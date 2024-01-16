Smash Haven Gourmet Eats 151 Scenic Hills Ct
Burgers
Two signature 4 oz. grilled beef patties, topped with American cheese, grilled onions, and our secret sauce.
- The Smash Haven
Two Signature 4 oz. grilled beef patties, topped with American cheese, grilled onions, and our secret sauce$12.00
- Smash Natty
Two signature 4 oz grilled beef patties, topped with American and Swiss cheese, grilled onions, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, and our secret sauce.$12.00
- The Smashed Cowboy
One 4 oz. smashed beef patties, topped with American and Swiss cheese, grilled onions, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, red onions, and our secret sauce.$12.00
- The Garlic Haven
Two 4 oz. smashed beef patties, topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and garlic truffle butter sauce$14.00
- The Spicy Boi
Two 4 oz. smashed beef patties, topped with pepper jack cheese, grilled jalapeños, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, diced onions, avocado sauce, sour cream and hot sauce.$14.00
Drinks
Wings
Brisket Sandwiches
