Brisket Sandwich
$16.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$13.00
Chicken Sandwich
$13.00
1/2 lb brisket
$13.00
1 lb brisket
$25.00
1/2 lb pulled pork
$9.00
1 lb pulled pork
$16.00
1/2 lb chicken
$8.00
1 lb chicken
$15.00
4 ribs w side
$15.00
1/2 lb Mac n cheese
$5.00
1 lb Mac n cheese
$10.00
1/2 lb BBQ beans
$5.00
1 lb BBQ beans
$10.00
1/2 lb potato salad
$5.00
1 lb potato salad
$10.00
Coke
$2.00
DT. Coke
$2.00
Sprite
$2.00
Water
$2.00
Slo’ Motion BBQ N64W22648 Main St Location and Ordering Hours
(262) 822-1402
N64W22648 Main St, Sussex, WI 53089
Closed
• Opens Wednesday at 10AM
All hours
