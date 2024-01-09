Six One Nine Supper Club
Dinner
Appetizers
- Bao Bao Buns$15.00
Either one style bun or a bun flight 3 short rib buns: pickled onion, hoisin aioli, radish sprouts 3 pork belly buns: pickled cucumber, hoisin aioli, micro cilantro 3 fried chicken buns: kimchi, sriracha aioli, micro cilantro *Make it a flight… one of each bun!
- Brussels$9.00
pancetta, onions, shaved parmesan, bourbon maple glaze
- Burrata$20.00
poached pear, prosciutto, arugula, mint pesto, fried bread
- Charcuterie Board$20.00
daily selection of cured meats and domestic cheeses, whole grain mustard, cornichons, cranberry mostarda
- Complimentary Dip Board
- Flatbread$15.00
This is chef's choice
- Gyoza$15.00
shrimp potstickers: pickled garlic, pea shoots, ponzu
- Mac n cheese$14.00
cavatappi pasta, pancetta, braised garlic and shallots, mixed cheeses, breadcrumbs
- Meatballs$15.00
(4) meatballs: pork and bison, whiskey cream sauce, parmesan, toasted baguette
- Mussels$18.00
P.E.I. mussels, chorizo, fennel, pernod, blistered tomato, toasted brioche
- Parker House Rolls$10.00
housemade dill rolls, trio of butters
- Soup of day$9.00
- Steak Tartare$18.00
capers, shallots, dijon, worcestershire, scallions, quail egg, crostini
- Truffle Fries$10.00
parmesan, black garlic aioli
- Wings$16.00
Not your average wings!!! (5) 3oz drumsticks, sweet and spicy sauce, sesame seeds, micro cilantro
Salads
- Asian Chopped$16.00
napa cabbage, carrots, scallions, caramelized peanuts, mandarin, crispy wonton, sesame soy dressing
- Green Goddess$17.00
bibb lettuce, hard boiled egg, asparagus, green onion, mushrooms, radish, tarragon vinaigrette
- SON Salad$16.00
shaved brussels sprouts, mixed greens, toasted pine nuts, roasted tomatoes, marinated soft-boiled egg, ricotta salata, bourbon maple vinaigrette
- Tuscan Kale Caesar$16.00
roasted tomatoes, shaved parmesan, anchovies, croutons, caesar dressing
Seafood & Pasta
- Halibut$33.00
potato chip crusted, market vegetable, couscous, shiitake soy butter sauce
- Salmon$33.00
herb crusted, wild rice, broccolini, lemon meyer beurre blanc
- Scallops$35.00
roasted vegetables, orzo, pancetta, saffron cream
- Seafood Pasta$35.00
shrimp, mussels, clams, calamari oven roasted tomatoes, pappardelle, lobster cream
- Sirloin Tips Pasta$32.00
sirloin tips, campanelle pasta, shiitake mushroom, cipollini onion, arugula, whiskey cream sauce
- Veggie Risotto$27.00
seasonal vegetables, pea cream, truffle oil
Meat & Chicken
- Burger$21.00
bacon jam, arugula, gruyère, mustard aioli, sunny side up egg, seasoned fries
- Filet$39.00
8 oz filet, potato au gratin, asparagus, au poivre sauce
- Fried Chicken$28.00
jalapeño honey, creamy greens, corn bread
- Pork Chop$33.00
bourbon honey braised carrots, blistered campari tomatoes, sherry demi
- Veal Shank$38.00
guajillo braised jus, risotto, braised cipollini onion, parmesan