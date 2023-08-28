Breakfast

Chilaquiles

$18.00

Pork chili Verde, over-easy eggs*, queso fresco, and cilantro lime crema

Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

Scrambled eggs, housemade beef chorizo, Cheddar, home fries, and roasted tomato salsa

Skyview Scramble

$15.00

Spinach, mighty cap mushrooms, Cheddar, sofrito, home fries, and roasted tomato salsa

Croissant Sandwich

$15.00

Scrambled egg, bacon, smoked Cheddar, spinach, and aioli

Brioche French Toast Bake

$15.00

Citric-almond whipped cream, fresh berries

Veggie Breakfast Sandwich

$15.00

Scrambled eggs, smoked Cheddar, tomato, spinach, mighty cap mushrooms, sofrito, aioli*, and brioche bun

Basic B

$13.00

Scrambled eggs, bacon, and home fries

Avocado Toast

$12.00

805 sourdough or 9-grain whole wheat, tomato, pickled red onion, and scallion creme fraiche

Everything Bagel & Cream Cheese

$5.00

Toast

$5.00

805 sourdough or 9-grain whole wheat, butter

Croissant & Jam

$5.00

Yogurt & Granola

$5.00

Fresh Fruit

$5.00

Side Bacon

$6.00

Eggs

$4.00

Home Fries

$5.00

Brunch

Brunch - Start or Share

Yellowfin Crisps

$24.00

Japanese slaw, sesame-ginger vinaigrette, furikake, soy mirin glaze, and sriracha aioli

Blackberries & Goat Cheese

$15.00

Local honey, fresh mint, and crostini

Housemade Chips & Guac

$10.00

Served with roasted tomato salsa

House-Cut Fries

$6.00

Served with ketchup and buttermilk ranch

Brunch - Greens

Corn & Arugula Salad

$14.00

Baby heirloom tomato, English cucumber, red onion, queso fresco, and tarragon vinaigrette

Berries & Burrata Salad

$15.00

Spinach, radicchio, crumbled pistachio, and balsamic vinaigrette

Watermelon & Feta Salad

$15.00

Spring mix, mint, radish, pepitas, and red wine vinaigrette

Brunch - Mains

Avocado Toast

$12.00

805 sourdough or 9-grain whole wheat, tomato, pickled red onion, and scallion creme fraiche

Brioche French Toast Bake

$15.00

Citric-almond whipped cream, fresh berries

Skyview Scramble

$15.00

Spinach, mighty cap mushrooms, Cheddar, sofrito, home fries, and roasted tomato salsa

Croissant Sandwich

$15.00

Scrambled egg, bacon, smoked Cheddar, spinach, and aioli

Chilaquiles

$18.00

Pork chili Verde, over-easy eggs*, queso fresco, and cilantro lime crema

White Bean & Avocado Sando

$16.00

Heirloom tomato, spring mix, oil and vinegar, garlic aioli*, 9-grain whole wheat, and side fries or side salad

Fish Tacos

$22.00

Alaskan cod, pickled red onion, queso fresco, and honey chipotle slaw

Bates Burger

$23.00

American Wagyu beef, smoked Cheddar, confit tomato jam, caramelized onion, pickles, and bacon aioli

Brunch - Sides

Fresh Fruit

$5.00

Yogurt & Granola

$5.00

Croissant & Jam

$5.00

Everything Bagel & Cream Cheese

$5.00

Toast

$5.00

805 sourdough or 9-grain whole wheat, butter

Chips

$3.00

Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Home Fries

$5.00

Eggs

$4.00

Bacon

$6.00

Lunch

Lunch - Start or Share

Corn Ribs

$18.00

Pickled red onion, queso fresco, chipotle crema, and arugula

Poke' Endive Cups

$16.00

Marinated beet root, aged soy, nori seaweed, sriracha cashew crema, avocado, daikon, and smashed peas

Margherita Flatbread

$14.00

Buffalo ricotta, basil, housemade red sauce, and olea farms olive oil

Summer Citrus Herb Dip

$14.00Out of stock

Creme fraiche, Cheddar cheese, bacon, chives, and housemade potato chips

Housemade Chips & Guac

$10.00

Served with roasted tomato salsa

House-Cut Fries

$6.00

Served with ketchup and buttermilk ranch

Yellowfin Crisps

$24.00

Japanese slaw, sesame-ginger vinaigrette, furikake, soy mirin glaze, and sriracha aioli

Charcuterie Board

$24.00

2 meats, 2 cheeses, honeycomb, grain mustard, and crostini

Ceviche Tostadas

$20.00

Tiger prawns, bay scallops, avocado, house pickled jalapeño, and cilantro lime slaw

Blackberries & Goat Cheese

$15.00

Local honey, fresh mint, and crostini

Central Coast Crudités

$14.00

Farmers market veggies, beet hummus, and tzatziki

Lunch - Greens

Corn & Arugula Salad

$14.00

Baby heirloom tomato, English cucumber, red onion, queso fresco, and tarragon vinaigrette

Berries & Burrata Salad

$15.00

Spinach, radicchio, crumbled pistachio, and balsamic vinaigrette

Watermelon & Feta Salad

$15.00

Spring mix, mint, radish, pepitas, and red wine vinaigrette

Lunch - Mains

White Bean & Avocado Sando

$16.00

Heirloom tomato, spring mix, oil and vinegar, garlic aioli*, 9-grain whole wheat, and side fries or side salad

