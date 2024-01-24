Smashing Eats- East Point 2062 Headland dr
Full Menu
Entrees
- Down South Cuisine$18.95
Buttermilk fried chicken (dark meat), served w/ creamy mac & cheese, collard greens, candied yams & cornbread
- BBQ Bourbon Coca-Cola Rib Tip$21.95
Your choice of pork or dark meat chicken, cooking smothered in our signature barbecue sauce, serve with fried mac & cheese, collard greens and cornbread
- Smothered Sweet Onion Turkey Wing$16.95
Turkey wings braised slow and cooked till tender in our sweet onion chili sauce and served with your choice of any two sides
- 10PC Chicken Wings w/ Fries$14.95
Your choice of Lemon Pepper. BBQ Coca-Cola, Hot Honey Butter, Tamarin Jerk, Garlic Parmesan, Buffalo or Thai Sweet Chili
- Port Wine Oxtails$29.00
Braised oxtails infused with the flavors of the Caribbean and cooked in our port wine reduction and serve with your choice of any two sides
- Tamarind Glazed Salmon$22.95
Seared salmon glaze in our tamarind sauce and crusted to perfection, served with your choice of any two sides
- Grilled Jerk Chicken$15.95
SEA signature spicy marinated, grilled chicken served with your choice of any two sides
- Curry Coconut Chicken$15.95
Indian/Caribbean fusion spiced chicken stew to perfection and a coconut milk sauce and serve with your choice of any two sides
- Calypso Fried or Grilled Shrimp$15.95
Jumbo shrimp tossed in a spicy sweet chili sauce with peppers and onions served with your choice of any two sides
- Smashing Eats 3 Cheese Grits$14.99
Served in our cream creole sauce with choice of shrimp, catfish or salmon
- Chicken N Waffles$16.00
Buttermilk fried chicken (dark meat) w/ Choice of waffle
- Cajun Fried Catfish (2 pcs)$16.95
- Southern Fried Whiting( 2pcs Large)$15.95
Try our delicious fried whiting that’s been marinated in our special spices and corn floured and fried to perfection. You have a choice of two sides with our 3pcs whiting. If you can select to upgrade for more whiting.
- 3pcs Chicken Tenders W/ Fries$14.99
Our delicious crispy buttermilk tenders with French fries.
- Veggie plate$12.99
Veggie plate comes with Mac and cheese, Collard greens, candied yams, stir-fry Cabbage and cornbread
- Smashing Eats Pan seared Lemon Butter Salmon$24.95
Our delicious Pan seared Salmon seasoned to perfection and drape with our creamy buttery Lemon sauce and accompanied with our Garlic Parm Mashed Potatoes and Sauteed Spinach.
- SEA Rib Plate (pork)$24.95
Our delicious Tender Ribs are cooked to smashing eats perfection. And laced with your choice of our lemon pepper glaze, Hot honey Butter or our delicious SEA fruit cocktail supreme Glaze. This meal is accompanied with a choice of Two Sides.
- SEA Lamb Chop Surf and Turf (Copy)$32.00
Try our delicious marinated Lamb chops marinated in our special herbs and then glaze with our sweet tangy rosemary sauce and accompanied with 5 Jumbo shrimps! Get it with your choice of 2 sides.
