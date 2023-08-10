Slim & Husky's Nashville/Rivergate
Popular Items
DEALS + MORE
**PIZZA OF THE MONTH-CEE NO GREEN
All of August, $1 off a husky Cee No Green. S+H Meat Cravers pizza w/ OG red sauce, house blend cheese, pepperoni, ground beef, sausage, and Canadian bacon
FAMILY MATTERS
It's all about the family. Check out our Family Matters meal deal. Every Wednesday for the month of August. Choose 4 signature slim pizzas + 6 cinnamon rolls for only $49.99
$15 MONDAYS
Start your week off right with our $15 MONDAY SPECIAL! One signature slim & one count cinnamon roll
$12 HUSKY TUESDAYS
$12 Signature Huskys ALL DAY
Stuffed Cheesy Bread
hot and cheesy, cheese bread with a side of OG Red Sauce for dipping
Meatballs
10 garlic shallot drizzled Italian meatballs, baked in our OG Red Sauce, topped with House Blend Mozzarella cheese. **additional toppings extra
Garlic Knots
strips of pizza dough tied in a knot, baked and then topped with melted butter, garlic and parsley.
MAD PIZZA SCIENCE LAB COLORING BOOK
Pizza, Art + Science! Hours of fun with the Mad Pizza Science Lab Coloring Book. For all ages
PREAM KIDZ COMBO
NEW PREAM Kidz Combo for the young ones. One kid size one toppping pizza, one cinnamon roll, and kid size cup
Salads
Slim Pizzas
Cali Love Slim
Spinach Pesto, House Blend Cheese, Tomatoes, Artichokes, and Red Onions
Build Your Own Slim
Choose your Sauce, Cheese, and up to 5 Toppings as you build your own masterpiece
Cee No Green Slim
S+H Meat Cravers Pizza w/ OG Red Sauce House Blend Cheese, Pepperoni, Ham, Ground Beef, and Sausage
Fiesta Slim
Jalapeno Ranch Sauce, House Blend Cheese, Chorizo, Ground Beef, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, and Nacho Cheese Drizzle
Got 5 Cheese Pizza Slim
S+H 5 Cheese Pizza with OG Red Sauce
House Party- Slim
Classic red OG Sauce with pepperoni & Italian sausage
PREAM Slim
Slammin White Sauce, Spinach, House Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage w/ Onion and Mushrooms
Nashville Hot Chicken Slim
Nashville Style Hot Chicken Pizza w/ Spicy Chicken Blend, Jalapeno, Banana Peppers, Dill Parm Shake and Hot Honey Drizzle
Nuthin But a V'Thang Slim
S+H Vegan Favorite Non-Dairy Cheese, Vegan Pepperoni, Vegan Sausage, Spinach, Onions, and Mushrooms
Rony, Roni, Rone Slim
S+H Pepperoni Overload Pizza with OG Red Sauce and House Blend Cheese
Smokin Herb w/ Chicken Slim
Slammin White Sauce, Spinach, House Cheese, Smoked Chicken w/ Onion and Mushrooms
Smokin Herb w/ Salmon Slim
Slammin White Sauce, Spinach, House Cheese, Smoked Salmon w/ Onion and Mushrooms
Red Light Special- Slim
S+H Margarita Style Pizza w/ Spicy Red Sauce, Fresh Mozz, Tomatoes, and Fresh Basil
Husky Pizzas
Husky BYO
Choose your Sauce, Cheese, and up to 5 Toppings as you build your own masterpiece
Cali Love Hsky
Spinach Pesto, House Blend Cheese, Tomatoes, Artichokes, and Red Onions
Cee No Green Hsky
S+H Meat Cravers Pizza w/ OG Red Sauce House Blend Cheese, Pepperoni, Ham, Ground Beef, and Sausage
Fiesta Hsky
Jalapeno Ranch Sauce, House Blend Cheese, Chorizo, Ground Beef, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, and Nacho Cheese Drizzle
Got 5 Cheese Pizza Hsky
S+H 5 Cheese Pizza with OG Red Sauce
House Party- Husky
Classic OG red sauce, pepperoni + Italian sausage
Nashville Hot Chicken Hsky
Nashville Style Hot Chicken Pizza w/ Spicy Chicken Blend, Jalapeno, Banana Peppers, Dill Parm Shake and Hot Honey Drizzle
Nuthin But a V'Thang Hsky
S+H Vegan Favorite Non-Dairy Cheese, Vegan Pepperoni, Vegan Sausage, Spinach, Onions, and Mushrooms
PREAM Hsky
Slammin White Sauce, Spinach, House Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage w/ Onion and Mushrooms
Rony, Roni, Rone Hsky
S+H Pepperoni Overload Pizza with OG Red Sauce and House Blend Cheese
Smokin Herb w/ Chicken Hsky
Slammin White Sauce, Spinach, House Cheese, Smoked Chicken w/ Onion and Mushrooms
Smokin Herb w/ Salmon Hsky
Slammin White Sauce, Spinach, House Cheese, Smoked Salmon w/ Onion and Mushrooms
Red Light Special Hsky
S+H Margarita Stlye Pizza w/ Spicy Red Sauce, Fresh Mozz, Tomatoes, and Fresh Basil
Desserts..
**Don't Forget Your Drink..
Water Cup
**Starry Lemon Lime (20oz bottle)
t's time to refresh yourself - introducing Starry! Starry is a new lemon lime soda bringing you a crisp hit of refreshing lemon-lime flavor with a bite. Starry is here to help give you a lift and brighten things up, because we know things can get crazy out there. It's the brightest lemon lime.