Cubano Sliders

$21.00Out of stock

Carnitas, ham, pepperjack, pickles, cabbage, hawaiin roll, and side fries or side salad

Fish Tacos

$22.00

Alaskan cod, pickled red onion, queso fresco, and honey chipotle slaw

Avocado Toast

$12.00

805 sourdough or 9-grain whole wheat, tomato, pickled red onion, and scallion creme fraiche

Bates Burger

$23.00

American Wagyu beef, smoked Cheddar, confit tomato jam, caramelized onion, pickles, and bacon aioli

Lunch - Sides

Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Chips

$3.00

Side salad

$5.00

Patty for a dog

$12.00

Crostinis

$3.00

Dinner

Dinner - Start or Share

Charcuterie Board

$24.00

2 meats, 2 cheeses, honeycomb, grain mustard, and crostini

Yellowfin Crisps

$24.00

Japanese slaw, sesame-ginger vinaigrette, furikake, soy mirin glaze, and sriracha aioli

Ceviche Tostadas

$20.00

Tiger prawns, bay scallops, avocado, house pickled jalapeño, and cilantro lime slaw

Chorizo Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Creme fraiche, fontal, Cheddar, housemade chorizo, pickled jalapeño, and toasted panko

Blackberries & Goat Cheese

$15.00

Local honey, fresh mint, and crostini

Central Coast Crudités

$14.00

Farmers market veggies, beet hummus, and tzatziki

Half Baguette

$8.00

Served with house churned berry compote butter

House-Cut Fries

$6.00

Served with ketchup and buttermilk ranch

Dinner - Mains

Corn & Zucchini Vegan Fritters

$21.00

Harissa, roasted baby sweet peppers, and cashew crema

Bates Burger

$23.00

American Wagyu beef, smoked Cheddar, confit tomato jam, caramelized onion, pickles, and bacon aioli

Achiote Chicken

$30.00

Golden beet purée, cipollini onions, baby red potatoes, and calabrian chile vinaigrette,

Tiger Prawn Risotto

$32.00

Mighty cap mushrooms, Parmesan, spinach, and truffle oil

Eastern Scallops

$32.00

Corn, mushrooms, caramelized onion jam, apple radish slaw, and grapefruit segments

Seared Pork Chop

$34.00

Fennel and apple purée, charred peaches, and pear champagne reduction

Crispy Skin Barramundi

$36.00

Sweet corn cream, fregola sarda, spinach, mighty cap mushrooms, and golden raisin agrodolce

Hanger Steak

$42.00Out of stock

French whipped potatoes, baby bok choy, crispy onion straws, and demi-glace

Dinner - Greens

Corn & Arugula Salad

$14.00

Baby heirloom tomato, English cucumber, red onion, queso fresco, and tarragon vinaigrette

Berries & Burrata Salad

$15.00

Spinach, radicchio, crumbled pistachio, and balsamic vinaigrette

Watermelon & Feta Salad

$15.00

Spring mix, mint, radish, pepitas, and red wine vinaigrette

Dinner - Sides

French Whipped Potatoes

$7.00

Cream cheese, butter

Roasted Carrots

$7.00

Mole Verde, fresh herbs

Mighty Cap Mushrooms

$7.00

Wilted spinach, white wine

Side Salad

$5.00

Tomato, red onion, and sunflower seeds

Chips

$3.00

Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Patty for a dog

$12.00

Crostinis

$3.00

Dessert

Sous Vide Creme Brûlée

$13.00Out of stock

Fresh berries

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$13.00

Carmelia chocolate, berry coulis, and candied walnuts

Chef's Special

$13.00

Ask your server!

Cantera Negra Affogato

$12.00

100% blue agave coffee liqueur, vanilla bean ice cream

Ice Cream Trio

$10.00

Rotating selection of gelato, sorbet, and ice cream

Cheese Board

$14.00

2 cheeses, marmalade, honeycomb, and pistachios

NA Bev

Coffee / Tea

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Drip Coffee

$5.00

Espresso

$3.00

Hot tea

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Latte

$6.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Vanilla Latte

$7.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$7.50

Soda

Canned Soda

$4.00

Frozen Lemonade

$10.00

Frozen Strawberry Lemonade

$11.00

Kopu Sparkling

$5.00

Kopu Still

$5.00

Lemonade

$6.00

MNT Valley Still

$6.00

Root Elixer

$7.00

Shirly Temple

$5.00

Strwbry Lem

$6.00

Young Coconut

$10.00

Juice

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Milk

Milk

$5.00

Happy Hour

HH Well Cocktails

$11.00

HH Specialty Cocktail

$13.00

HH Chips & Guac

$8.00

HH Margarita Flatbread

$12.00

HH Blackberries and Goatcheese

$12.00

HH Yellowfin Crisps

$22.00

Event Menus

Event Food

Taco Bar

$40.00

Salad Bar

$35.00

Breakfast Bar

$35.00

Yellowfin Crisps

$120.00

Family Style Dinner

$60.00

Event Beverage

Beverage Bar Station

$28.00+

Bloody Mary & Mimosa Bar

Coffee & Tea Station

$5.00

Event Mics.

Service Team Member Charge

$55.00