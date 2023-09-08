Drink Menu

Liquor

Beefeater

$12.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00+

Hendricks

$13.00+

Tanqueray

$12.00+

Empress Indigo

$15.00+

Aviation

$12.00+

Botanist

$13.00+

Dbl Well Gin

$8.00

Dbl Beefeater

$10.00

Dbl Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Dbl Tanqueray 10

$11.00

Dbl Hendricks

$11.00

Dbl Tanqueray

$10.00

Dbl Hendricks Special

$12.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00

Aperol

$9.00

Campari

$6.00

blank

$6.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Drambuie

$6.00

Frangelico

$6.00

White Sambucca

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Baileys

$8.00

Amareetto

$6.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Dry Vermouth

$6.00

Sweet Vermouth

$6.00

Triple Sec

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Christian Brothers

$8.00

Creme De Menthe

$6.00

Sloe Gin

$6.00

Sour Apple

$6.00

St. Germain

$12.00

PAMA

$8.00

Fernet

$6.00

Ardbeg

$6.00

Pernod

$6.00

Tuaca

$10.00

Pimms

$6.00

Luxardo

$6.00

Galliano

$6.00

Blue Curraco

$6.00

Melon

$6.00

Buttershots

$6.00

Chambord

$12.00

Hennessey XO

$65.00

Remy Martin XO

$63.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$14.00

Courvoisier VS

$11.00

Limoncello

$8.00

Bacardi

$12.00+

Captain Morgan

$12.00+

Diplomatico

$12.00+

Goslings

$12.00+

Dbl Well Rum

$8.00

Dbl Bacardi

$10.00

Dbl Captain Morgan

$10.00

Dbl Diplomatico

$12.00

Dbl Meyers Darker

$9.00

Dbl Rum Haven

$10.00

Dbl Kracken

$10.00

Angels Envy

$22.00+

Angels Envy Rye

$26.00+

Basil Hayden

$16.00+

Bookers

$40.00+

Buffalo Trace Bourbon

$16.00+

Bulleit

$12.00+

Bulleit Rye

$12.00+

Calumet Single Rack Black

$19.00+

Colonel EH Taylor Small Batch

$16.00+

Crown Royal

$12.00+

Dewars

$12.00+

Elijah Craig

$14.00+

Four Roses

$12.00+

Four Roses Small Batch

$13.00+

George Dickel Rye

$11.00+

Glenfiddich

$18.00+

Glenlivet

$18.00+

I.W. Harper

$25.00+

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jefferson Reserve

$18.00

Jefferson's Ocean

$26.00

Jefferson's Ocean Rye

$26.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$75.00

Johnnie Walker High Rye

$11.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Macallan 12

$22.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Makers Mark Cask Strength

$14.00

Noble Oak

$12.00

Oban

$28.00

Old Forester 1897

$13.00

Old Forester 1920

$15.00

Rabbit Hole Dareringer

$18.00

Remus

$14.00

Remus Reserve

$32.00

Weller Green

$9.00

Weller Red Antique

$19.00

Whistle Pig 12 yr Rye

$47.00

Wilderness Trail

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Casamigos Anejo

$21.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$18.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$19.00+

