Sky Pavilion 325W 42ND ST
凉菜Cold Dish
- 藤椒鸡Rattan Pepper Chicken$16.95
- 缽缽鸡Chicken with Chili Sauce$16.95
- 椒麻鸡Sichuan Style Chicken$16.95
- 白斩鸡 (半只)Half Sliced Cold Chicken$22.95
- 晾杆白肉Sliced Pork with Fresh Garlic Paste$16.95
- 麻辣腰花Spicy Pork Kidney$14.95
- 大刀耳片Sliced Pork Ears with Garlic Chili Sauce$15.95
- 紅油肚片Shredded Tripe with Chili Vinaigrette$15.95
- 农家蹄花Country Style Pork Feet$15.95
- 二姐兔丁Diced Rabbit with Chili Sauce$14.95
- 夫妻肺片Ox Tongue & Maw with Roasted Chili Vinaigrette$16.95
- 麻辣牛筋Sliced Beef Tendon with Chili Sauce$16.95
- 香辣牛肉丝Dry Spicy Shredded Beef$16.95
- 香熏排骨Smoked Spare Ribs$16.95
- 麻辣鸭舌Spicy Duck Tongue$20.95
- 风味鸭舌Sichuan Flavored Duck Tongue$20.95
- 红油螺片Sliced Sea Conch with Chili Vinaigrette$20.95
- 青椒皮蛋Green Pepper & Preserved Egg$11.95
- 擂椒茄子Mushy Eggplant with Fresh Garlic Paste$11.95
- 川味黃瓜Sichuan Flavored Cucumber$9.95
- 脆口黃瓜Crispy Refreshing Cucumber$9.95
- 川北涼粉Mung Bean Jelly in Sichuan Style$11.95
- 香油春筍Spring Bamboo Shoots in Sesame Oil$11.95
汤类 Soup
- 云吞汤Wonton Soup$3.75
- 酸辣汤Hot & Sour Soup$3.75
- 素菜豆腐汤Vegetarian Tofu Soup$6.75
- 芦笋蟹肉羹Asparagus & Crab Meat Soup$17.95
- 南瓜魚肚羹Pumpkin and Fish Maw Soup$17.95
- 西湖牛肉羹West Lake Beef Soup$17.95
- 海鮮豆腐羹Seafood Tofu Soup$17.95
- 酸菜魚片汤Sauerkraut & Fish Fillet Soup$17.95
- 成都煎蛋汤Egg & Vegetable Soup Chengdu Style$15.95
- 花椒土鸡汤Chicken with Sichuan Peppercorn Soup$22.95
- 酸萝卜老鸭汤Duck with Sour Radish Soup$22.95
风味小吃 Signature Appetizers
- 小笼包Mini Pork Soup Buns$8.95
6 pieces
- 蟹粉小笼包Mini Crab Meat Soup Buns$9.95
6 pieces
- 成都生煎包Chengdu Fried Buns$8.95
4 pieces
- 水晶虾饺Crystal Shrimp Dumpling$10.95
6 pieces
- 肉蒸饺Steamed Pork Dumpling$7.95
- 鸡蒸饺Steamed Chicken Dumpling$7.95
- 素菜蒸饺Steamed Vegetable Dumpling$7.95
- 肉锅贴Fried Pork Dumpling$8.95
- 鸡锅贴Fried Chicken Dumpling$8.95
- 素菜锅贴Fried Vegetable Dumpling$8.95
- 虾卷Shrimp Egg Roll$7.95
2 pieces
- 素春卷Vegetable Egg Roll$5.95
2 pieces
- 蟹角Crab Rangoon$10.95
4 pieces
- 葱油饼Scallion Pancake$6.95
- 担担面Dan Dan Noodles$7.95
- 成都甜水面Chengdu Sweet Sauce Noodle$7.95
- 四川芝麻凉面Sichuan Cold Noodles in Sesame Sc$7.95
- 红油水饺Dumpling in Chili Vinaigrette$11.95
- 麻辣抄手Dumpling with Spicy Sauce$11.95
10 pieces
- 金銀小馒头Gold and Silver Steamed Buns$9.95
6 pieces
- 盐水毛豆Salted Edamame$6.95
川雲澗風味菜 Signature Dishes
- 青花椒水煮魚Braised Fish Fillet with Sichuan Pepper$42.95
