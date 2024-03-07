SMA5H Martin Luther King Junior Way South Suite 107
SMA5H BURGER
- #1 CHEESEBURGER$6.80
The best SMA5H cheeseburger in town made with halal SMA5H beef patty, served on soft buttery brioche buns toasted perfectly with American cheese, and topped with our special SMA5H sauce.
- #2 SIMPLE SMA5H$7.80
Our Halal beef patty, smashed and served on soft buttery brioche buns with American cheese, tomato, lettuce, and our special smash sauce.
- #3 SUPER SMA5H$9.80
Our Halal double beef patty, smashed and served on soft buttery brioche buns with American cheese, tomato, lettuce, and our special smash sauce.
- #4 SUPREME SMA5H$12.80
Our Halal Double beef patty, smashed and served on soft buttery brioche buns with American cheese, tomato, lettuce, topped with sweet caramel onion, mushrooms, beef strips and our special smash sauce.
- #5 DELUXE CHICKEN$9.80
Our Halal chicken tender, cheese, lettuce, coleslaw, pickles and sma5h Sauce
- #6 CHOPPED CHEESE$13.80
Halal Ground beef, melted cheese, caramelize onion, lettuce, tomato, OE sauce, sma5h sauce on a hero roll.
SIDES
- Fries$4.20
Golden fries topped with Sma5h seasoning
- Smash Fries$4.80
Golden fries topped with Sma5h seasoning, special smash sauce, and OE sauce
- Sweet Potato Fries$5.20
Sweet Potato Fries served with Sma5h sauce and OE sauce.
- Loaded Fries$11.80
Golden fries topped with cheesy sauce, special smash sauce, Halal beef patty, and caramelized onions.
- Loaded Sweet potato Fries$12.80
Sweet potatoes fries topped with cheesy special sauce, smash sauce, Halal beef patty, and caramelized onions.
- Chicken Nugget (7 pieces)$6.80
Our succulent Halal chicken nuggets, made from real chicken, are served with our special smash sauce
- Extra Sauce$0.80