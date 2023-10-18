Food

Slices

The Classic Cheese Slice
$4.99

Our classic cheese slice served with garlic butter crust on a 5 blend mozzarella cheese.

Pepperoni Slice
$5.50

Can never go wrong with this classic pepperoni slice served on top of our freshly made sauce and 5 blend mozzarella cheese.

Dill Pickle Ranch Slice
$5.99

Our weekly Slice only available for a very limited time, so get it while you can!

Buffalo Chicken Slice
$5.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch
$5.99
Meats Slice
$5.99

Our classic meats slice with sausage, pepperoni, bacon, sliced chicken served on hand-tossed dough with our original sauce.

Pepperoni & Sausage
$5.99
Pineapple Chicken Slice
$5.99

Our original slice of Pineapple chicken with sweet pineapple and savory sliced chicken.

Sausage Slice
$5.99
Supreme Slice
$5.99

Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, black olives, onions, tomatoes

Veggie Slice
$5.99

Our Veggie Lover's slice with fresh sliced mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, onions and tomatoes served on top of our 5 cheese mozzarella cheese and our original sauce.

Classic Pizzas

Small 10" BYO Cheese
$12.99

Our 10 inch inch build your own pizza. Have it your way!

XL 16" BYO Cheese
$19.99

Our classic cheese pizza on our 5 blend mozzarella cheese on top of our original sauce on our 16 inch dough

XL 16" Pepperoni Pizza
$24.99

Classic Pepperoni Pizza on 16 inch dough!

Specialty Pizzas

XL 16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$29.99
XL 16" Dill Pickle Ranch
$29.99

Our weekly Slice only available for a very limited time, so get it while you can!

XL 16" Meats
$29.99

Our meats pizza with sausage, pepperoni, bacon, sliced chicken served on hand-tossed dough with our original sauce

XL 16" Pineapple Chicken
$29.99

Our version of a pineapple pizza with pineapple, sliced chicken, and green peppers

XL 16" Supreme
$29.99

Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, black olives, onions, tomatoes

XL 16" “Vegetarian” Veggie
$29.99

Our meatless pizza with Sliced Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, Sliced Mushrooms and Green Peppers, served on hand-tossed dough with our original sauce

XL 16'' Chicken Bacon Ranch
$29.99

Extras & Sides

Ranch Sauce Cup
$0.25

side of ranch sauce

Breadsticks
$1.99Out of stock

garlic breadsticks

Drinks

12oz Drinks

Pepsi
$1.99

12oz Coca-Cola Can

Diet Pepsi
$1.99
Cherry Pepsi
$1.99
Mountain Dew
$1.99

12oz Mountain Dew Can

Dr Pepper
$1.99
Strawberry Crush
$1.99
Starry
$1.99

12oz Sprite Can

Water
$1.99
Grape Crush
$1.99

2 Liter Drinks

2 Liter Starry
$3.49Out of stock

2L Starry

2 Liter Pepsi
$3.49Out of stock

2L Pepsi

Sides

Sauces

Ranch
$0.50
Buffalo
$0.50
Marinara
$0.50
Jalapenos
$0.50

Breadsticks

3 Breadsticks
$2.99

Catering

Paper Plates
$5.00
Napkins
$5.00