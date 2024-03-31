SLY Coffee
SLY Lattes
- Fox$6.00
Caramel, Maple, & Butterscotch 3 shots espresso & milk
- White Squirell$6.00
White Chocolate, Hazelnut, & Vanilla 3 shots espresso & milk
- Turtle$6.00
Chocolate, Caramel, & Butter Pecan 3 shots espresso & milk
- Black Bear$6.00
Chocolate, Honey, & Butterscotch 3 shots espresso & milk
- Beaver$6.00
Caramel, English Toffee, Vanilla, with a splash of Chai for a cinnamon twist! 3 shots espresso & milk
- Owl$6.00
3 extra shots (6 Total), raw sugars, & milk
- Honeybee$6.00
Honey, Brown Sugar, & Cinnamon 3 shots espresso & milk
Coffee Drinks/Cold Brew
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
Lightning Lemonades Energy Infused
March Lattes
- Pot of Gold$8.00
Honey, Hazelnut, & Vanilla Topped with Sweet Cold Foam or Whipped Cream & Gold Sprinkles
- Lucky Charm$8.00
White Chocolate, Toasted Marshmallow, & Hazelnut Topped with Toasted Marshmallow Sweet Cold Foam or Whipped Cream! Oh and you can't forget the Lucky Charm Marshmallows 🍀
- Don't Pinch Me$8.00
Maple, Irish Cream, & Brown Sugar. Topped with Cinnamon Sweet Cold Foam & Green Sprinkles 🍀
- Shamrock'd$8.00
Chocolate, White Chocolate, Hint of Peppermint & Toasted Marshmallow! Topped with Sweet Cold Foam or Whipped Cream & mini chocolate chips 🍀