- 川雲澗烤魚(蒜蓉/番茄)Sky Pavilion Grilled Fish
- 大蒜鱔段Yellow Eel with Garlic Flavor$42.95
- 锅巴三鮮Mixed Seafood Over Crispy Rice Cake$29.95
- 麻辣口口脆Mixed Fish Maw with Chili Sauce$31.95
- 韭菜花魚扣Stir Fried Leek with Fish Maw$31.95
- 馋嘴田鸡Frogs in Spicy Broth$36.95
- 馋嘴腰花Pork Kidney in Spicy Broth$30.95
- 金牌毛血旺Chongqing Style Duck Blood, Beef & Tripe in Spicy Soup$31.95
- 香辣水煮牛Sliced Beef in Spicy Broth$31.95
- 香辣水煮魚Sliced Flounder in Spicy Broth$31.95
- 香辣水煮羊Sliced Mutton in Spicy Broth$31.95
- 成都烤鸭Chengdu Style Roast Duck in Broth$38.95
- 香煎珍珠鸭Pan-Fried Sweet Rice Stuffed Duck$38.95
- 啤酒鸭Stewed Duck with Beer Flavor (Special)$38.95
- 麻花辣子鸡Spicy Chicken with Fried Dough Twist$24.95
- 麻花蟹粉鸡Crab Roe Chicken with Fried Dough Twist$24.95
- 风味珍珠菇Pearl Mushrooms with Salted Yolk$22.95
- 御膳豆腐Tofu with Crab Roe$23.95
- 水焯牛肉Hot Spicy Shredded Beef & Radish$28.95
- 荷香小米排骨Steamed Millet Ribs with Lotus Leaf$27.95
- 霸王猪手Spicy Pork Feet$29.95
- 干煸肥肠Dry Stir Fried Pork Intestine$25.95
- 自貢鲜椒兔Zigong Style Stir Fried Spicy Rabbit$29.95
- 面香肥牛Sliced Beef with Noodles in Spicy Broth$27.95
- 川香排骨Sichuan Pepper Ribs$27.95
- 盐都蹄花Spicy Pork Feet with Green Peppercorn$22.95
- 石锅豆花Tofu Pudding in Stone Wok$21.95
- 跳水豆花魚Fish with Tofu in Peppercorn$45.95
- 干煸鳝丝Stir-Fried Shredded Eel$34.95
- 粉丝鱔魚Eel with Vermicelli$34.95
- 麻辣风暴鸡Chicken in Hot & Spicy Broth$24.95
- 辣味抓钱手Spicy Pork Feet*$29.95
- 雲澗肠旺Sky Pavilion Intestines$32.95
- 藤椒鸭血Duck Blood with Rattan Pepper$22.95
- 美极鸭头Maggi Duck Head$27.95
- 臊子脑花Grilled Pork Brain$28.95
- 苍蝇头Stir Fried Garlic & Leek with Ground Pork$22.95
- 成都火爆腰花Chengdu Stir Fried Spicy Pork Kidney$24.95
- 大蒜肚条Garlic-Flavored Pork Maw$27.95
- 豆汤肥肠Intestine in Bean Soup$30.95
- 香辣羊排Spicy Lamb Chop$36.95
- 红烧肉Braised Pork Belly$24.95
- 成都老妈提花$25.95
麻辣香鍋Numb and Spicy Dry Hot Pot
铁板类 Sizzling Plates
煲类 Casserole
海河鮮类 Seafood
健康餐 Light Cuisine
- H-什菜三样Shrimp, Scallops & Chicken with Mixed Vegetables$23.95
- H-芥兰虾Shrimp with Broccoli$22.95
- H-雪豆虾Shrimp with Snow Peas$22.95
- H-什菜虾Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables$22.95
- H-什菜干貝Scallops with Mixed Vegetables$22.95
- H-芥兰鸡Chicken with Broccoli$17.95
- H-雪豆鸡Chicken with Snow Peas$17.95
- H-什菜鸡Chicken with Mixed Vegetables$17.95
- H-什菜豆腐Mixed Vegetables with Tofu$14.95
