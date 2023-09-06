Sandwiches

BBQ Sandwich

$8.95

Po-Boys

Meat Po-Boy

$10.75

Combo Po-boy

$11.75

Potatoes/Fries

Loaded Baked Potato

$7.50

Stuffed Baked Potato

$12.95

Double Meat Potato

$16.95

Loaded Meat Fries

$14.25

Loaded Fries (No Meat)

$8.50

Burgers

All burgers come with fries, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles on the side.

Regular Burger

$9.95

Cheeseburger

$10.50

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.50

BBQ Dinners

1 Meat Dinner

$15.50

2 Meat Dinner

$16.95

3 Meat Dinner

$17.95

Dine-In Sides

Cole Slaw

$3.25

French Fries

$3.25

Fried Okra

$3.25

Green Beans

$3.25

Jalapeño Pinto Beans

$3.25

Mac & Cheese

$3.25

Potato Salad

$3.25

Smoked Corn

$3.25

Texas Rice

$3.25

A La Carte Dinners

1 Meat (A La Carte)

$12.95

2 Meats (A La Carte)

$13.95

3 Meats (A La Carte)

$14.95

Salads

Regular Salad

$5.95

Chopped Meat Salad

$12.95

Drinks

Soft Drink

$2.45

Coke Bottle

$2.95

Sprite Bottle

$2.95

DrPepper Bottle

$2.95

Pineapple Fanta Bottle

$2.95

Coke Glass Bottle

$3.50

Orange Fanta Glass Bootle

$3.50

Domestic Beer (Draft)

$3.50

Imported Beer (Draft)

$4.50

Gallon of Tea

$8.95

Meat Per Pound

Kid's Meals

Kid's Meal

$4.95

Desserts

Brownie

$3.95

Cake

$5.95

Peach Cobbler

$4.95

Pecan Pie

$4.95

Whole Pecan Pie

$14.95

Carrot Cake

$4.95

Extra Sauce

1/2 pt

$3.95

1 Pt

$5.95

1 Qt

$8.95

1 Gallon

$29.95

To-Go Sides

1/2 Pint

$3.95

1 Pint

$6.95

1 Quart

$9.95

1 Gallon

$36.95

Add-Ons

Butter

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Cheese

$0.50

Chives

$0.50

Bacon

$0.50

Chips

$1.50

Fried Egg

$1.00

Jalapeño Cheese Bread Loaf

$6.95

Ranch

$0.75

Slice of Bread

$0.50

Cheese

$0.75

Bacon Strip

$1.50

Value Packs

6 People

$89.95

Choose 3 pounds of meat of your choice and 3 quarts of side orders. Includes 6 slices of jalapeno cheese bread, 1 pint of BBQ sauce, pickles, onions, and jalapenos.

10 People

$140.00

Choose 4 pounds of meat of your choice and 4 quarts of side orders. Includes 1 loaf of jalapeno cheese bread, BBQ sauce, pickles, onions, and jalapenos.

20 People

$260.00

Choose 8 pounds of meat of your choice and 2 gallons of side orders. Includes 2 loaves of jalapeno cheese bread, BBQ sauce, pickles, onions, and jalapenos.

30 People

$395.00

Choose 12 pounds of meat of your choice and 3 gallons of side orders. Includes 3 loaves of jalapeno cheese bread, BBQ sauce, pickles, onions, and jalapenos.

50 People

$640.00

Choose 20 pounds of meat of your choice and 4 gallons of side orders. Includes 5 loaves of jalapeno cheese bread, BBQ sauce, pickles, onions, and jalapenos.

Tamales

Chicken Tamale

$2.00+

Pork Tamale

$2.00+