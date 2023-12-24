Sliced 66 Center Street
Food Menu
Appetizer
- Cheese Curds$10.99
Ellsworth, WI cheese curds hand dipped in house made beer batter, then fried to gooey perfection, served with house made ranch
- Soft Pretzels 1/2$5.50
- Soft Pretzels Full$9.99
- Bread Sticks$6.99
5 Garlic Butter Bread Sticks, served with a side of marinara.
- 1/2 Cheese Bread$5.50
Buttered Texas Toast Loaded with 3 blend cheese and served with a side of marinara
- Full Cheese Bread$9.99
Buttered Texas toast loaded with 3 blend cheese, served with a side of marinara
- Pizza Fries$9.99
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
5 battered mozzarella sticks deep fried, served with a side of marinara
- Steak Fries$6.99
Seasoned French Fries served with ketchup
- Fried Mushrooms$8.99
Button mushrooms hand dipped in house made beer batter then deep fried to a golden brown, served with house made ranch
- Batter Fried Green Beans$8.99
- Nacho Fries$12.99
Freshly fried seasoned french fries topped with lettuce, onion, tomato, green pepper, black olive, jalapeno and smothered with cheese, served with salsa Add Chicken or Beef $2 Add Pulled Pork or Steak $3
- Quesadillas$8.50
12" flour tortilla stuffed with onion, green pepper, 3 blend cheese and sauce, served with sour cream Add Chicken or Beef $2 Add Pulled Pork or Steak $3
- Nachos$9.99
Freshly fried corn tortilla chips topped with lettuce, onion, tomato, green pepper, black olive, jalapeno and smothered with cheese, served with salsa Add Chicken or Beef $2 Add Pulled Pork or Steak $3
Boneless Wings
BREADED Traditional
- 6 Breaded Traditional$8.99
6 Breaded Traditional Wings *Available with dry shake seasoning only* **Wing sauces for dipping available upon request, extra charges may apply**
- 12 Breaded Traditional$15.99
12 Breaded Traditional Wings *Available with dry shake seasoning only* **Wing sauces for dipping available upon request, extra charges may apply**
Traditional WINGS
Kids
- Mini Corn Dogs$7.99
6 mini corn dogs, served with choice of apple sauce or french fries
- Chicken Nuggets$7.99
Chicken nuggets, served with choice of apple sauce or french fries
- Kids Pizza$7.99
6" pizza, available in cheese, pepperoni, or sausage
- Mini Tacos$7.99
6 mini tacos served with choice of apple sauce or french fries
Pizza
- 10" Pizza$11.25
10" Build your own Pizza
- 12" Pizza$15.25
12" Build your own Pizza
- 14" Pizza$17.25
14" Build your own Pizza
- Calzone$10.99
Build your own Calzone
- Gluten Free$17.25
Build your own Pizza on a Gluten Free Crust *Please be aware, we have a shared kitchen, and as such we cannot guarantee zero cross contamination. Please call us directly with any questions.*
- 10" 1/2-1/2$11.25
10" Build your own half this, half that Pizza
- 12" 1/2-1/2$15.25
12" Build your own half this, half that Pizza
- 14" 1/2-1/2$17.25
14" Build your own half this, half that Pizza
- Gluten Free 1/2-1/2$17.25
Build your own half this, half that Pizza on a Gluten Free crust *Please be aware, we have a shared kitchen, and as such we cannot guarantee zero cross contamination. Please call us directly with any questions.*
Salads
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.99
Fresh greens topped with a breaded buffalo chicken breast, onion, tomato, green pepper and cheddar cheese Served with your choice of dressing Croutons available upon request
- Chicken Club Salad$11.99
Fresh greens topped with grilled chicken breast, ham, bacon, tomato and cheddar cheese Served with your choice of dressing Croutons available upon request
- Mediterranean Salad$9.99
Fresh greens topped with onion, tomato, black olive and feta cheese Served with your choice of dressing Croutons available upon request
- Side Salad$4.00
Fresh greens topped with tomato and cheddar cheese Served with your choice of dressing Croutons available upon request
- Taco Salad$11.99
Fresh greens topped with seasoned taco meat, onion, tomato, green pepper, black olive, cheddar cheese and crushed tortilla chips
Sandwich
- BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.99
Smokey pulled pork drenched in BBQ sauce on a hoagie bun with onion, banana pepper and mozzarella cheese, served with chips and a pickle spear Add Fries or Side Salad for $3
- Chicago Dog$8.99
Vienna beef hot dog served on a poppy seed bun and topped with yellow mustard, onion, relish, tomato, sport pepper and a pickle spear Served with chips Add Fries or Side Salad $3
- Chicken Bacon Sandwich$11.99
Panko breaded chicken breast and crumbled bacon on a Focaccia bun, drizzled with house made ranch and mozzarella cheese Served with chips and a pickle spear Add Fries or Side Salad $3
- Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$11.99
Panko breaded chicken breast smothered with marinara and mozzarella cheese on a Focaccia bun Served with chips and a pickle spear Add Fries or Side Salad $3
- Gyro Sandwich$10.99
Thinly sliced gyro meat on a pita topped with onion and tomato Served with chips, pickle spear and side Tzatziki sauce Add Fries or Side Salad $3
- Bluff Side Beef$10.99
Thin sliced roast beef doused in au jus topped with giardiniera and mozzarella cheese on a hoagie bun Served with chips and a pickle spear Add Fries or Side Salad $3
- Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich$10.99
Thinly sliced steak, onion, green pepper and a light spread of mayo on a hoagie bun, topped with mozzarella cheese Served with chips and a pickle spear Add Fries or Side Salad $3
- Chicken Melt$11.99
- Roast Beef Melt$10.99
- HSC Sliders$9.99
Specialty Pizza
- Aloha Chicken Pizza$14.25
Ranch base, chicken, pineapple, onion, shredded parmesan and oregano shake
- Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza$14.25
Burger sauce base, beef, bacon, onion, tomato, pickle and cheddar cheese
- BBQ Pizza$14.25
BBQ sauce bas, bacon, onion, banana pepper and cheddar cheese Served with Chicken or Pulled Pork
- Buffalo Pizza$14.25
Buffalo sauce base, bacon, onion, banana peppers, and cheddar cheese Served with Chicken or Pulled Pork
- Garlic Alfredo$14.25
Creamy alfredo sauce base, bacon, garlic, onion, tomato, shredded parmesan cheese and oregano shake Available with Chicken or Pulled Pork
- Greek Pizza$14.25
Tzatziki sauce base, gyro meat, onion, tomato, feta cheese and oregano shake
- Hawaiian Pizza$14.25
Pizza sauce base, Canadian bacon, pineapple and extra cheese
- Meat Lovers Pizza$14.25
Pizza sauce base, beef, bacon, Canadian bacon, sausage and pepperoni
- Rancher$14.25
Ranch base, beef, mushroom, black olive, BBQ sauce swirl and shredded parmesan cheese
- Supreme Pizza$14.25
Pizza sauce base, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion and green pepper
- Taco Pizza$14.25
Pizza sauce base, onion, lettuce, tomato, tortilla chips and cheddar cheese. Available with taco seasoned beef or chicken Served with sour cream and salsa
- Veggie Pizza$14.25
Pizza sauce base, mushroom, onion, green pepper, tomato, green and black olive
- Pickle Roll Up$14.25
Home made cream cheese dill sauce as base, pizza cheese, Canadian bacon, Milwaukee dill pickles, bacon, cheddar cheese, topped with fresh dill.
- Margherita Pizza$14.25
Olive oil and garlic base sauce, sun dried Pomodorcio tomatoes, fresh basil topped with fresh sliced mozzarella cheese and a balsamic reduction
- Jalapeno Popper$14.25
Jalapeno infused cream cheese base topped with 3 blend cheese, bacon, fresh jalapeno's, cheddar cheese, and finished with our RAZ ranch.
- Poutine$16.25
Chichen gravy base, with mozz cheese, cheese curds, chicken, bacon, French fries, and topped with gravy and fresh parsley.
EXTRA SIDES
- Side Ranch$0.75
Side Cup of Ranch
- Side BC$0.75
Side Cup of Blue Cheese
- Side Marinara$0.75
Side Cup of Marinara
- Side Mayo
Packet of Mayo
- Side Nacho Cheese$1.00
Side Cup of Nacho Cheese
- Side Salsa$0.75
Side Cup of Chunky Salsa
- Side Sour Cream$1.00
Side Cup of Sour Cream
- Side 1000 Island$0.50
Packet of 1000 Island Dressing
- Side Honey Mustard$0.75
Side Cup of Honey Mustard Dressing
- Side Honey$0.75
Side Cup of Honey
- Side Parm Gar$0.75
Side Cup of Parmesan Garlic Wing Sauce
- Side HAW BBQ$0.75
Side Cup of Hawaiian BBQ Wing Sauce
- Side Sweet BBQ$0.75
Side of Sweet BBQ Wing Sauce
- Side Zesty Ranch$0.75
Side Cup of Zesty Ranch Wing Sauce
- Side Sweet Heat$0.75
Side Cup of Sweet Heat Wing Sauce
- Side Buffalo$0.75
Side Cup of Buffalo Wing Sauce
- Side Chipotle BBQ$0.75
Side Cup of Chipotle BBQ Wing Sauce
- Side Habanero$0.75
Side Cup of Habanero Wing Sauce
- Side Sticky Hot Honey$0.75
- Korean BBQ$0.75
- Side Celery$0.75
Side of Celery Sticks
- Side Carrots$0.75
Side of Carrot Sticks
- Pickle Spear$0.25
1 Pickle Spear
- Chips$1.50
Side Order of Kettle Chips
- Tortilla Chips$1.50
Side Order of Tortilla Chips
- Applesauce$1.00
Single Serve Cup of Applesauce
- Side Au Jus$0.50
Side Cup of Au Jus
- Side Tzatziki$0.75
Side Cup of Tzatziki Cucumber Sauce
- Side Pita Bread$1.00
- Side French Fries$4.00
Soda
Misc Soda
- AHA Strawberry Cucumber Sparking Water$1.50Out of stock
- Apple Juice$2.00
- Cherry Coke$2.00
- Coke Zero$2.00
- Fairlife Chocolate Milk 14 oz$2.50
- Fairlife White Milk 14 oz$2.50
- Fanta Orange$2.00
- Minute Maid Lemonade$3.00
- Mr Pibb$2.00
- Red Bull$3.00
- Sprite 0$2.00
- Sweet Ice Tea$2.50
- Unsweetened Tea$2.50
- Vanilla Coke$2.00
- Water bottle$2.00