牛羊类 Beef and Lamb
家禽类 Poultry
- 樟茶鸭 (半只)Half Tea-Smoked Duck$38.95
- 香酥鸭Crispy Duck$38.95
- 北京鸭Peking Duck$42.95
- 泡姜鸭丝Shredded Duck with Pickled Ginger$22.95
- 香煎珍珠鸭Crispy Duck with Glutinous Rice$38.95
- 成都烤鸭Chengdu Style Roast Duck$38.95
- 香辣鸡Spicy Chicken$24.95
- 鸡米芽菜Chicken Rice Sprouts$19.95
- 椒麻农家鸡Chicken with Peppercorn$25.95
- 白果烧鸡Braised Chicken with Ginkgo$25.95
猪肉类 Pork
- 回锅肉Double-Cooked Pork$20.95
- 带皮盐煎肉Stir Fried Streaky Pork with Spicy Capsicum & Leeks$20.95
- 农家小炒肉Country Style Fried Pork$21.95
- 腊肉花菜Chinese Bacon with Cauliflower$21.95
- 四川扣肉Szechuan Style Sliced Pork Belly$21.95
- 香干肉丝Shredded Pork with Firm Tofu & Cayenne Chili$20.95
- 京酱肉丝Shredded Pork with Beijing Soybean Paste$20.95
- 蒜苗腊肉Chinese Bacon with Leek$21.95
- 酸豆角肉沫Minced Pork with Pickled Long Beans$21.95
- 麻婆豆腐Mapo Tofu$18.95
- 蚂蚁上树Sautéed Vermicelli with Minced Pork$18.95
- 糖醋排骨Sweet & Sour Ribs$21.95
- 干煸四季豆$20.95
- 手撕包菜$16.95
- 鱼香肉丝$19.95
蔬菜类 Vegetable
- 豉椒苦瓜Bitter Melon with Spicy Black Bean Sauce$16.95
- 茄子豆角Eggplant with String Beans$16.95
- 鮮椒秋葵Stir Fried Okra with Garlic Pepper$19.95
- 姜葱南瓜Shredded Pumpkin with Scallion & Ginger Sc$16.95
- 小椒南瓜丝Shredded Pumpkin with Hot Green Pepper$16.95
- 白灼生菜Lettuce with Soybean Sc$16.95
- 蠔油生菜Lettuce with Oyster Sc$16.95
- 清炒丝瓜Stir Fried Chinese Gourd$17.95
- 菌菇菜心Sautéed Mushroom with Bokchoy$17.95
- 金沙玉米Golden Yolk Corn$17.95
- 糊糖唐芥兰Sautéed Chinese Broccoli with Spicy Sc$16.95
- 蠔油唐芥兰Sautéed Chinese Broccoli with Oyster Sc$16.95
- 蒜炒唐芥兰Sautéed Chinese Broccoli with Garlic Sc$16.95
- 炝炒莲藕Stir Fried Lotus Slice$17.95
- 芋儿白菜Sautéed Bok Choy & Taro$17.95
- 蒜炒小白菜Bok Choy with Garlic Sauce$16.95
- 鮮椒山药Sliced Yam with Fresh Pepper$17.95
- 蒜炒豆苗Stir Fried Bean Sprouts with Garlic Sauce$20.95
- 蒜炒上海青Stir Fried Shanghai Bok Choy with Garlic Sc$16.95
- 小椒土豆丝Shredded Potato with Hot Green Pepper$16.95
- 麻辣土豆丝Shredded Potato with Chili & Sichuan Peppercorn$16.95
- 狼牙土豆条Wavy Potato Chips$16.95
- 番茄/丝瓜炒蛋Scrambled Eggs with Tomatoes/ Chinese Gourd$16.95
- 三椒豆腐Tofu with Triple Pepper$16.95
American Chinese Food
- 左宗鸡 General Tso's Chicken$19.95
- 左宗虾 General Tso's Shrimp$22.95
- 左宗豆腐 General Tso's Tofu$18.95
- 芝麻鸡 Sesame Chicken$19.95
- 芝麻虾 Sesame Shrimp$22.95
- 芝麻豆腐 Sesame Tofu$18.95
- 陈皮鸡 Orange Chicken$19.95
- 陈皮牛 Orange Beef$20.95
