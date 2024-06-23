Skip to Main content
Drinks
Sides & Snacks
Fillers
Desserts
Butch's Premium Pizza
Fountain Drink
$2.69
Ice Tea
$2.69
OUT OF STOCK
Lemonade Shake Up
$4.29
Celsius
$3.99
Redbull
$3.49
Bottled Water
$2.39
Mozzarella Sticks
$5.99
Pretzel
$4.49
Fries
$3.99
Onion Rings
$4.99
Potato Salad
$2.49
OUT OF STOCK
Coleslaw
$2.29
Popcorn
$0.99
Chips
$0.89
Hotdog
$3.99
Chicken Tender
$5.99
Burger
$6.99
Chopped Italian
$7.99
BBQ Pork
$7.49
Brownie
$2.29
Cookie
$1.99
Ice Cream Sandwich
$1.99
Italian Shaved Ice
$4.99
12"
$9.99
9"
$6.99
7"
$5.99
Skippers Location and Ordering Hours
(309) 989-9314
8603 North University Street, Poolside, Peoria, IL 61615
Open now
• Closes at 7PM
All hours
