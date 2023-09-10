FOOD

Sourdough Crust

Pizza of the Day

$28.00

Sourdough Crust Pizza of the Day Changes Daily. Visit Us at www. sliverpizzeria.com for Today's Pizza.

Corn Whole Pizza

$28.00

Sourdough Crust, Corn, Chile Pasilla, Yellow Onions, Mozzarella, French Feta Cheese, Cilantro, Garlic-infused Olive Oil and Lime.

Tomato Pizza

$28.00

Sourdough Crust, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Mozzarella, French Goat Cheese, Fresh Herbs and Garlic-infused Olive Oil.

Potato Whole Pizza

$28.00

Sourdough Crust, Roasted Yukon Gold Potatoes, Baby Spinach Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella, Aged Sharp Cheddar, Fresh Herbs, Thyme and Garlic-infused Olive Oil.

Mushroom Whole Pizza

$28.00

Sourdough Crust, Wild Mushrooms (Shiitake, Chanterelle, Portobello, Cremini Mushrooms) Mozzarella, Asiago Fresh, Scallions, Fresh Herbs, Chanterelle Mushrooms and Garlic-infused Olive Oil.

Plain Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Sourdough Crust, Gourmet Mozzarella Cheese, Sprinkled with Aged Sharp Cheddar Cheese.

Tomato Sauce Cheese Pizza

$18.00

Sourdough Crust, Gourmet Mozzarella Cheese, Sprinkled with Aged Sharp Cheddar Cheese and Home Made Tomato Sauce.

Gluten Free Crust

Gluten Free Pizza of the Day

$28.00

A Gluten Free Crust, Pizza of the Day Changes Daily. Visit Us at www. sliverpizzeria.com for Today's Pizza.

Gluten- Free Corn Pizza

$28.00

Gluten Free Crust, Corn, Chile Pasilla, Yellow Onions, Mozzarella, French Feta Cheese, Cilantro, Garlic-infused Olive Oil and Lime.

Gluten- Free Tomato Pizza

$28.00

Gluten Free Crust, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Mozzarella, French Goat Cheese, Fresh Herbs and Garlic-infused Olive Oil.

Gluten Free Potato Pizza

$28.00

Gluten Free Crust, Roasted Yukon Gold Potatoes, Baby Spinach Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella, Aged Sharp Cheddar, Fresh Herbs, Thyme and Garlic-infused Olive Oil.

Gluten- Free Mushroom Pizza

$28.00

Gluten Free Crust, Wild Mushrooms (Shiitake, Chanterelle, Portobello, Cremini Mushrooms) Mozzarella, Asiago Fresh, Scallions, Fresh Herbs, Chanterelle Mushrooms and Garlic-infused Olive Oil.

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$18.00

No Tomato Sauce

Gluten Free TS Cheese Pizza

$20.00

Gluten Free Crust, Gourmet Mozzarella Cheese, Sprinkled with Sharp Cheddar Cheese and Home Made Tomato Sauce.

Vegan Options

Vegan Pizza of the Day

$28.00

Pizza of the Day Changes Daily. Visit Us at www.sliverpizzeria.com for Today's Pizza. Substitute Mozzarella and Specialty Cheese for Follow Your Heart Dairy- Free Mozzarella Cheese.

Vegan Corn Whole Pizza

$28.00

Corn, Chile Pasilla, Yellow Onions, Follow My Heart Dairy- Free Mozzarella, Cilantro, Garlic-infused Olive Oil and Lime.

Vegan Tomato Whole Pizza

$28.00

Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Follow Your Heart Dairy- Free Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Herbs and Garlic-infused Olive Oil.

Vegan Potato Whole Pizza

$28.00

Roasted Yukon Gold Potatoes, Baby Spinach Caramelized Onions, Follow Your Heart Dairy- Free Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Herbs, Thyme and Garlic-infused Olive Oil.

Vegan Mushroom Whole Pizza

$28.00

Wild Mushrooms (Shiitake, Chanterelle, Portobello, Cremini Mushrooms) Follow Your Heart Dairy Free Mozzarella Cheese, Scallions, Fresh Herbs, Chanterelle Mushrooms and Garlic-infused Olive Oil.

Vegan Cheese Pizza

$19.00

Follow Your Heart Dairy- Free Mozzarella on a Sourdough Crust or Gluten Free Crust.

Vegan Tomato Sauce Cheese Pizza

$21.00

Follow Your Heart Dairy- Free Mozzarella, Homemade Tomato Sauce on a Sourdough Crust or Gluten Free Crust.

Kids

8" Plain Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Sourdough Crust, Gourmet Mozzarella Cheese, Sprinkled with Aged Sharp Cheddar Cheese.

