NEEP Food Truck Park-8144 Dyer St. Ste. A Skinny's BBQ - North East
COMBO MEALS
Single Shot
Your choice of 1 meat and 2 sides. Includes bread, pickles, onions, Skinny's Sauce and a drink!
Texas Two Step
Your choice of 2 meats and 2 sides. Includes bread, pickles, onions, Skinny's Sauce and a drink!
Texas Trinity
Your choice of 3 meats and 2 sides. Includes bread, pickles, onions, Skinny's Sauce and a drink!
Buck Shot
Perfect for the family! Includes 4 meats, 3 sides. pickles, onions, Skinny's Sauce, Bread and 4 Drinks! Feeds 4-6 People!
SANDWICHES
3 LITTLE PIGGIES COMBO
Toasted bun topped with chorizo beans, mac n cheese, 1/4 lb sausage, 1/4 lb pulled pork and 1 chopped rib covered in hatch chile queso, pickles onions and coleslaw! Comes with one side and a drink!
3 LITTLE PIGGIES
Toasted bun topped with chorizo beans, mac n cheese, 1/4 lb sausage, 1/4 lb pulled pork and 1 chopped rib covered in hatch chile queso, pickles onions and coleslaw!
THE COWBOY
Angus Brisket, 2 House Made Onion Rings, Pickles, Onions and 1 House Made 7-Pepper Sausage covered in our famous Skinny's Sauce and finished off with one sausage link!
The COWBOY COMBO
Angus Brisket, 2 House Made Onion Rings, Pickles, Onions and 1 House Made 7-Pepper Sausage covered in our famous Skinny's Sauce! Includes 1 side and a drink!
BRISKET SANDWICH
Angus Brisket smoked Central Texas Style and covered in Skinny's Sauce and topped with Pickles, Onions. Served between our fresh made sesame buns
BRISKET SANDWICH COMBO
Angus Brisket smoked Central Texas Style and covered in Skinny's Sauce and topped with Pickles, Onions. Served between our fresh made sesame buns! Includes 1 side and Drink!
EL FLACO SANDWICH
Our most popular sandwich! Comes stacked with the holy trinity of meat! Brisket, Pulled Pork and Sausage drenched in Skinny's Sauce and drizzled with queso. It comes topped with pickles and onions and served between our fresh made sesame seed buns! This sandwich will leave you "Skinny Fat!"
EL FLACO SANDWICH COMBO
PULLED PORK SANDWICH
Our perfectly seasoned pulled pork covered in Skinny's Sauce and topped with our pineapple infused Cole Slaw, pickles and onions. Served between our fresh made sesame seed buns!
PULLED PORK SANDWICH COMBO
Our perfectly seasoned pulled pork covered in Skinny's Sauce and topped with our pineapple infused Cole Slaw, pickles and onions. Served between our fresh made sesame seed buns!
EL PORKY MELT
Our perfectly seasoned pulled pork covered in Hatch Chile Queso and Skinny's Sauce. Its topped with our pineapple infused Cole Slaw, pickles and onions. Served between our fresh made sesame seed buns with a jalapeno toreado!
EL PORKY MELT COMBO
Our perfectly seasoned pulled pork covered in Hatch Chile Queso and Skinny's Sauce. Its topped with our pineapple infused Cole Slaw, pickles and onions. Served between our fresh made sesame seed buns with a jalapeno toreado! Served with 1 Side and a drink!
MALO FLACO
CONROW COWBOY
Angus Brisket, 2 House Made Onion Rings, Pickles, Onions and 1 House Made 7-Pepper Sausage covered in our famous Skinny's Sauce and finished off with one sausage link!
COWROW COWBOY COMBO
Angus Choice brisket perfectly sliced and served between two fresh made buns. Topped with hatch Chile queso, 2 onion rings, pickles and drizzled with Skinny's Sauce and finished off with one Sausage Link!
BY THE POUND
1/4 LB BRISKET
1/2 LB BRISKET
1/2 LB Angus Brisket smoked Central Texas Style to perfection!
1 LB BRISKET
1 LB Angus Brisket smoked Central Texas Style to perfection!
1/4 LB PULLED PORK
1/2 LB PULLED PORK
1/2 LB of our central Texas style pulled pork!
1 LB PULLED PORK
1 LB of our central Texas style pulled pork!
CHICKEN QUARTER
1/2 LB of our perfectly brined and seasoned chicken quarters!
SAUSAGE LINK
Our house made sausage is perfectly blended with 7 different peppers! It has the slight heat kick with an array of flavors! You wont be disappointed!