Clase Azul

$57.00+

Deleon Anejo

$12.00+

Don Julio 1942

$38.00+

Don Julio Anejo

$23.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$19.00+

Don Julio Reposado

$21.00+

Hornitos

$11.00+

Mezcal Illegal

$14.00+

Patron Anejo

$19.00+

Patron Reposado

$18.00+

Patron Silver

$16.00+

Sauza

Absolut

$12.00+

Belvedere

$12.00+

Chopin

$12.00+

Grey Goose

$12.00+

Ketel 1

$12.00+

OIO Stonefruit

$12.00+

Titos

$12.00+

Cocktail Menu

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Appletini

$12.00

Atomic Bloody Mary

$14.00

Bahama Mama Martini

$12.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Blood Orange Cosmo

$12.00

Bombay and Elderflower Tonic

$12.00

Bourbon Mule

$12.00

Caramel Apple Martini

$12.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Creamy Raspberry Coffee

$9.00

Drunken Monkey

$9.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

House Bloody Mary

$8.00

Indigo and Soda

$10.00

Into the Woods

$16.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Italian Margarita

$14.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Mexican Coffee

$9.00

Mint Julip

$13.00

Paloma

$13.00

Raspberry Smash

$14.00

Signature Bloody Mary

$10.00

Signature Margarita

$13.00

Six Horses Coffee

$9.00

Six Horses Martini

$14.00

Spicy Bloody Mary

$10.00

Strawberry Vanilla Bubbles

$12.00

Titos and Red Bull

$12.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$14.00

Beer

Bells Oberon

$10.00

Guinness

$10.00

Warsteiner

$10.00

Columbus Bodhi

$10.00

thirsty dog blood orange

$10.00

Miller Lite

$8.00

Mexican Lager

$9.00

Kolch

$10.00

Bud Light Bottle

$6.00

Coors light

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Dos Equis

$8.00

Great Lakes Dortmunder

$8.00

Heineken

$7.00

Labatt NA

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Sam Adams

$8.00

Stella Artois

$8.00

Yuengling

$6.00

Peroni NA

$7.00

Peach High Noon

$10.00

Pineapple High Noon

$10.00

Watermelon High Noon

$10.00

Juicy IPA

$10.00

Wine

Bellini Split

$14.00

blank

$12.00

Gls 10 Yr Tawny Port

$14.00

Gls 20 Yr Tawny Port

$24.00

Gls Bread and Butter Chardonnay

$7.00

Gls Conundrum

$9.00

Gls Debonne

$8.00

Gls Dow's Tawny Port

$6.00

Gls Filadonna Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Gls Grand Cru Cab

$7.00

Gls Grand Cru Chardonnay

$7.00

Gls Grand Cru Merlot

$7.00

Gls Grand Cru Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Gls Grand Cru Pinot Noir

$7.00

Gls Gregory James Dry Creek Zinfandel

$13.00

Gls Gregory James Viogner

$14.00

Gls Italico Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Gls Kabinett Riesling

$8.00

Gls La Crema

$12.00

Gls Liberty School Cab

$13.00

Gls Mariana

$11.00

Gls Mer Soliel

$10.00

Gls Parducci Pinot Noir

$9.00

Gls Richter Riesling

$12.00

Gls Rose

$10.00

Gls Sea Sun Chardonnay

$10.00

Gls Shannon Ridge Blend

$9.00

Gls Whitehaven

$13.00

Gls Wither Hills

$11.00

Prosecco Split

$14.00

Btl Angels & Cowboys 1

$30.00

Btl Atlas Napa Red Blend 2

$55.00

Btl Bellini

$34.00

Btl Campuget Rose

$32.00

Btl Chrles Krug Cabernet 3

$75.00

Btl Conundrum Red 4

$42.00

Btl Debonne Chardonnay

$32.00

Btl Filadonna Pinot Grigio

$32.00

Btl Grand Cru Cab 5

$28.00

Btl Grand Cru Chardonnay

$28.00

Btl Grand Cru Merlot 6

$28.00

Btl Grand Cru Pinot Noir 7

$28.00

Btl Husch Cabernet 8

$59.00

Btl Italico Pinot Grigio

$32.00

Btl Justin Isosceles 9

$165.00

Btl Kabinett Riesling

$32.00

Btl Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc

$54.00

Btl La Crema Chardonnay

$36.00

Btl La Grande Damne

$295.00

Btl Liberty School Cab 10

$39.00

Btl Mariana Red Blend 11

$36.00

Btl Mer Soleil

$30.00

Btl Moet & Chandon

$125.00

Btl Moscato d'Asti

$34.00

Btl Nessun Dorma

$36.00

Btl Parducci Cabernet 12

$28.00

Btl Parducci Merlot 13

$28.00

Btl Parducci Petite Sirah 14

$36.00

Btl Parducci Pinot Noir 15

$34.00

Btl Paul Dolan Organic 16

$44.00

Btl Paul O'Brien Pinot Noir 17

$55.00

Btl perrier Jouet

$150.00

Btl Richter Riesling

$36.00

Btl Rutherford Cabernet 18

$65.00

Btl Sea Sun Chardonnay

$32.00

Btl Shannon Ridge Blend 19

$34.00

Btl Stags Leap Artemis 20

$195.00

Btl Valdo 1 Prosecco

$26.00

Btl Veuve Rose

$175.00

Btl Whitehaven Sauv Blanc

$42.00

Btl Wiemer Dry Riesling

$45.00

Btl Wither Hills Sauv Blanc

$36.00

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Juice

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Mocktail of The Day

$6.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Small Pellegrino

$5.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tractor Tea & Lemonade

$5.00

Banquets

Beer

$7.00

Cocktail

$9.00

Wine

$7.00

Wine 2 - (don't use yet)

Red Wines

White Wines

Sparkling/Rose'

Extras

Side of

Caesar

Mustard

Ketchup

Mayonnaise

Red Wines

Pinot Noir

Gran Cru'

$9.00+

random