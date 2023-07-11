SMACKEY'S


Entree

Savory Steak

$14.00

with sweet peas, mushrooms and basmati rice

Mexican Chicken

$12.00

with peppers, onions and roasted corn

Beef Meatballs

$14.00

with red sauce and zoodles

Sirloin Steak

$15.00

with Brussel sprouts, mushroom + cherry tomato mix, brown rice/quinoa mix

Mediterranean Chicken

$15.00

with zucchini mix (cherry tomatoes, purple onions) and sweet potatoes

Asian Salmon

$10.00

with asian red cabbage and jasmine rice

Flank Steak

$14.00

with lemon pepper, broccoli and roasted potatoes

Black Pepper Chicken

$12.00

with bell pepper, onions and rice

Power Bowls

Mexican

$14.00

roasted corn, black beans, bell peppers, onion and califlower rice

Fiesta

$12.00

Mexican rice, black beans, pickle onions, corn and grilled bell peppers

Mediterranean

$15.00

grape tomatoes, chickpeas, cucumbers, kalamata olives, taziki dressing

Savory

$14.00

sweet potatoes, wilted spinach, black eyed peas, quinoa

Breakfast

Egg Bites

$4.00

egg with choice of ingredients

Granola Bites

$5.00

granola with banana and chocolate chips

Protein Pancakes

$5.00

pancakes made with protein powder

Oatmeal Cups

$5.00

blueberry, lemon baked oatmeal

Salads

Antioxidant Chicken Salad

$15.00

green mix, berries and smoked chicken

Salmon Salad

$13.00

baked salmon on quinoa