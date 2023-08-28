Norman at Skyview Motel
Breakfast
Chilaquiles
Pork chili Verde, over-easy eggs*, queso fresco, and cilantro lime crema
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, housemade beef chorizo, Cheddar, home fries, and roasted tomato salsa
Skyview Scramble
Spinach, mighty cap mushrooms, Cheddar, sofrito, home fries, and roasted tomato salsa
Croissant Sandwich
Scrambled egg, bacon, smoked Cheddar, spinach, and aioli
Brioche French Toast Bake
Citric-almond whipped cream, fresh berries
Veggie Breakfast Sandwich
Scrambled eggs, smoked Cheddar, tomato, spinach, mighty cap mushrooms, sofrito, aioli*, and brioche bun
Basic B
Scrambled eggs, bacon, and home fries
Avocado Toast
805 sourdough or 9-grain whole wheat, tomato, pickled red onion, and scallion creme fraiche
Everything Bagel & Cream Cheese
Toast
805 sourdough or 9-grain whole wheat, butter
Croissant & Jam
Yogurt & Granola
Fresh Fruit
Side Bacon
Eggs
Home Fries
Brunch
Brunch - Start or Share
Brunch - Greens
Brunch - Mains
Brunch - Sides
Lunch
Lunch - Start or Share
Corn Ribs
Pickled red onion, queso fresco, chipotle crema, and arugula
Poke' Endive Cups
Marinated beet root, aged soy, nori seaweed, sriracha cashew crema, avocado, daikon, and smashed peas
Margherita Flatbread
Buffalo ricotta, basil, housemade red sauce, and olea farms olive oil
Summer Citrus Herb Dip
Creme fraiche, Cheddar cheese, bacon, chives, and housemade potato chips
Housemade Chips & Guac
Served with roasted tomato salsa
House-Cut Fries
Served with ketchup and buttermilk ranch
Yellowfin Crisps
Japanese slaw, sesame-ginger vinaigrette, furikake, soy mirin glaze, and sriracha aioli
Charcuterie Board
2 meats, 2 cheeses, honeycomb, grain mustard, and crostini
Ceviche Tostadas
Tiger prawns, bay scallops, avocado, house pickled jalapeño, and cilantro lime slaw
Blackberries & Goat Cheese
Local honey, fresh mint, and crostini
Central Coast Crudités
Farmers market veggies, beet hummus, and tzatziki
Lunch - Greens
Lunch - Mains
Cubano Sliders
Carnitas, ham, pepperjack, pickles, cabbage, hawaiin roll, and side fries or side salad
Dinner
Dinner - Start or Share
Chorizo Mac & Cheese
Creme fraiche, fontal, Cheddar, housemade chorizo, pickled jalapeño, and toasted panko
Half Baguette
Served with house churned berry compote butter
Dinner - Mains
Corn & Zucchini Vegan Fritters
Harissa, roasted baby sweet peppers, and cashew crema
Achiote Chicken
Golden beet purée, cipollini onions, baby red potatoes, and calabrian chile vinaigrette,
Tiger Prawn Risotto
Mighty cap mushrooms, Parmesan, spinach, and truffle oil
Eastern Scallops
Corn, mushrooms, caramelized onion jam, apple radish slaw, and grapefruit segments
Seared Pork Chop
Fennel and apple purée, charred peaches, and pear champagne reduction
Crispy Skin Barramundi
Sweet corn cream, fregola sarda, spinach, mighty cap mushrooms, and golden raisin agrodolce
Hanger Steak
French whipped potatoes, baby bok choy, crispy onion straws, and demi-glace
Dinner - Greens
Dinner - Sides
Dessert
Sous Vide Creme Brûlée
Fresh berries
Flourless Chocolate Torte
Carmelia chocolate, berry coulis, and candied walnuts
Chef's Special
Ask your server!
Cantera Negra Affogato
100% blue agave coffee liqueur, vanilla bean ice cream
Ice Cream Trio
Rotating selection of gelato, sorbet, and ice cream
Cheese Board
2 cheeses, marmalade, honeycomb, and pistachios