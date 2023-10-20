Popular Items

$10.00+

Pulled pork topped with mustard slaw & Backyard Red sauce.

$12.00+

Brisket topped with sausage, pickles, onions and your choice of BBQ sauce.

$2.50+

FOOD

BBQ SAMMICHES

$10.00+

Pulled pork topped with mustard slaw & Backyard Red sauce.

$13.00+

Black angus brisket (chopped or sliced) topped with pickles, onions & Backyard Red sauce.

$12.00+

Brisket topped with sausage, pickles, onions and your choice of BBQ sauce.

$10.50+

Smoked chicken topped with sausage, pickles, onions and your choice of BBQ sauce.

$10.50+

Pulled pork topped with sausage, pickles, onions & your choice of BBQ sauce.

$10.50+

SLAB version of a Cuban sammich. Pulled pork topped with sausage, pickles, queso and Gold Rush sauce.

$12.00+

"Brown Chicken Brown Cow" - Black angus brisket and smoked chicken breast topped with pickles, onions, mustard slaw, Dank white & Backyard red sauce.

$14.00+

Deboned St. Louis pork ribs topped with pickles, onions & Soul Glo sauce.

$14.00+

Black angus brisket topped with grilled onions, peppers, jalepenos, queso & bbq sauce. *Add fritos for a bit of crunch.

$16.00

3 of our most popular sammiches in a smaller size served on slider buns. Comes with Notorious P.I.G., TX O.G. and Chicken.W.A. *Extra charge for substitutions.

$10.00+

All natural smoked chicken breast topped with mustard slaw, onions & 3 signature BBQ sauces (Dank white, Backyard red & Spicy Hot sauces)

SPECIALTY ITEMS

$5.00
$7.99

Boat of Smoked Cheddar and Gouda Mac n Cheese topped with your choice of meat

$10.00

A twist on BBQ hash. Your choice of meat, chopped and served over grilled onions, peppers & white rice. Served with choice of BBQ sauce.

$8.00

White rice, Grilled veggies(red, green bell peppers with onions), mustard based coleslaw

$8.50Out of stock

AVAILABLE SAT/SUN ONLY! PRE-ORDERS CAN BE MADE ON FRI. 5 - smoked jumbo chicken wings, lightly glazed with strawberry-habanero glaze for flavor (not spicy). Served with our signature Dank White BBQ sauce for dippin'.

MEAT BY THE LB.

$14.00
$22.00
$13.00
1/2 LB. SAUSAGE
$7.35
$24.50
$16.30
$15.00
1 LB. CHICKEN
$15.20
1/2 LB. CHICKEN
$7.60
1/2 LB. PORK
$8.15

SIDES

$2.50+
$2.50+
$2.50+
$2.50

*Dirty's is the name brand of these pre-packaged kettle cooked potato chips that only come in one size.

CHIPS AND QUESO
$5.00

SAUCES

Far East BBQ-inspired Sriracha-style sauce with a Kung Fu kick!
EXTRA BACKYARD RED
$0.50

The BBQ crossroads: Memphis, Carolina & Texas all in one finger lickin' sauce!

EXTRA GOLD RUSH
$0.50

Spicy mustard-based sauce with a Carolina twist!

EXTRA DANK WHITE
$0.50

A tangy Alabama style mayo-based BBQ sauce!

EXTRA SPICY HOT
$0.50

Far East BBQ-inspired Sriracha-style sauce with a Kung Fu kick!

DESSERTS

BANANA PUDDING
$4.50

KID'S MENU

KIDS NACHOS
$6.00
BRISKET SLAMMER
$5.50
CHICKEN SLAMMER
$5.50
PORK SLAMMER
$5.50
LIL HOMIE SLAMMER MEAL
$7.00
LIL HOMIE RIBS MEAL
$7.00
LIL HOMIE NACHO MEAL
$7.50
KIDS RIBS
$5.50
KIDS DADDY MAC
$5.50
LIL HOMIE DADDY MAC
$7.00

EXTRAS

ONE SAUSAGE LINK
$3.00
ONE RIB
$3.00
EXTRA JALAPENO BUN
$1.00
EXTRA WHITE BUN
$1.00
EXTRA TORTILLA
$1.00
GRILLED VEGGIES
$0.50
QUESO
$0.75
GLAZE
$0.50
FRITOS
$0.25
JALAPENOS
$0.25
PICKLES
ONIONS

DRINKS

NA BEVERAGES

$3.50Out of stock
$3.50Out of stock