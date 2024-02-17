Skillets Port Charlotte
BREAKFAST MENU
Eggs
- 2 Eggs A La Carte$4.75
2 AA Eggs your way.
- 2 Eggs Works$9.95
AA Eggs your way with Skillets Potatoes, choice of Toast, Scone, Biscuit or Banana Bread.
- 2 Egg Platter$12.95
2 AA Eggs your way with Skillets Potatoes, choice of Toast, Scone, Biscuit or Banana Bread. Choose Bacon, Pork Sausage, Ham or Chicken Apple Sausage
- 2 Biscuits, Gravy & Eggs$12.95
Hot homemade Biscuits topped with Sausage Gravy, 2 AA Eggs. With Skillets Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup.
- Breakfast Casserole$14.95
3 AAEggs scrambled with Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Chives, tossed with Sausage Gravy, and topped with Cheddar Jack and fresh Tomato. Choice of Toast, Biscuit, Scone, or Banana Bread.
- Breakfast Quesadilla$13.95
Fajita seasoned Scrambled Eggs, Diced Chicken Sausage, Roasted Pepper Medley, Grilled Onions, Mushrooms. Cheddar Jack golden brown crust. Served with ramekins of Salsa and diced Avocado.
- Corned Beef Hash & Eggs$14.95
Homemade Corned Beef Hash topped with 2 AA Eggs your way. With Skillets Potatoes. Choice of Toast, Biscuit, Scone, or Banana Bread.
- Huevos Rancheros$13.95
3 sunny up Eggs over grilled Corn Tortillas, Ranchero Sauce, Homemade Chorizo, Cheddar Jack Cheese. With Black Beans, Salsa and Sour Cream.
- Border Burrito$14.95
3 AA Eggs scrambled or Egg Whites with Chorizo, Grilled Onion, Potatoes, Roasted Peppers, Jalapenos, Cheddar Jack, Ranchero Sauce, Salsa. With Skillets Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup.
- Whole Hog Burrito$14.95
3 AA Eggs scrambled or Egg Whites with diced Bacon, Pork Sausage, Ham, 3 Cheeses. Topped with Sausage Gravy. Wrapped in a Flour or Multi Grain Tortilla. Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup.
- Egg Sandwich$10.95
Toasted or Grilled, 3 Cheeses, Potatoes, Grits or Fruit Cup. Scrambled Eggs or Egg Whites only.
- Smashed Avocado Toast$13.95
Toasted Cracked Wheat Bread topped with 2 AA Poached Eggs, diced Tomato, Avocado,fresh Chives. With Skillets Potatoes, Grits or Fruit Cup.
- Eggs Galette$12.95
Fluffy Whipped Eggs scrambled with Fresh Chives, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Grated Parmesan, folded into a warm Crepe, then garnished with Homemade Hollandaise. Served with your choice of Potatoes, Fresh Fruit or Grits.
- Noreen's Breakfast$11.95
Steamed Spinach, Grilled Tomato, Avocado, Chives, One Poached Egg, Wheat Toast, Fruit Cup.
Eggs Benedict
- Eggs Benedict$13.95
2 Poached Eggs, Homemade Sun-dried Tomato Hollandaise, Jumbo Grilled English Muffin, Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup
- Smoked Salmon Benedict$16.50
2 Poached Eggs, Homemade Sun-dried Tomato Hollandaise, Jumbo Grilled English Muffin, Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup
- Sunrise Benedict$14.95
2 Poached Eggs over Potato Pancakes & Smokehouse Bacon, Toast Side
- Avocado Tomato Benedict$14.95
2 Poached Eggs Homemade Sun-dried Tomato Hollandaise, Jumbo Grilled English Muffin, Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup
Omelets & Frittata
- Healthy Omelet$14.50
Whipped Egg Whites or AA Eggs, fresh Tomato, Mushroom, Spinach. With Skillets Potatoes, Grits or Fruit Cup. Choice of Toast, Biscuit or Scone.
- 3 Cheese Omelet$13.25
3 AA Whipped Eggs with Cheddar, Monterey Jack and Parmesan Cheeses. With either Skillets Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup. Choice of Toast, Biscuit or Scone.
- Avocado, Swiss, Bacon & Tomato Omelet$14.50
3 AA Whipped Eggs, Avocado, Bacon, fresh Tomato. With either Skillets Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup. Choice of Toast, Biscuit or Scone.
- Bacon Cheese Omelet$14.50
3 AA Whipped Eggs with Smokehouse Bacon, Cheddar, Jack and Parmesan Cheeses. With either Skillets Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup. Choice of Toast, Biscuit or Scone.
