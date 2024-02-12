Slappy's Creole
CAJUN SPECIALTIES
- ATCHAFALAYA CATFISH$20.00
Thin fried catfish with crawfish ettoufee on top.
- BBQ SHRIMP & GRITS$15.00
- BOUDIN & CARMELIZED ONIONS$15.00
- CAJUN PASTALAYA$17.99
with shrimp, chicken and andouille sausage.
- CAJUN TWO STEP$25.00
Half of a Roast Beef Po' Boy served with a side of gumbo, ettouffee or jambalaya.
- CRAWFISH ETTOUFFEE$15.00
A creamy Creole favorite over long-grain rice.
- GUMBO$15.00
Chicken and andouille sausage gumbo in a spicy roux over long-grain rice.
- JAMBALAYA$15.00
- SHRIMP ETOUFEE$15.00
A creamy Creole favorite over long-grain rice.
- THIN FRIED CATFISH$15.00
Thin fried catfish served with fresh-cut fries and hushpuppies.
DESSERTS
