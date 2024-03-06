2x points now for loyalty members
Slice Brothers Pizza St Paul- Treasure Island
Slices
- The Classic Cheese Slice$4.75
Our classic cheese slice served with garlic butter crust on a 5 blend mozzarella cheese.
- Pepperoni Slice$5.00
Can never go wrong with this classic pepperoni slice served on top of our freshly made sauce and 5 blend mozzarella cheese.
- Meats Slice$5.25
Our classic meats slice with sausage, pepperoni, bacon, sliced chicken served on hand-tossed dough with our original sauce.
- Pineapple Chicken Slice$5.25
Our original slice of Pineapple chicken with sweet pineapple and savory sliced chicken.
- Veggie Slice$5.25
Our Veggie Lover's slice with fresh sliced mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, onions and tomatoes served on top of our 5 cheese mozzarella cheese and our original sauce.
- Supreme Slice$5.25
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, black olives, onions, tomatoes
- Dill Pickle Ranch Slice$5.25
Our weekly Slice only available for a very limited time, so get it while you can!
- Sausage Slice$5.25
- Buffalo Chicken Slice$5.25
- Beef Pepperoni$5.25
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$5.25
Classic Pizzas
- Small 10" BYO Cheese$8.99
Our 10 inch inch build your own pizza. Have it your way!
- XL 16" BYO Cheese$17.99
Our classic cheese pizza on our 5 blend mozzarella cheese on top of our original sauce on our 16 inch dough
- XL 16" Pepperoni Pizza$19.99
Classic Pepperoni Pizza on 16 inch dough!
- XL 16" Beef Pepperoni Pizza$20.99
Specialty Pizzas
- XL 16" Meats$24.99
Our meats pizza with sausage, pepperoni, bacon, sliced chicken served on hand-tossed dough with our original sauce
- XL 16" Pineapple Chicken$24.99
Our version of a pineapple pizza with pineapple, sliced chicken, and green peppers
- XL 16" “Vegetarian” Veggie$24.99
Our meatless pizza with Sliced Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, Sliced Mushrooms and Green Peppers, served on hand-tossed dough with our original sauce
- XL 16" Supreme$24.99
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, black olives, onions, tomatoes
- XL 16" Dill Pickle Ranch$24.99
Our weekly Slice only available for a very limited time, so get it while you can!
- XL 16" Big Roni$24.99
For the real pepperoni pizza lovers we have an 18 inch pizza flooded with them! Only available for a limited time, don't miss out!
- XL 16" Nashville Hot$24.99
- XL 16" Pizza of the Week$24.99
- XL 16" Roni Cup Pizza$24.99
Our new RONI CUPS pizza, made with beef and pork pepperoni cups charred to perfection on top of our 5 blend mozzarella cheese, and original sauce.
- XL 16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$24.99
- XL 16" Chicken Alfredo$24.99