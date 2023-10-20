SLAB BBQ Westgate Lanes
FOOD
BBQ SAMMICHES
Pulled pork topped with mustard slaw & Backyard Red sauce.
Black angus brisket (chopped or sliced) topped with pickles, onions & Backyard Red sauce.
Brisket topped with sausage, pickles, onions and your choice of BBQ sauce.
Smoked chicken topped with sausage, pickles, onions and your choice of BBQ sauce.
Pulled pork topped with sausage, pickles, onions & your choice of BBQ sauce.
SLAB version of a Cuban sammich. Pulled pork topped with sausage, pickles, queso and Gold Rush sauce.
"Brown Chicken Brown Cow" - Black angus brisket and smoked chicken breast topped with pickles, onions, mustard slaw, Dank white & Backyard red sauce.
Deboned St. Louis pork ribs topped with pickles, onions & Soul Glo sauce.
Black angus brisket topped with grilled onions, peppers, jalepenos, queso & bbq sauce. *Add fritos for a bit of crunch.
3 of our most popular sammiches in a smaller size served on slider buns. Comes with Notorious P.I.G., TX O.G. and Chicken.W.A. *Extra charge for substitutions.
All natural smoked chicken breast topped with mustard slaw, onions & 3 signature BBQ sauces (Dank white, Backyard red & Spicy Hot sauces)
SPECIALTY ITEMS
Boat of Smoked Cheddar and Gouda Mac n Cheese topped with your choice of meat
A twist on BBQ hash. Your choice of meat, chopped and served over grilled onions, peppers & white rice. Served with choice of BBQ sauce.
White rice, Grilled veggies(red, green bell peppers with onions), mustard based coleslaw
AVAILABLE SAT/SUN ONLY! PRE-ORDERS CAN BE MADE ON FRI. 5 - smoked jumbo chicken wings, lightly glazed with strawberry-habanero glaze for flavor (not spicy). Served with our signature Dank White BBQ sauce for dippin'.
MEAT BY THE LB.
SIDES
SAUCES
The BBQ crossroads: Memphis, Carolina & Texas all in one finger lickin' sauce!
Spicy mustard-based sauce with a Carolina twist!
A tangy Alabama style mayo-based BBQ sauce!
Far East BBQ-inspired Sriracha-style sauce with a Kung Fu kick!