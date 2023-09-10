SLIVER Fremont
FOOD
Sourdough Crust
Pizza of the Day
Sourdough Crust Pizza of the Day Changes Daily. Visit Us at www. sliverpizzeria.com for Today's Pizza.
Corn Whole Pizza
Sourdough Crust, Corn, Chile Pasilla, Yellow Onions, Mozzarella, French Feta Cheese, Cilantro, Garlic-infused Olive Oil and Lime.
Tomato Pizza
Sourdough Crust, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Mozzarella, French Goat Cheese, Fresh Herbs and Garlic-infused Olive Oil.
Potato Whole Pizza
Sourdough Crust, Roasted Yukon Gold Potatoes, Baby Spinach Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella, Aged Sharp Cheddar, Fresh Herbs, Thyme and Garlic-infused Olive Oil.
Mushroom Whole Pizza
Sourdough Crust, Wild Mushrooms (Shiitake, Chanterelle, Portobello, Cremini Mushrooms) Mozzarella, Asiago Fresh, Scallions, Fresh Herbs, Chanterelle Mushrooms and Garlic-infused Olive Oil.
Plain Cheese Pizza
Sourdough Crust, Gourmet Mozzarella Cheese, Sprinkled with Aged Sharp Cheddar Cheese.
Tomato Sauce Cheese Pizza
Sourdough Crust, Gourmet Mozzarella Cheese, Sprinkled with Aged Sharp Cheddar Cheese and Home Made Tomato Sauce.
Gluten Free Crust
Gluten Free Pizza of the Day
A Gluten Free Crust, Pizza of the Day Changes Daily. Visit Us at www. sliverpizzeria.com for Today's Pizza.
Gluten- Free Corn Pizza
Gluten Free Crust, Corn, Chile Pasilla, Yellow Onions, Mozzarella, French Feta Cheese, Cilantro, Garlic-infused Olive Oil and Lime.
Gluten- Free Tomato Pizza
Gluten Free Crust, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Mozzarella, French Goat Cheese, Fresh Herbs and Garlic-infused Olive Oil.
Gluten Free Potato Pizza
Gluten Free Crust, Roasted Yukon Gold Potatoes, Baby Spinach Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella, Aged Sharp Cheddar, Fresh Herbs, Thyme and Garlic-infused Olive Oil.
Gluten- Free Mushroom Pizza
Gluten Free Crust, Wild Mushrooms (Shiitake, Chanterelle, Portobello, Cremini Mushrooms) Mozzarella, Asiago Fresh, Scallions, Fresh Herbs, Chanterelle Mushrooms and Garlic-infused Olive Oil.
Gluten Free Cheese Pizza
No Tomato Sauce
Gluten Free TS Cheese Pizza
Gluten Free Crust, Gourmet Mozzarella Cheese, Sprinkled with Sharp Cheddar Cheese and Home Made Tomato Sauce.
Vegan Options
Vegan Pizza of the Day
Pizza of the Day Changes Daily. Visit Us at www.sliverpizzeria.com for Today's Pizza. Substitute Mozzarella and Specialty Cheese for Follow Your Heart Dairy- Free Mozzarella Cheese.
Vegan Corn Whole Pizza
Corn, Chile Pasilla, Yellow Onions, Follow My Heart Dairy- Free Mozzarella, Cilantro, Garlic-infused Olive Oil and Lime.
Vegan Tomato Whole Pizza
Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Follow Your Heart Dairy- Free Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Herbs and Garlic-infused Olive Oil.
Vegan Potato Whole Pizza
Roasted Yukon Gold Potatoes, Baby Spinach Caramelized Onions, Follow Your Heart Dairy- Free Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Herbs, Thyme and Garlic-infused Olive Oil.
Vegan Mushroom Whole Pizza
Wild Mushrooms (Shiitake, Chanterelle, Portobello, Cremini Mushrooms) Follow Your Heart Dairy Free Mozzarella Cheese, Scallions, Fresh Herbs, Chanterelle Mushrooms and Garlic-infused Olive Oil.
Vegan Cheese Pizza
Follow Your Heart Dairy- Free Mozzarella on a Sourdough Crust or Gluten Free Crust.
Vegan Tomato Sauce Cheese Pizza
Follow Your Heart Dairy- Free Mozzarella, Homemade Tomato Sauce on a Sourdough Crust or Gluten Free Crust.
Kids
Salads
Shareables
Waffle Fries
Baked Seasoned Waffle Potatoes with a Side of Ranch and Ketchup.
Loaded Waffle Fries
Baked Seasoned Waffle Potatoes, Corn, Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella, and French Feta Cheese. Side of Ranch and Ketchup.
Baked Veggies
Seasonal Baked Veggies with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt and Pepper.
Street Corn
Corn on the Cob, Mayonnaise tossed in Parmesan Cheese with Cilantro, and Limes
Sauces
Dessert
BEVERAGES
BOTTLED SOFT DRINKS
SLIVER FRESCA
Refreshing seasonal fruit drink. It’s made from just fruit, water, and a little sweetener.
Mexican Coke
Coca-Cola of Mexico, 12 fl oz.
Reed's Ginger Beer
Reed's refreshes with an invigorating ginger bite followed by a surprisingly smooth finish.
Dang! Butter Rootbeer
Dang! Butterscotch Root Beer, 12 fl oz.
Dang! Italian Cherry Soda
Dang! That's Good Italian Cherry Soda, 12 fl oz.
Sanpellegrino
San Pellegrino Italian Sparkling Fruit Drink, Pomegranate and Orange, 11.15 fl oz.
Coca-Cola
Coke, 12 fl oz.
Diet Coke
Diet Coke, 12 fl oz.
Coke Zero
Coke Zero Sugar, 12 fl oz.
Dr Pepper
Dr Pepper, 12 fl oz.
Perrier Sparkling Water
Perrier Carbonated Mineral Water, 16.9 fl oz.
FIJI Water
FIJI Natural Artesian Water, 500 mL
Apple Juice
Tree Top 100% Apple Juice, 10 fl oz.
Organic Low-fat Milk
Horizon Organic Lowfat Milk, 8 fl oz.
BEER
Racer 5
This hoppy American IPA is a full bodied beer brewed with American pale and crystal malts, and heavily hopped with Chinook, Cascade, Columbus and Centennial.
Taco Truck Beer
This easy-drinking light lager has a nice mild character. Two-Row pale malt and the use of flaked oats and white wheat give the beer a clean, crisp character with a little sweetness, light body and smooth mouthfeel. Very low bitterness. Easy drinking and satisfying!
Mirror Pond Pale Ale
Mirror Pond Pale Ale. Dive into an intricate ecosystem of crisp, citrus hops and swirls of caramel malt that's more than meets the eye.
WINE
Farmhouse Red Blend
Enjoy this medium to full-bodied Luscious red wine. Smooth with nicely balanced acidity and has dark cherry, raspberry and toasty notes with s plush, rich finish. Cline Farmhouse Red (750 ML)
Farmhouse White Wine
Bright, Crisp Flavors Of Tropical Fruit And Lime With A Fresh, Clean Finish. Cline Farmhouse (750 ML)