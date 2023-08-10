Popular Items

Smokin Herb w/ Salmon Hsky

$16.50

Slammin White Sauce, Spinach, House Cheese, Smoked Salmon w/ Onion and Mushrooms

**2 Count Cinnamon Roll

$7.00

Pick 2 of your favorite flavors. Feel free to mix and match

Husky BYO

$16.50

Choose your Sauce, Cheese, and up to 5 Toppings as you build your own masterpiece


DEALS + MORE

**PIZZA OF THE MONTH-CEE NO GREEN

$15.50

All of August, $1 off a husky Cee No Green. S+H Meat Cravers pizza w/ OG red sauce, house blend cheese, pepperoni, ground beef, sausage, and Canadian bacon

FAMILY MATTERS

$49.99

It's all about the family. Check out our Family Matters meal deal. Every Wednesday for the month of August. Choose 4 signature slim pizzas + 6 cinnamon rolls for only $49.99

$15 MONDAYS

$15 MONDAYS
$15.00

Start your week off right with our $15 MONDAY SPECIAL! One signature slim & one count cinnamon roll

$12 HUSKY TUESDAYS

$12 HUSKY TUESDAYS
$12.00

$12 Signature Huskys ALL DAY

Stuffed Cheesy Bread

$8.00Out of stock

hot and cheesy, cheese bread with a side of OG Red Sauce for dipping

Meatballs

Meatballs
$13.00

10 garlic shallot drizzled Italian meatballs, baked in our OG Red Sauce, topped with House Blend Mozzarella cheese. **additional toppings extra

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots
$3.00

strips of pizza dough tied in a knot, baked and then topped with melted butter, garlic and parsley.

MAD PIZZA SCIENCE LAB COLORING BOOK

$7.00Out of stock

Pizza, Art + Science! Hours of fun with the Mad Pizza Science Lab Coloring Book. For all ages

PREAM KIDZ COMBO

PREAM KIDZ COMBO
$10.00

NEW PREAM Kidz Combo for the young ones. One kid size one toppping pizza, one cinnamon roll, and kid size cup

Salads

Slim Salad

Slim Salad
$5.00

Try a healthier option with our Slim Salad. Choose up to 3 toppings for your enjoyment.

Husky Salad

Husky Salad
$9.00

Try a healthier option with our Husky Salad. Choose up to 5 (1 Protein) toppings for your enjoyment.

Slim Pizzas

Cali Love Slim

$13.50

Spinach Pesto, House Blend Cheese, Tomatoes, Artichokes, and Red Onions

Build Your Own Slim

$14.50

Choose your Sauce, Cheese, and up to 5 Toppings as you build your own masterpiece

Cee No Green Slim

$14.50

S+H Meat Cravers Pizza w/ OG Red Sauce House Blend Cheese, Pepperoni, Ham, Ground Beef, and Sausage

Fiesta Slim

Fiesta Slim
$14.00

Jalapeno Ranch Sauce, House Blend Cheese, Chorizo, Ground Beef, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, and Nacho Cheese Drizzle

Got 5 Cheese Pizza Slim

$12.50

S+H 5 Cheese Pizza with OG Red Sauce

House Party- Slim

$14.00

Classic red OG Sauce with pepperoni & Italian sausage

PREAM Slim

$14.00

Slammin White Sauce, Spinach, House Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage w/ Onion and Mushrooms

Nashville Hot Chicken Slim

$14.00

Nashville Style Hot Chicken Pizza w/ Spicy Chicken Blend, Jalapeno, Banana Peppers, Dill Parm Shake and Hot Honey Drizzle

Nuthin But a V'Thang Slim

$15.50

S+H Vegan Favorite Non-Dairy Cheese, Vegan Pepperoni, Vegan Sausage, Spinach, Onions, and Mushrooms

