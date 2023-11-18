Skip to Main content
We offer catering! Please inquire at info@slomotionbbq.com
Slo’ Motion BBQ
Sandwiches & Ribs
By the Pound
Desserts
Buns & Muffins
The Trinity (Feeds 2)
$28.00
You Betcha (Feeds 4-5)
$65.00
Chop The Wood (Feeds 7-8)
$115.00
Dozen Buns
$7.00
Corn Muffin (1)
$1.50
Sandwiches
Brisket Sandwich
$16.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$13.00
Chicken Sandwich
$13.00
4 Ribs & 1 Side
$15.00
Meat by the Pound
*PRICE MAY fluctuate BASED ON FINAL WEIGHT.
1/2 lb brisket
$13.00
Since meat is hard to cut to exactly 0.5/1LB, the price may fluctuate BASED ON FINAL WEIGHT.
1 lb brisket
$25.00
1/2 lb pulled pork
$9.00
1 lb pulled pork
$16.00
1/2 lb chicken
$8.00
1 lb chicken
$15.00
3 Polish
$16.00
Full Rack Spareribs
$28.00
1/2 lb Mac n cheese
$5.00
1 lb Mac n cheese
$10.00
1/2 lb BBQ beans
$5.00
1 lb BBQ beans
$10.00
1/2 lb potato salad
$5.00
1 lb potato salad
$10.00
Mama Bev's Gooey Butter Cake Original
$5.00
Mama Bev's Gooey Butter Cake Raspberry
$5.00
Mama Bev's Gooey Butter Cake
$5.00
Slo’ Motion BBQ Location and Ordering Hours
(262) 822-1402
N64W22648 Main St, Sussex, WI 53089
Closed
• Opens Saturday at 11AM
All hours
Order online