Sides
- Mac & Cheese$6.00
- Fried Mac & Cheese$6.00
- Candied Yams$6.00
- Yellow Rice$6.00
- SEA Roasted Herb Potatoes$6.00
- Coconut Rice & Peas$6.00
- Jasmine Rice$6.00
- Collard Greens$6.00
- Garden Salad$6.00
- Cabbage Stir-Fry$6.00
- Cornbread$2.75
- Plantains$6.00
- Salmon 1pc$9.00
- Shrimp 6pcs $7.00$7.00
- Seasoned Salt French Fries$5.00
- 6pcs Fried Wing$6.75
- 10pc Fried wings$8.95
- Garlic Bread 1pc$1.25
- 2pc Fried Chicken ( leg snd thigh)$4.75
- 3 pcs Chicken Tenders$7.00
- Grilled Asparagus$6.00
- Garlic Parmesan Mashed potatoes$6.00
Pasta
- Rasta Pasta$18.95
Penne pasta cooked in a creamy jerk sauce with a medley of peppers, onions, and carrots with your choice of chicken or shrimp served with garlic Parmesan toast. Add Salmon for $4
- Garlic Parm Alfredo$18.95
Fettuccine cooking creamy white white Alfredo sauce with your choice of chicken or shrimp and serve with garlic Parmesan toast. Add Salmon for $4
- SEA Curry Thai cream Pasta$18.95
- Penne Cajun Ala Vodka$18.95
Entree Salads
- Blackened Salmon Salad$16.95
Pan seared salmon served in a bit of mixed greens with tomatoes cucumbers and grilled asparagus
- Caesar Salad$13.95
Grilled chicken or shrimp served in a bit of romaine with grated Parmesan and Parmesan croutons
- Honey Dijon Chicken Salad$13.95
Sera chicken tossed in our honey Dijon sauce and served for me and lettuce with tomatoes cucumber boiled eggs and grated Asiago-Parmesan cheese
Desserts
- Banana Pudding Trifle (Cake Cup)$8.00
House Pudding with layers of banana, vanilla wafers, and caramel in a cup topped w/ Whipped Cream
- Strawberry Shortcake Trifle (Cake Cup)$8.00
Butter cake layered with fresh syrup soaked strawberries and whipped cream
- Cream Cheese Strawberry Crunch Trifle (Cake Cup)$8.00
Butter cake layered with cream cheese filling and fresh strawberries and topped with strawberry crunch
- Better Than Sex Trifle (Cake Cup)$8.00
Rich chocolate cake layered and soaked in condensed milk caramel sauce and topped with heath bars, whipped cream and chocolate sauce drizzle
- Crown Royal Cobbler (Cake Cup)$8.00
Peaches cooked in juices, lathered in Crown Royal, lathered in a buttery pie crust and topped with whipped cream and brown sugar crumble
- Red Velvet Bailey’s a la creme Trifle (cake cup)$9.50
Our delicious Red Velvet cake layered in our cream cheese Baileys filing and topped with whipped cream and topped with praline pecans.
Sandwiches
- COLOSSAL BURGER$15.99
1/2 lb burger, cheddar Monterey cheese melt, SEA sauce, onion rings, lettuce, pickles, tomato, served with fries + drink
- CHEESE BURGER$12.99
1/2 lb, cheddar and Monterey cheese melt, lettuce, tomato, and pickles, serve with fries + drink
- TURKEY BURGER$13.99Out of stock
1/2 lb turkey, cheddar Monterey cheese melt, SEA sauce, lettuce, tomato and pickles. Serve with fries + drink
- VEGGIE BURGER$13.99
Freshly made from scratch patties made from roasted sweet potatoes, grilled mushrooms, caramelized onions, chick peas, lentils and black eyes peas. Sea sauce and baby field greens, tomatoes and red onions. Served with fries + drink
- PHILLY BEEF$15.99
Ribeye steak grilled with peppers + onions and our cheese melt with garlic butter spread on hoagie bread 10” with fries + drink
- PHILLY CHICKEN$12.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers + onions and cheese melt, with garlic butter spread on hoagie bread 10” with fries + drink
- PHILLY SALMON$16.99
Fresh wild salmon with peppers and onions and cheese melt with a garlic butter spread on hoagie bread 10” 11.99 with fries + drink
- CHICKEN$15.99
Deep fried tender tossed in our special SEA sauce with lettuce and tomato. Serve with fries + drink
- SHRIMP$16.99
Deep fried shrimp tossed in our special SEA sauce with lettuce and tomato. Serve with fries + drink
- HOT HONEY-LEMON PEPPER CATFISH OR WHITING$12.99
Deep fried catfish covered in our hot honey butter sauce with SEA sauce and lettuce and tomato. Served with fries + drink
- CHICKEN ALFREDO SANDWICH (Hoagie)$13.99
Chicken tossed in our creamy Alfredo sauce with melted Romano + Parmesan cheese. Served with fries + drink
- SEA CHOP CHEESE SANDWICH (Hoagie)$13.99
1/2lb beef burger chopped and seasoned to perfected, melted cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomatoes on a hoagie bread spread with Sea Sauce. Served with fries + drink
- SEA QUESADILLAS (Tortilla)
Served with fries + drink
- GARLIC BREAD GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH
Kid’s Meal