- 陈皮大虾 Orange Jumbo Shrimp$22.95
- 脆皮牛肉丝 Crispy Shredded Beef$20.95
- 脆皮大虾 Crispy Jumbo Shrimp$22.95
- 宫保鸡丁 Kung Pao Chicken$19.95
- 宫保牛 Kung Pao Tofu$18.95
- 宫保虾仁 Kung Pao Shrimp*$20.95
- 宫保大虾 Kung Pao Jumbo Shrimp$22.95
- 腰果鸡丁 Chicken with Cashew Nuts$19.95
- 腰果牛 Beef with Cashew Nut$20.95
- 腰果虾仁 Baby Shrimp with Cashew Nut$20.95
- 柠檬鸡 Fried Chicken in Lemon Sauce$19.95
- 柠檬大虾 Jumbo Shrimp in Lemon Sauce$22.95
- 柠檬豆腐 Tofu in Lemon Sauce$18.95
- 芥兰鸡 Chicken with Broccoli$19.95
- 芥兰牛 Beef with Broccoli$20.95
- 芥兰豆腐 Tofu with Broccoli$18.95
- 芥兰大虾 Jumbo Shrimp with Broccoli$22.95
- 鱼香鸡 Garlic Sauce Chicken$19.95
- 鱼香牛 Garlic Sauce Beef$20.95
- 鱼香大虾 Garlic Sauce Jumbo Shrimp$22.95
- 鱼香仙贝 Garlic Sauce with Fresh Scallops$22.95
- 豆豉鸡 Chicken with Black Bean Sauce$19.95
- 豆豉牛 Beef with Black Bean Sauce$20.95
- 豆豉大虾 Jumbo Shrimp with Black Bean Sauce$22.95
- 豆豉仙贝 Fresh Scallops with Black Bean Sauce$22.95
- 木须鸡 Mushu Chicken$19.95
- 木须肉 Mushu Pork$19.95
- 木须虾仁 Mushu Shrimp$20.95
- 木须牛 Mushu Beef$20.95
- 什菜鸡 Chicken Mixed Vegetable$19.95
- 什菜牛 Beef Mixed Vegetable$20.95
- 什菜虾 Shrimp Mixed Vegetable$20.95
- 什菜大虾 Jumbo Shrimp Mixed Vegetable$22.95
- 四季豆鸡 Chicken with String Bean$19.95
- 四季豆牛 Beef with String Bean$20.95
- 四季豆虾仁 Shrimp with String Bean$20.95
- 葱爆牛 Beef with Onions$20.95
- 葱爆肉 Pork with Onions$19.95
- 黑椒鲜贝 Scallops with Black Pepper$22.95
- 黑椒肉丝 Shredded Pork with Black Pepper$19.95
- 黑椒牛肉丝 Shredded Beef with Black Pepper$20.95
- 椒盐大虾 Jumbo Shrimp with Salted Pepper$22.95
- 椒盐鲜贝 Scallops with Salted Pepper$22.95
- 椒盐鱼片 Fish Fillets with Salted Pepper$21.95
- 泡椒鸡片 Sliced Chicken with Pickled Pepper$19.95
- 青椒牛 beef with pepper and onion$20.95
麻辣烫Meat in Spicy Broth
风味面Signature Noodle
- 牛腩Beef Noodle$15.95
- 海鲜Seafood Noodle$15.95
- 肥肠Pork Intestines Noodle$15.95
- 番茄煎蛋Tomato Egg Noodle$15.95
- 排骨Rib Noodle$15.95
- 云吞Wonton Noodle$15.95
- 汤面Clear Noodle$15.95
- 豆汤肥肠面Pork Intestine Noodle$15.95
- 酸菜肉丝面Shredded Pork Noodle Soup$15.95
- 各式炒米粉Mei Fun$14.95
- 星洲炒米粉Singapore Mei Fun$14.95
- 各式炒河粉Chow Fun$14.95
- 各式捞面Lo Mein$14.95
- 本楼捞面 house special laomein$15.95
- 成都杂酱面$15.95
- 酸辣牛肉粉$15.95
米饭类 Rice
甜品 Desserts
Sky Pavilion 325W 42ND ST Location and Ordering Hours
(646) 371-9839
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 11AM