2x points now for loyalty members
Slice Brothers Pizza St Paul- Frogtown
Food
Slices
The Classic Cheese Slice
Our classic cheese slice served with garlic butter crust on a 5 blend mozzarella cheese.
Pepperoni Slice
Can never go wrong with this classic pepperoni slice served on top of our freshly made sauce and 5 blend mozzarella cheese.
Meats Slice
Our classic meats slice with sausage, pepperoni, bacon, sliced chicken served on hand-tossed dough with our original sauce.
Pineapple Chicken Slice
Our original slice of Pineapple chicken with sweet pineapple and savory sliced chicken.
Veggie Slice
Our Veggie Lover's slice with fresh sliced mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, onions and tomatoes served on top of our 5 cheese mozzarella cheese and our original sauce.
Supreme Slice
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, black olives, onions, tomatoes
Dill Pickle Ranch Slice
Our weekly Slice only available for a very limited time, so get it while you can!
Sausage Slice
Roni Cups
Our new RONI CUPS slice, made with beef and pork pepperoni cups charred to perfection on top of our 5 blend mozzarella cheese, and original sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Slice
Beef pepperoni
chicken bacon ranch
Classic Pizzas
Small 10" BYO Cheese
Our 10 inch inch build your own pizza. Have it your way!
XL 16" BYO Cheese
Our classic cheese pizza on our 5 blend mozzarella cheese on top of our original sauce on our 16 inch dough
XL 16" Pepperoni Pizza
Classic Pepperoni Pizza on 16 inch dough!
XL 16" Beef Pepperoni Pizza
Specialty Pizzas
XL 16" Meats
Our meats pizza with sausage, pepperoni, bacon, sliced chicken served on hand-tossed dough with our original sauce
XL 16" Pineapple Chicken
Our version of a pineapple pizza with pineapple, sliced chicken, and green peppers
XL 16" “Vegetarian” Veggie
Our meatless pizza with Sliced Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, Sliced Mushrooms and Green Peppers, served on hand-tossed dough with our original sauce
XL 16" Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, black olives, onions, tomatoes
XL 16" Dill Pickle Ranch
Our weekly Slice only available for a very limited time, so get it while you can!
XL 16" Big Roni
For the real pepperoni pizza lovers we have an 18 inch pizza flooded with them! Only available for a limited time, don't miss out!
XL 16" Roni Cup Pizza
Our new RONI CUPS pizza, made with beef and pork pepperoni cups charred to perfection on top of our 5 blend mozzarella cheese, and original sauce.