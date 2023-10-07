Slurp! Ramen/The Emerald Lounge
Slurp Main Menu
Food🍜
Tonkotsu Bowl
rich, smoky & savory pork bone broth
Miso Bowl
(V, VGO) sesame-spiked full bodied veggie broth
Shoyu Bowl
soy taste. clean & aromatic, pork & chicken broth
Kid's Ramen
shoyu broth, shredded pork & corn
Dan Dan Bowl
(V, VGO) sesame paste & szechuan chili crisp. spicy & numbing.
Wings
(GF) waterfall wings: thai-inspired. tossed in fish sauce, citrus & fresh herbs (4) OR (GF) chongqing wings: szechuan-inspired dry rub, sweet, spicy & numbing (4)
Gyoza
pork & napa cabbage with togarashi dipping sauce (4)
Edamame
(VG, GFO)
Smashed Cucumber Salad
(VG, GF)
Tofu Skins
(VG, GF) chili crisp, sherry vinegar, fresh herbs
Extra Noodles
Extra Togarashi Sauce
Spice Bomb
Slurp Drinks
Sake
Kiku Masamune Dry Cup
Futsushu | 15% ABV | 180mL Bottle dry, light bodied & a perfect pairing for ramen
Matsucup
Futsushu | 17.5% | 180mL bottle off dry, great with all types of food, and in a cute cup.
Yoshida Mountain Moon
Junmai Ginjo | 15% ABV | 300mL woodsy honeycomb, nutshell & mushroom patch
Kunizakari Nigori
Junmai Ginjo | 14% ABV | 200mL cloudy & rich, mint, white chocolate & tart cherries