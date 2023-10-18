2x points now for loyalty members
Slice Brothers Pizza Bloomington- MOA
Food
Slices
Our classic cheese slice served with garlic butter crust on a 5 blend mozzarella cheese.
Can never go wrong with this classic pepperoni slice served on top of our freshly made sauce and 5 blend mozzarella cheese.
Our weekly Slice only available for a very limited time, so get it while you can!
Our classic meats slice with sausage, pepperoni, bacon, sliced chicken served on hand-tossed dough with our original sauce.
Our original slice of Pineapple chicken with sweet pineapple and savory sliced chicken.
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, black olives, onions, tomatoes
Our Veggie Lover's slice with fresh sliced mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, onions and tomatoes served on top of our 5 cheese mozzarella cheese and our original sauce.
Classic Pizzas
Specialty Pizzas
Our meats pizza with sausage, pepperoni, bacon, sliced chicken served on hand-tossed dough with our original sauce
Our version of a pineapple pizza with pineapple, sliced chicken, and green peppers
Our meatless pizza with Sliced Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, Sliced Mushrooms and Green Peppers, served on hand-tossed dough with our original sauce