Rony, Roni, Rone Slim

$14.00

S+H Pepperoni Overload Pizza with OG Red Sauce and House Blend Cheese

Smokin Herb w/ Chicken Slim

$14.00

Slammin White Sauce, Spinach, House Cheese, Smoked Chicken w/ Onion and Mushrooms

Smokin Herb w/ Salmon Slim

$14.50

Slammin White Sauce, Spinach, House Cheese, Smoked Salmon w/ Onion and Mushrooms

Red Light Special- Slim

$13.50

S+H Margarita Style Pizza w/ Spicy Red Sauce, Fresh Mozz, Tomatoes, and Fresh Basil

Husky Pizzas

Husky BYO

$16.50

Choose your Sauce, Cheese, and up to 5 Toppings as you build your own masterpiece

Cali Love Hsky

$15.50

Spinach Pesto, House Blend Cheese, Tomatoes, Artichokes, and Red Onions

Cee No Green Hsky

$16.50

S+H Meat Cravers Pizza w/ OG Red Sauce House Blend Cheese, Pepperoni, Ham, Ground Beef, and Sausage

Fiesta Hsky

Fiesta Hsky
$16.00

Jalapeno Ranch Sauce, House Blend Cheese, Chorizo, Ground Beef, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, and Nacho Cheese Drizzle

Got 5 Cheese Pizza Hsky

$14.50

S+H 5 Cheese Pizza with OG Red Sauce

House Party- Husky

$16.00

Classic OG red sauce, pepperoni + Italian sausage

Nashville Hot Chicken Hsky

$16.00

Nashville Style Hot Chicken Pizza w/ Spicy Chicken Blend, Jalapeno, Banana Peppers, Dill Parm Shake and Hot Honey Drizzle

Nuthin But a V'Thang Hsky

$17.50

S+H Vegan Favorite Non-Dairy Cheese, Vegan Pepperoni, Vegan Sausage, Spinach, Onions, and Mushrooms

PREAM Hsky

$16.00

Slammin White Sauce, Spinach, House Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage w/ Onion and Mushrooms

Rony, Roni, Rone Hsky

$16.00

S+H Pepperoni Overload Pizza with OG Red Sauce and House Blend Cheese

Smokin Herb w/ Chicken Hsky

$16.00

Slammin White Sauce, Spinach, House Cheese, Smoked Chicken w/ Onion and Mushrooms

Smokin Herb w/ Salmon Hsky

$16.50

Slammin White Sauce, Spinach, House Cheese, Smoked Salmon w/ Onion and Mushrooms

Red Light Special Hsky

$15.50

S+H Margarita Stlye Pizza w/ Spicy Red Sauce, Fresh Mozz, Tomatoes, and Fresh Basil

Desserts..

**1 Count Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Pick 1 of your favorite flavors.

**2 Count Cinnamon Roll

$7.00

Pick 2 of your favorite flavors. Feel free to mix and match

**6 Count Cinnamon Roll

$14.00Out of stock

Pick 6 of your favorite flavors for you or to share

**Don't Forget Your Drink..

What's a S+H pizza without something to wash it down with. Check out our Pepsi sodas + crafted sodas by Stubborn
Water Cup

$0.50
**Starry Lemon Lime (20oz bottle)

$3.50

t's time to refresh yourself - introducing Starry! Starry is a new lemon lime soda bringing you a crisp hit of refreshing lemon-lime flavor with a bite. Starry is here to help give you a lift and brighten things up, because we know things can get crazy out there. It's the brightest lemon lime.

Pepsi (12 oz can)
$2.50

$2.50

Starry (12oz can)
$2.50

$2.50

Bottled Water
$3.00

$3.00

Extra Drizzles..

**Extra Jalapeño Cilantro Ranch Drizzle

$0.50
**Extra Garlicky Garden Butter Drizzle

$0.50
**Extra Honey Sriracha Mayo Drizzle

$0.50Out of stock
**Extra Pineapple Chipotle BBQ Drizzle

$0.50
**Extra OG Red Marinara Sauce Drizzle

$0.50