Smashing Tomato - Hamburg
Food
Soups & Salads
- Tomato Basil Chicken Soup$4.95+
Homemade signature soup available year round and served with sheet music bread
- Original Chopped Salad$4.85+
Fresh Greens, Shredded Parmesan, Sliced Red Onions, and Toasted Walnuts tossed in a Balsamic Vinaigrette.
- Caesar Salad$4.85+
Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan, and Garlic & Parmesan Croutons, tossed in Caesar Dressing.
- Kentuscany Cobb Salad$12.95
Fresh Greens, Roasted Turkey, Prosciutto, Olives, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Peppadew Peppers, and Fresh Mozzarella, served with Ranch Dressing
- Sicilian Caesar Salad$12.95
Romaine Lettuce, Wood-fired Grilled Chicken, Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Peppadew Peppers, Shredded Parmesan, and Croutons, served with Caesar Dressing.
- Caprese Salad$7.95+
Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Diced Roma Tomatoes, Sliced Fresh Basil. Garnished with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Honey Balsamic Reduction, and Basil Pesto Sauce.
Starters
- Artichoke Dip$5.95+
Baked in our Wood-Fire Oven & served with our Sheet Music Bread. Available with our Gluten Free Sheet Music Bread, however the Artichoke Dip itself DOES contain gluten!
- Parmesan Breadsticks$9.95
Topped with our Parmesan Herb Seasoning and served w/ homemade Ranch, Garlic Butter, Pesto & signature Smashed dipping sauces
- Sheet Music Bread$6.25
topped with Olive Oil, Sea Salt & Oregano
12" Pizzas
- 12" Americano$11.95
Pepperoni, Mozzarella & Provolone
- 12" BBQ Chicken$14.95
BBQ Sauce, Wood-fired Grilled Chicken, Onions, Mushrooms, Smoked Gouda, and Mozzarella & Provolone
- 12" Cheese$10.45
Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese
- 12" Cheesy Dreams$13.95
Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, and Pecorino Cheese over a Garlic Butter Base.
- 12" Cortina$14.95
Fresh Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Mushrooms, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic, Oregano & Olive Oil
- 12" Dante$13.95
Our Signature Smashed Arrabiata sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Sausage, shaved Parmesan & Balsamic Reduction
- 12" Garden Pesto$13.95
Basil Pesto Sauce base, Mushrooms, Onions, Olives, Peppadew Peppers, Mozzarella & Provolone.
- 12" Italiano$14.95
Pepperoni, Salami, Sausage, Fresh Mozzarella & Olives
- 12" Margherita di Bufala$14.95
imported mozzarella di bufala, neapolitan, fresh basil & grated parmesan
- 12" Margherita$11.95
Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella & Pecorino
- 12" Marinara$9.95
Sauce & Oregano, No Cheese
- 12" Meat Mania$15.95
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Meatballs, Bacon, Pecorino, Mozzarella & Provolone
- 12" Parma$15.95
Fresh Mozzarella topped w/ La Quercia Prosciutto & Fresh Arugula
- 12" Pizza Uva$14.95
balsamic roasted red grapes, crumbled gorgonzola cheese, pancetta lardoons topped with fresh arugula
- 12" Puttanesca$14.95
Fresh Mozzarella, Anchovies, Capers, Onions, Olives, and Oregano
- 12" Quattro Formagg$12.95
Mozzarella & Provolone, Gorgonzola, and Pecorino cheeses
- 12" Toscano$13.95
Italian Sausage, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Pepper & Fresh Basil
- 12" Ultimate Pepperoni$13.95
Traditional Pepperoni, Thick-cut Pepperoni, Fresh Mozzarella and Mozzarella & Provolone cheeses
- 12” Sweet Beast$15.95
Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Gorgonzola Cheese, and Fresh Mozzarella Cheese with Spicy Honey drizzle over our Smashed Arrabiata Tomato Sauce
6" Pizzas
- 6" Americano$6.45
Pepperoni, Mozzarella & Provolone
- 6" Cheese$5.75
Mozzarella & Provolone cheese
- 6" Margherita$6.45
Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella & Pecorino
- 6" Quattro Formaggi$6.95
Mozzarella & Provolone, Gorgonzola, and Pecorino cheeses
- 6" BBQ Chicken$7.95
BBQ Sauce, Wood-fired Grilled Chicken, Onions, Mushrooms, Smoked Gouda, and Mozzarella & Provolone
- 6" Cheesy Dreams$7.45
Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, and Pecorino Cheese over a Garlic Butter Base.