- Chicken Caprese Omelet$14.50
Seasoned, Grilled Chicken Breast, Tomato, Provolone, Basil Pesto. Balsamic Glaze and Fresh Cilantro Garnish.
- French Omelet$14.95
3 AA Whipped Eggs,Shaved Ham, Goat's Cheese, Chives, Draped with Sun-dried Tomato Hollandaise. With either Skillets Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup. Choice of Toast, Biscuit or Scone.
- Ham & Cheese Omelet$14.50
3 AA Whipped Eggs with diced dry cure Ham and Cheddar Jack Cheese. Add Tomato, no charge! With either Skillets Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup. Choice of Toast, Biscuit or Scone.
- My Big Fat Greek Omelet$14.95
3 AA Whipped Eggs, Tomatoes, Spinach, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives. With either Skillets Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup. Choice of Toast, Biscuit or Scone.
- South of the Border Omelet$14.95
3 Whipped AA Eggs. Guacamole, fresh Salsa, Jalapeno, Pepper Jack Cheese, Ranchero Sauce topped. With either Skillets Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup. Choice of Toast, Biscuit or Scone.
- Spinach Mushroom Omelet$14.50
3 AA Whipped Eggs, Fresh Baby Spinach, Sauteed Mushrooms,Parmesan Cheese, Velvety Cream Sauce. With either Skillets Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup. Choice of Toast, Biscuit or Scone.
- Tex Mex Omelet$14.95
Chorizo, Roasted Pepper Medley, Jalapeno, Grilled Onion, Cilantro, Pepper Jack Cheese. Draped with Sausage Gravy and garnished with fresh chopped Cilantro.
- Veggie Goat Cheese Omelet$15.25
Veggie Goat’s Cheese Omelet Mushrooms, Chives, Avocado, Spinach, Fresh Tomato, Goat’s Cheese. Sprinkled with fresh chopped Cilantro.
- Avocado, Bacon, Pepper Jack Frittata$14.95
3 AA Whipped Eggs baked with Avocado and Smokehouse Bacon.Topped with Fresh Tomato Salsa and Pepper Jack Cheese. With either Skillets Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup. Choice of Toast, Biscuit, Scone, or Banana Bread.
- Grilled Tomato Frittata$14.95
3 AA Whipped Eggs baked with Grilled Tomatoes, Avocado, Roasted Peppers, Scallions, Parmesan Cheese, Cilantro garnish.
- Pesto Chicken Frittata$15.25
Grilled Strips of Chicken tossed in Basil Pesto with Spinach, Mushroom, and Sun-Dried Tomato. Topped with Shredded Parmesan. Served with Skillets Potatoes, Hash Browns, Grits or Fruit Cup. Your choice of Toast, Scone or Biscuit.
- Veggie Frittata$13.95
Whipped Egg Whites with Spinach, Cilantro, Tomato, Scallions, Roasted Peppers, Mushrooms. With Skillets Potatoes, or Grits or Fruit Cup. Choice of Toast, Biscuit or Scone.
Pancakes & French Toast
- Pancakes$7.25+
Choose Buttermilk, Whole Grain or Gluten free (extra charge). All homemade from scratch with specialty flours.
- Pancake Platter$11.95+
Choose Buttermilk, Whole Grain or Gluten free (extra charge). With 2 AA Eggs, choice of Bacon, Sausage, Ham, or Chicken Sausage.
- Fruit Pancakes$9.95+
Choose Buttermilk, Whole Grain or Gluten free (extra charge). Add your favorite flavors and fruits.
- Fruit Pancake Platter$15.95
Choose Buttermilk, Whole Grain or Gluten free (extra charge). Choose your favorite flavor(s). With 2 AA Eggs, choice of Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Chicken Sausage.
- 2 Slices French Toast$9.95
Generously soak our sourdough white bread with egg rich creamy vanilla batter and griddle to golden perfection. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar.
- 2 Slices of French Toast Platter$15.50
Generously soak our sourdough white bread with egg rich creamy vanilla batter and griddle to golden perfection. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar. 2 AA Eggs your way. Choice of meat. Add flavors and fruits, extra charge.
Waffles & Potato Pancakes
- Waffle$9.95
Flavorful, unique, fermented Belgian Waffle, light as air, bursting with flavor.
- Waffle Platter$13.95
Flavorful, unique fermented Belgian Waffle, light as air. With two AA Eggs your way and choice of either Bacon or Pork Sausage or Ham or Chicken Sausage.
- Waffle & Egg$11.95
Flavorful, unique fermented Belgian Waffle, light as air. With two AA Eggs your way.
- Waffle & Meat$12.95
Flavorful, unique fermented Belgian Waffle, light as air. Choice of either Bacon or Pork Sausage or Ham or Chicken Sausage.