8" Tomato Sauce Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Sourdough Crust, Gourmet Mozzarella Cheese, Sprinkled with Aged Sharp Cheddar Cheese and Home Made Tomato Sauce.

Kids Box

$10.50

Salads

Personal Salad

$9.50

Sliver's daily fresh salad. Changes daily.

Large Salad

$30.00

Sliver's Large salad perfect for a group setting. Serves 6.

Shareables

Waffle Fries

$8.00

Baked Seasoned Waffle Potatoes with a Side of Ranch and Ketchup.

Loaded Waffle Fries

$10.50

Baked Seasoned Waffle Potatoes, Corn, Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella, and French Feta Cheese. Side of Ranch and Ketchup.

Baked Veggies

$8.00

Seasonal Baked Veggies with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt and Pepper.

Street Corn

$7.00

Corn on the Cob, Mayonnaise tossed in Parmesan Cheese with Cilantro, and Limes

Sauces

Sliver Green Sauce 8 oz

$6.00

Cilantro Base, Citrus Sauce.

Sliver Red Sauce 8 oz

$6.00

Roasted Tomato Base with Olive Oil Sauce.

Sliver Green Sauce 1 oz

$0.75

Cilantro Base, Citrus Sauce.

Sliver Red Sauce 1 oz

$0.75

Roasted Tomato Base with Olive Oil Sauce.

Ranch

$1.25

Dessert

Vanilla Ice Cream Floating in DANG! Italian Cherry Soda.
Sliver Chocolate Chip Cookie

$8.00

8" Sliver Chocolate Chip Chookie

Sliver Brownie

$8.00

8" Sliver Brownie

Butter Scotch Root Beer Float

$7.00

Vanilla Gelato Floating in DANG! Root Beer Soda.

Italian Cherry Float

$7.00

Vanilla Gelato Floating in DANG! Italian Cherry Soda.

BEVERAGES

BOTTLED SOFT DRINKS

SLIVER FRESCA

$4.00

Refreshing seasonal fruit drink. It’s made from just fruit, water, and a little sweetener.

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Coca-Cola of Mexico, 12 fl oz.

Reed's Ginger Beer

$4.00

Reed's refreshes with an invigorating ginger bite followed by a surprisingly smooth finish.

Dang! Butter Rootbeer

$4.00

Dang! Butterscotch Root Beer, 12 fl oz.

Dang! Italian Cherry Soda

$4.00

Dang! That's Good Italian Cherry Soda, 12 fl oz.

Sanpellegrino

$3.50

San Pellegrino Italian Sparkling Fruit Drink, Pomegranate and Orange, 11.15 fl oz.

Coca-Cola

$3.50

Coke, 12 fl oz.

Diet Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke, 12 fl oz.

Coke Zero

$3.50

Coke Zero Sugar, 12 fl oz.

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Dr Pepper, 12 fl oz.

Perrier Sparkling Water

$3.50

Perrier Carbonated Mineral Water, 16.9 fl oz.

FIJI Water

$3.50

FIJI Natural Artesian Water, 500 mL

Apple Juice

$2.50

Tree Top 100% Apple Juice, 10 fl oz.

Organic Low-fat Milk

$2.50

Horizon Organic Lowfat Milk, 8 fl oz.

BEER

Racer 5

$5.00

This hoppy American IPA is a full bodied beer brewed with American pale and crystal malts, and heavily hopped with Chinook, Cascade, Columbus and Centennial.

Taco Truck Beer

$5.00

This easy-drinking light lager has a nice mild character. Two-Row pale malt and the use of flaked oats and white wheat give the beer a clean, crisp character with a little sweetness, light body and smooth mouthfeel. Very low bitterness. Easy drinking and satisfying!

Mirror Pond Pale Ale

$5.00

Mirror Pond Pale Ale. Dive into an intricate ecosystem of crisp, citrus hops and swirls of caramel malt that's more than meets the eye.

WINE

Farmhouse Red Blend

$15.50

Enjoy this medium to full-bodied Luscious red wine. Smooth with nicely balanced acidity and has dark cherry, raspberry and toasty notes with s plush, rich finish. Cline Farmhouse Red (750 ML)

Farmhouse White Wine

$15.50

Bright, Crisp Flavors Of Tropical Fruit And Lime With A Fresh, Clean Finish. Cline Farmhouse (750 ML)

St. Francis Pinot Noir

$18.00
St. Francis Cabernet

$20.00
St. Francis Sauvignon Blanc

$20.00
St. Francis Chardonnay

$16.00
Tutto Mio

$15.00

MARGARITA

Margarita

$11.00

What's Up Baby

$20.00