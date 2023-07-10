Six Two Grill 7834 Earhart Boulevard
Appetizers
Coconut Shrimp
Fried Ribs
One reason these deep-fried ribs are so impossibly good? They're pit-smoked for hours in a flavorful mixture of spices.
Smoked Wingettes
Smoky and delicious, the perfect match to get you started.
Sweet Heat Shrimp
Irresistible seared shrimp glazed in a mouthwatering garlicky, sweet and spicy sauce.
Dessert
Bread Pudding
This classic dessert, combined with our delicious vanilla sauce to make the best you’ve ever had
Fudgy Brownies
Perfect crisp crackly top, super fudgy center, chewy or gooey in all the right places, studded with melted chunks of chocolate.
Vanilla Ice Cream
Smooth and creamy vanilla ice cream that tastes just like the old-fashioned ice cream you get at a fancy ice cream parlor!
Beignet Fries
Side Dishes
Main Course
Deep Fried Collection
Etouffe
Seafood Pasta Platter
Shrimp and Grits
A staple southern recipe, our shrimp & grits is the pinnacle of comfort food. Our recipe is extra-creamy due to a generous amount of cheese and butter.
Smoked Chicken Platter
Smoked Salmon
The smoke from the smoldering wood gives the salmon a distinctive smoky flavor and a fine texture.