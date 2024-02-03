Skinny's Bar & Grill
Food Truck All Day Menu
Phillys
- Steak Philly$10.99
Our #1 seller! Our great Philly steak with our special seasonings. Comes with peppers, onions, mushrooms and white American cheese. Served on our yummy Brioche hoagie.
- Chicken Philly$10.99
Our great chicken Philly with our special seasonings. Comes with peppers, onions, mushrooms and white American cheese. Served on our yummy Brioche hoagie.
- Krystal Special (Philly Fried Rice)$11.99Out of stock
Our #1 seller on top of a bed of rice instead of the bread. Inspired by Tina's Bar Owner Krystal Peavy!
Hot Dogs/Corn Dogs
- Plain Dog$4.59
Let's get one thing straight. These hot dogs are not concession stand hot dogs. Ours are 6:1 hot dogs as compared to 8:1. What's that mean? Our hot dogs are BIGGER and JUICIER. And yes, they are all beef and served on our special Brioche bun.
- Chili Dog$4.99
Let's get one thing straight. These hot dogs are not concession stand hot dogs. Ours are 6:1 hot dogs as compared to 8:1. What's that mean? Our hot dogs are BIGGER and JUICIER. And yes, they are all beef and chili served on our special Brioche bun.
- Chili Cheese Dog$5.59
Let's get one thing straight. These hot dogs are not concession stand hot dogs. Ours are 6:1 hot dogs as compared to 8:1. What's that mean? Our hot dogs are BIGGER and JUICIER. And yes, they are all beef with chili and cheddar served on our special Brioche bun.
- Chili Slaw Dog$5.59
Let's get one thing straight. These hot dogs are not concession stand hot dogs. Ours are 6:1 hot dogs as compared to 8:1. What's that mean? Our hot dogs are BIGGER and JUICIER. And yes, they are all beef. Served with chili and slaw on our special Brioche bun.
- Slaw Dog$4.99
Let's get one thing straight. These hot dogs are not concession stand hot dogs. Ours are 6:1 hot dogs as compared to 8:1. What's that mean? Our hot dogs are BIGGER and JUICIER. And yes, they are all beef and served with slaw on our special Brioche bun.
- Suicide Dog$5.99
Let's get one thing straight. These hot dogs are not concession stand hot dogs. Ours are 6:1 hot dogs as compared to 8:1. What's that mean? Our hot dogs are BIGGER and JUICIER. And yes, they are all beef. Served with chili, cheese and slaw on our special Brioche bun.
- Corn Dog$3.99
Can't have a food truck event without awesome corn dogs!
Burgers
- Hamburger$8.49
Our special seasonings on a 3/8 lb. sirloin burger Pattie. Served on a Brioche bun.
- Cheeseburger$8.99
Our special seasonings on a 3/8 lb. sirloin burger pattie. Served with cheese on a Brioche bun.
- Double Cheeseburger$10.99
Our special seasonings on two 3/8 lb. sirloin burger patties and cheese. Served on a Brioche bun.
- Double Hamburger$10.49
Our special seasonings on two 3/8 lb. sirloin burger patties. Served on a Brioche bun.
Wings/Tenders
- 10 Wings$10.99
Delicious medium cut wings. Served with ranch or blue cheese.
- 15 Wings$14.99
Delicious medium cut wings. Served with ranch or blue cheese.
- 20 Wings$19.99
Delicious medium cut wings. Served with ranch or blue cheese.
- 30 Wings$29.99
Delicious medium cut wings. Served with ranch or blue cheese.
- 50 Wings$46.99
Delicious medium cut wings. Served with ranch or blue cheese.
- 100 Wings$85.99
Delicious medium cut wings. Served with ranch or blue cheese.
- Chicken Tenders (4)$7.99
4 of our Tyson Red Label tenders.
Specialty
- Steak Philly Fries$10.99
Have our #1 selling Philly beef on fries instead. A twisted take on our Philly Cheesesteak. Served with peppers, onions and mushrooms or any way you choose.
- Chicken Philly Fries$10.99
Have our chicken Philly on fries instead. A twisted take on our Philly Cheesesteak. Served with peppers, onions and mushrooms or any way you choose.
- Steak Philly Tots$10.99
Have our #1 selling Philly beef on tots instead. A twisted take on our Philly Cheesesteak. Served with peppers, onions and mushrooms or any way you choose.
- Chicken Philly Tots$10.99
Have our chicken Philly on tots instead. A twisted take on our Philly Cheesesteak. Served with peppers, onions and mushrooms or any way you choose.
Drinks
- Can Coke$2.99
- Can Coke Zero$2.99
- Can Sprite$2.99
- Can Dr. Pepper$2.99
- Can Mountain Dew$2.99
- Can Diet Coke$2.99
- Peach Crush$3.99
Our special recipe peach drink. Refreshing!
- Lemonade Crush$3.99
Our special recipe lemonade.
- Gold Peak Tea$2.99
Gold Peak Sweet Tea.
- Strawberry Lemonade Twist$2.99
- Gatorade$2.99
- Energy Drink$3.99
- Bottled Water$1.99
Sides
- Fries (Regular)$3.99
Our awesome crinkle cut fries. We don't season them. Make sure to season them at the condiment station.
- Fries (Large)$5.99
Our awesome crinkle cut fries. We don't season them. Make sure to season them at the condiment station.
- Onion Rings (Regular)$3.99
Golden fried onions rings. Grab a ranch dressing to dip!
- Onion Rings (Large)$5.99
Golden onion rings. Grab a ranch dressing to dip!
- Tots (Regular)$3.99
Our awesome crispy tater tots. We don't season them. Make sure to season them at the condiment station.
- Tots (Large)$5.99
Our awesome crispy tater tots. We don't season them. Make sure to season them at the condiment station.
- Chips$1.99
Rice
- Vegetable Fried Rice$8.99
A generous amount of our fried rice with carrots, egg and broccoli. Pictures shown for reference only. Not possible to order without veggies. They are precooked with the rice we stock on the Food Truck.
- Chicken Fried Rice$9.99
A generous amount of our fried rice with chicken, carrots, egg and broccoli. Pictures shown for reference only. Not possible to order without veggies. They are precooked with the rice we stock on the Food Truck.
- Beef Fried Rice$9.99
A generous amount of our fried rice with beef, carrots, egg and broccoli. Pictures shown for reference only. Not possible to order without veggies. They are precooked with the rice we stock on the Food Truck.
Sauces
Desserts
Appetizers
- Chicken Philly Tacos$11.99
- Beef Philly Tacos$11.99
- Fried Okra$4.99
- Cheese Curds$7.99
- Chicken Tenders$7.99
- Yum Yum Cup$0.75
- Ranch Cup$0.75
- Blue Cheese Cup$0.75
- Cup of Honey Mustard$0.75
- Cup of Mild Sauce$0.75
- Cup of Hot Sauce$0.75
- Cup of Teriyaki$0.75
- Cup of Lemon Pepper (dry)$0.75
- Cup of Lemon Pepper (wet)$0.75
- Bottle Mild Wing Sauce$8.99
- Bottle Hot Wing Sauce$8.99
- Cup of BBQ$0.75
- Cup of Honey$0.75
- Cup of Nacho Cheese$0.75