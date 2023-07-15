2x points now for loyalty members
Skreet recipes llc 1100 River Rd Apt 6b
Handhelds
Skreet cheese burger
Mouth watering Skreet cheese burger grill to perfection with lettuce tomato cheese pickles and ketchup
Skreet Philly cheese steak
Mouth watering Skreet philly cheesesteak on a toasted Skreet roll loaded with sweet peppers, bell peppers 🫑 ,mushrooms 🍄, onions 🧅, provolone cheese 🧀 , and our famous skreet sauce!!
Skreet Dog
Mouth watering Skreet Dog 🌭 grilled to perfection with onions, 🧅 Sweet Peppers, 🌶️ Skreet Dash seasoning, and bacon 🥓 on a sweet soft toasted bun!
Skreet fries plain
Mouth watering Skreet Fries plain (with seasoning) fried to the crisp and ready to be dipped into your choice of sauce
Skreet Fries
Mouth watering Skreet Fries fried to perfection, topped with your 1 choice of protein, shredded cheese 🧀, Sour cream, lettuce 🥬, and Skreet Sauce!
Skreet tacos
Mouth Watering tacos cooked to perfection
Skreet nachos
Mouth watering nachos, ready to be served. Topped with cheese, skreet sauce and sour cream!
Fish
Fish grilled or fried to your like served with steam and skreet seasoning!
Skreet Garlic Butter Crab Ba
Chicken tenders with fries
Skreet WIngs
Skreet wings fallen from the skies dipped in skreet flavoring
Skreet skrimp with fries (fried or grilled)
Skreet Seafood basket
Mouth watering fish and shrimp basket with fries