COMBO MEALS

Single Shot

$15.00

Your choice of 1 meat and 2 sides. Includes bread, pickles, onions, Skinny's Sauce and a drink!

Texas Two Step

$18.00

Your choice of 2 meats and 2 sides. Includes bread, pickles, onions, Skinny's Sauce and a drink!

Texas Trinity

$21.00

Your choice of 3 meats and 2 sides. Includes bread, pickles, onions, Skinny's Sauce and a drink!

Buck Shot

$90.00

Perfect for the family! Includes 4 meats, 3 sides. pickles, onions, Skinny's Sauce, Bread and 4 Drinks! Feeds 4-6 People!

SANDWICHES

3 LITTLE PIGGIES COMBO

$25.00

Toasted bun topped with chorizo beans, mac n cheese, 1/4 lb sausage, 1/4 lb pulled pork and 1 chopped rib covered in hatch chile queso, pickles onions and coleslaw! Comes with one side and a drink!

3 LITTLE PIGGIES

$22.00

Toasted bun topped with chorizo beans, mac n cheese, 1/4 lb sausage, 1/4 lb pulled pork and 1 chopped rib covered in hatch chile queso, pickles onions and coleslaw!

THE COWBOY

$17.00

Angus Brisket, 2 House Made Onion Rings, Pickles, Onions and 1 House Made 7-Pepper Sausage covered in our famous Skinny's Sauce and finished off with one sausage link!

The COWBOY COMBO

$19.00

Angus Brisket, 2 House Made Onion Rings, Pickles, Onions and 1 House Made 7-Pepper Sausage covered in our famous Skinny's Sauce! Includes 1 side and a drink!

BRISKET SANDWICH

$13.00

Angus Brisket smoked Central Texas Style and covered in Skinny's Sauce and topped with Pickles, Onions. Served between our fresh made sesame buns

BRISKET SANDWICH COMBO

$16.00

Angus Brisket smoked Central Texas Style and covered in Skinny's Sauce and topped with Pickles, Onions. Served between our fresh made sesame buns! Includes 1 side and Drink!

EL FLACO SANDWICH

$18.00

Our most popular sandwich! Comes stacked with the holy trinity of meat! Brisket, Pulled Pork and Sausage drenched in Skinny's Sauce and drizzled with queso. It comes topped with pickles and onions and served between our fresh made sesame seed buns! This sandwich will leave you "Skinny Fat!"

EL FLACO SANDWICH COMBO

$20.00
PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$12.00

Our perfectly seasoned pulled pork covered in Skinny's Sauce and topped with our pineapple infused Cole Slaw, pickles and onions. Served between our fresh made sesame seed buns!

PULLED PORK SANDWICH COMBO

$15.00

Our perfectly seasoned pulled pork covered in Skinny's Sauce and topped with our pineapple infused Cole Slaw, pickles and onions. Served between our fresh made sesame seed buns!

EL PORKY MELT

$15.00

Our perfectly seasoned pulled pork covered in Hatch Chile Queso and Skinny's Sauce. Its topped with our pineapple infused Cole Slaw, pickles and onions. Served between our fresh made sesame seed buns with a jalapeno toreado!

EL PORKY MELT COMBO

$18.00

Our perfectly seasoned pulled pork covered in Hatch Chile Queso and Skinny's Sauce. Its topped with our pineapple infused Cole Slaw, pickles and onions. Served between our fresh made sesame seed buns with a jalapeno toreado! Served with 1 Side and a drink!

MALO FLACO

$85.00

CONROW COWBOY

$18.00

Angus Brisket, 2 House Made Onion Rings, Pickles, Onions and 1 House Made 7-Pepper Sausage covered in our famous Skinny's Sauce and finished off with one sausage link!

COWROW COWBOY COMBO

$20.00

Angus Choice brisket perfectly sliced and served between two fresh made buns. Topped with hatch Chile queso, 2 onion rings, pickles and drizzled with Skinny's Sauce and finished off with one Sausage Link!

SKINNY'S SAUCE

Extra Sauce

$0.65

BY THE POUND

1/4 LB BRISKET

$7.00
1/2 LB BRISKET

$14.00

1/2 LB Angus Brisket smoked Central Texas Style to perfection!

1 LB BRISKET

$28.00

1 LB Angus Brisket smoked Central Texas Style to perfection!

1/4 LB PULLED PORK

$4.75

1/2 LB PULLED PORK

$9.50

1/2 LB of our central Texas style pulled pork!

1 LB PULLED PORK

$19.00

1 LB of our central Texas style pulled pork!

CHICKEN QUARTER

$6.25

1/2 LB of our perfectly brined and seasoned chicken quarters!

SAUSAGE LINK

$6.00

Our house made sausage is perfectly blended with 7 different peppers! It has the slight heat kick with an array of flavors! You wont be disappointed!

IN STORE SCALED ITEM

PORK SPARE RIBS

Pork Spare Ribs seasoned with Skinny's Rub and basted with our famous Skinny's Sauce!
1/2 SLAB

$19.50

1/2 Rack of Pork Spare Ribs seasoned with Skinny's Rub and basted with our famous Skinny's Sauce!

1 FULL SLAB

$39.00

1 Full Rack of Pork Spare Ribs seasoned with Skinny's Rub and basted with our famous Skinny's Sauce!

Side Ribs-2 RIBS.

$7.60

2 Ribs

SIDES

MAC N CHEESE

$3.50

BBQ Beans

$3.00

COLE SLAW-CONTAINS NUTS

$3.00

POTATO SALAD

$3.50

FRIES

$3.00

Side Queso

$0.69

Mac N Cheese 16oz

$6.50

Coleslaw 16oz

$6.00

Potato Salad 16oz

$6.00

Bbq Beans 16oz

$6.00

DESERTS

Fried Twinkies

$6.00

Root Beer Float

$4.85

Fried Oreos

$5.00

DRINKS

Coke Zero

$2.50

DR. PEPPER

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

WATER

$2.00

No Drink

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

Brisk Tea

$2.50

Jarritos

$2.50

Kool-Aid Jammer

$1.50

Manzanita

$2.50