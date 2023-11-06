Skip to Main content
Sky Bistro & Hookah 2195 Defoor Hills Rd. NW Suite L
Sky Bistro & Hookah 2195 Defoor Hills Rd. NW Suite L
Beer/Wine
Liquor
Beverages
Hookah
Entry
Services
Beer/Wine
Beer/Wine
Corona BTL
$6.00
Bud Light BTL
$5.00
Liquor
Vodka
Titos
$8.00
Titos DBL
$14.00
Rum
Bacardi
$7.00
Bacardi DBL
$14.00
Tequila
Teremana Blanco
$9.00
Teremano Rep
$9.00
Teremana Blanco DBL
$18.00
Teremano Rep DBL
$18.00
Teremano Blanco BTL
$145.00
Teremana Rep BTL
$145.00
Cognac
Hennessy
$10.00
Hennessy VSOP
$11.00
Dusse
$12.00
Hennessy DBL
$20.00
Hennessy VSOP DBL
$22.00
Dusse DBL
$24.00
Hennessy BTL
$175.00
Hennessy VSOP-BTL
$225.00
Dusse-BTL
$200.00
Cocktails
Hennessy Pineapple Lemonade
$12.00
Blue MF
$11.00
Cosmopolitan
$10.00
Pinkk Experience
$9.00
Beverages
Bottled Water
$3.00
Sprite
$2.00
Coke
$2.00
Hookah
Hookah
$40.00
Entry
Entry Fee
Females
$20.00
Males
$40.00
Services
Special Services
Fruit Feed
$10.00
Neck & Shoulder
$20.00
Glass Box
$30.00
VIP Lap
$40.00
Van VIP
$50.00
Sky Bistro & Hookah 2195 Defoor Hills Rd. NW Suite L Location and Ordering Hours
(404) 707-0839
2195 Defoor Hills Rd. NW Suite L, Atlanta, GA 30318
Closed
• Opens Sunday at 9PM
All hours