- Potato Pancake Platter$12.95
Creamy and crispy, griddled to golden brown perfection. With hot apples and sour cream. With 2 AA Eggs your way. Choice of Bacon, Pork Sausage, Ham or Chicken Sausage.
- Potato Pancakes$7.95+
Creamy and crispy, griddled to golden brown perfection. With hot apples and sour cream.
Skillets
- Bacon, Avocado Skillet$14.50
2 Eggs your way over Freshly Cut Avocado and 2 strips of thick cut Smokehouse Bacon. On a bed of Skillets Potatoes or Speckled Grits with your choice of Toast, Scone or Biscuit.
- Cajun Chicken Skillet$15.25
2 Eggs your way over Chicken, Chicken Sausage, Roasted Peppers and Scallion garnish. On a bed of Speckled Grits or Skillets Potatoes with your choice of Toast, Scone or Biscuit.
- Corned Beef Hash Skillet$15.50
2 Eggs your way over homemade Corned Beef Hash. On a bed of Skillets Potatoes or Speckled Grits with your choice of Toast, Scone or Biscuit.
- Denver Skillet$14.75
2 Eggs your way over Ham, Peppers, Onion, Tomato, 3 Cheeses. On a bed of Skillets Potatoes or Speckled Grits with your choice of Toast, Scone or Biscuit.
- Keto Skillet$15.95
4 AA Eggs scrambled with Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Cheese. Hold the carbs, no Potatoes and the Toast. Served with sliced Tomatoes.
- Mediterranean Skillet$14.50
Grilled Bermuda Onion, Mushrooms, Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Sun-dried Tomato, sprinkle of Goats’ Cheese. Your choice of Toast, Scone or Biscuit.
- Potato Egger Skillet$13.50
2 Eggs your way criss-crossed with thick cut Smokehouse bacon. On a bed of Skillets Potatoes or Speckled Grits with your choice of Toast, Scone or Biscuit.
- Veggie Skillet$14.95
2 Eggs your way over Avocado, Tomato, Goat's Cheese, Sun-dried Tomatoes and Chives. On a bed of Skillets Potatoes or Speckled Grits with your choice of Toast, Scone or Biscuit. Substitute Egg Whites no extra charge.
Oatmeal, Grits, Yogurt
- Large Oatmeal$6.95
Irish style, steel cut Oats, slow cooked for a delicious nutty flavor.
- Small Oatmeal$5.75
Irish style, steel cut Oats, slow cooked for a delicious nutty flavor.
- Grits Bowl$6.95
Speckled coarse ground white grits, make for a hearty nutritious Southern treat. Add cheese on request.
- Grits Cup$5.75
Speckled coarse ground white grits, make for a hearty nutritious Southern treat. Add cheese on request.
- Yogurt Cup$3.75
Creamy, healthy, delicious Greek style yogurt, strawberry or plain.
- Yogurt Berry Banana Bowl$11.50
Creamy, healthy, delicious Greek style plain yogurt, Served with an assortment of seasonal berries, pineapple, banana. With scone or banana bread.
Crepes & Blintzes
- 3 Crepes$10.25
3 buttery tender homemade crepes with a light dusting of powdered sugar.
- Crepe Platter$13.95
3 buttery tender homemade crepes with a light dusting of powdered sugar. 2 AA Eggs your way. With your choice of Bacon, Pork Sausage, Ham or Chicken Sausage.
- Crepe Suzette$12.95
Topped with Fresh Strawberries and served with a side of Warm Orange Syrup.
- 2 Blintzes$10.50
Chicago style Blintz with Farmers Cheese filling wrapped in our buttery tender Crepes and grilled to a golden brown.
- 1 Blintz Platter$14.95
1 Blintz made with buttery tender homemade crepes wrapping Farmers cheese filling and griddled to a golden brown. 2 AA Eggs your way. With your choice of Bacon, Pork Sausage, Ham or Chicken Sausage.
