00
Btl Parducci Petite Sirah 14
$36.00
Btl Parducci Pinot Noir 15
$34.00
Btl Paul Dolan Organic 16
$44.00
Btl Paul O'Brien Pinot Noir 17
$55.00
Btl perrier Jouet
$150.00
Btl Richter Riesling
$36.00
Btl Rutherford Cabernet 18
$65.00
Btl Sea Sun Chardonnay
$32.00
Btl Shannon Ridge Blend 19
$34.00
Btl Stags Leap Artemis 20
$195.00
Btl Valdo 1 Prosecco
$26.00
Btl Veuve Rose
$175.00
Btl Whitehaven Sauv Blanc
$42.00
Btl Wiemer Dry Riesling
$45.00
Btl Wither Hills Sauv Blanc
$36.00
NA Beverages
Red Wines
Pinot Noir
Six Horses tavern - NRO - SMB 30 shawnee trail Location and Ordering Hours
(330) 879-8990
Closed