LUNCH MENU
Panini & Sandwiches
- Triple Decker BLT$13.50
Stacked with Smokehouse Bacon, Fresh Tomato Slices, Crispy Lettuce and a swipe of Mayo. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
- Chicken Salad Croissant$13.50
Scratch made Chicken Salad with Lettuce, Tomato on a buttery Croissant. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
- Chicken Caprese$14.50
Grilled Chicken Breast, Fresh Tomato, Provolone, Pesto, Mayo, Balsamic Glaze on a Panini Hoagie. Choose Fresh Fruit, Kettle Chips or a Parmesan Potato Pancake side
- Reuben Sandwich$14.50
Premium Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing on homemade Sourdough Seeded Rye.Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
- Tuna Salad Croissant$13.50
Scratch made Albacore Tuna Salad with Lettuce and Tomato on a buttery Croissant. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
- Turkey Reuben$14.50
Sliced smoked Turkey Breast with Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, on grilled Sourdough Seeded Rye. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
- Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Club Sandwich$14.25
A classic club with Smoked Turkey, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss Cheese and Mayo. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
- Cuban Panini$14.50
Shaved Ham, Pulled Pork, layered with Swiss, Dill Pickle, Honey Mustard on a grilled Hoagie Roll. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
- Tomato Provolone Panini$13.50
Smokehouse Bacon, Tomatoes, Provolone, Fresh Chives, Mayo. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
- Tuna Pepper Jack Panini$14.50
Albacore Tuna Salad, Bermuda Onion, Honey Mustard, on a freshly grilled Croissant. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
Salads
- Avocado BLT Salad$12.50+
Crispy fresh Romaine, chopped Smokehouse Bacon, diced Tomatoes, and Scallions, tossed with Ranch and topped with sliced Avocado.
- Cobb Salad$13.50+
Bacon, Smoked Turkey, Ham, Egg, Tomato, Scallions, Goats Cheese, Choice of Dressing.
- House Salad$11.25+
Spring greens, Pecans, Cucumber, Grapes, Scallions, Cranberries, Apple, Goats Cheese, Strawberry Vinaigrette Dressing. Choice of bread.
- Greek Salad$12.25+
Cucumber, Kalamata olives, Tomato, Bermuda Onion, Grilled Feta "Saginaki".
- Chick Salad Plate$14.50
Marinated, grilled and diced Chicken Breast with Golden Raisins, light on the mayo. With assorted fresh fruits.
- Power Salad$14.95
Avocado, Cucumber, Apple, Cranberry, Almond, Chickpea, Black Beans, Tomato, Red Onion, Goats Cheese, Chia Seed over Spring Greens, Spinach. Strawberry Vinaigrette dressing.
- Tuna Salad Plate$14.50
- Smoked Salmon Platter$15.95
Norwegian Smoked Salmon,Tomato, Bermuda Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Capers, Toasted Bagel and Cream Cheese
Wraps
- Chicken Bacon Wrap$14.25
Grilled Chicken and Smokehouse Bacon with Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
- Chicken Chipotle Wrap$14.50
Panini Style with lots of grilled Chicken, Romaine, Salsa, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Chipotle sauce. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
- Mediterranean Wrap$13.50
Romaine, Kalamata Olives, Cucumber, Sun-dried Tomato, Bermuda Onion, Greek Feta Dressing. Add Grilled Chicken $2 more. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
- Turkey Energy Wrap$14.50
Smoked Turkey with Spring Greens, Tomato, Cranberry, Almonds, Avocado, Balsamic Glaze. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
- Chicken Tacos$13.50
Fajita Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, Cole Slaw, Cilantro, Ranch Dressing, Black Bean side, Sour Cream.
- Chicken Quesadilla$13.50
Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Jalapeno, Sour Cream and Black Bean Side. Choose flour or wheat tortilla.
SIDES, BEVERAGES, KIDS MENU
Sides
- Toast$1.75+
- Biscuits$2.75+
- Scones$2.75+
- Cinnamon Toast$2.95
- Skillet's Potatoes$4.75
- Bagel Side$2.50
- English Muffin$3.75
- Bagel w/ Cream Cheese$4.25
- Croissant Side$2.95
- Hollandaise Ramekin$2.95
- Sausage Gravy Ramekin$2.00
- Avocado Side$3.25
- Avocado Toast$4.95
- Black Bean Side$3.25
- Chicken Salad Side$5.95
- Coleslaw$2.50
- Cup of Sausage Gravy$2.50
- Guacamole Side$2.75
- Jalapenos Side$0.75
- Maple Syrup Side$1.35
- Potato Chip Side$1.75
- Fresh Salsa Side$1.50
- Sour Cream Side$0.75
- Steamed Spinach$3.75
- Tomato Slice Side$2.50
- Tuna Salad Side$6.25
- Whipped Cream Side$1.00
Meats
- Side of Bacon$5.95
Smokehouse, thick cut, maple cured and oven baked.
- Side of Pork Sausage$6.25
Bursting with flavor, with a spicy kick.
- Chicken Sausage$5.95
- Chicken Breast$5.95
Plump, moist, griddled with lemon pepper seasoning.
- Corned Beef Hash$8.75
Our signature homemade hash, oven roasted corned beef shreds, with potatoes, grilled onions, stone ground mustard.
- Ham Side$5.95
Dry cure no water added premium ham slice, griddled.
- Salmon$8.95
Smoked Norwegian Salmon