- 6" Cortina$7.95
Fresh Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Mushrooms, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic, Oregano & Olive Oil
- 6" Dante$7.45
Fresh Mozzarella, Sausage, shaved Parmesan & Balsamic Reduction
- 6" Garden Pesto$7.45
Pesto Sauce, Mushrooms, Onions, Olives, Peppadew Peppers, and Mozzarella & Provolone cheeses
- 6" Italiano$7.95
Pepperoni, Salami, Sausage, Fresh Mozzarella & Olives
- 6" Margherita di Bufala$7.95
imported mozzarella di bufala, neapolitan, fresh basil & grated parmesan
- 6" Marinara$5.45
Sauce & Oregano, No cheese
- 6" Meat Mania$8.45
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Meatballs, Bacon, Pecorino, Mozzarella & Provolone
- 6" Parma$8.45
Fresh Mozzarella topped w/ La Quercia Prosciutto & Fresh Arugula
- 6" Pizza Uva$7.95
balsamic roasted red grapes, crumbled gorgonzola cheese, pancetta lardoons topped with fresh arugula
- 6" Toscano$7.45
Italian Sausage, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Pepper & Fresh Basil
- 6" Ultimate Pepperoni$7.45
Traditional Pepperoni, Thick-cut Pepperoni, Fresh Mozzarella and Mozzarella & Provolone cheeses
- 6” Sweet Beast$8.45
Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Gorgonzola Cheese, and Fresh Mozzarella Cheese with Spicy Honey drizzle over our Smashed Arrabiata Tomato Sauce
Specials
- Lunch Special$8.95Out of stock
6" Pizza with a Cup of Soup or Small Salad
- Dinner Special$17.95
One 12" Pizza (Americano, Margherita, Quattro Formaggi, or Cheese) & One Appetizer (Small Artichoke Dip or Large Salad)
- Family Special$29.95
1 Specialty Pizza, 1 One-Topping Pizza, & 1 Appetizer (Small Artichoke Dip or Large Salad)
- Group Special$49.95
ANY 3 Specialty Pizzas & 2 Appetizers Choose from Large Salad (Original or Caesar), Small Artichoke Dip or Quart of Soup +5.00
- Mother’s Day Special$20.95Out of stock
One 12" Pizza, One Appetizer and a Panna Cotta Dessert.
Pastas & Calzone
- Romagna Calzone$13.95
Pepperoni, Salami, Sausage, Mozzarella & Provolone, Ricotta w/ Smashed sauce
- Homemade Lasagna$13.95Out of stock
hand rolled Pasta, Ricotta, Mozzarella & Provolone with Smashed sauce
- Penne Romagna$11.95Out of stock
Italian Sausage, Mozzarella & Provolone with Smashed sauce
- Penne Chicken Gorgonzola$12.95Out of stock
Blackened Chicken, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Bacon, Gorgonzola with Garlic cream sauce
- Penne Crema$11.95Out of stock
Meatballs, Mushrooms, Red Chilies, Pecorino cheese with Garlic cream sauce
- BYO Pasta$9.95Out of stock
Desserts
Drinks
Beer
- Coors Light$3.00
- Blake's Triple Jam Hard Cider$5.00
Inspired by the juicy berries we grow on our farm each summer, Triple Jam is the perfect balance of ripe sweetness with bold fruit aromatics. Bursting with strawberries, blackberries, and raspberries, this semi-sweet captivates the nuance of our farm, in each and every taste.
- Blue Moon Belgian White$5.00
- Braxton Tropic Flare New England IPA$5.00
- Dogfish Head Slightly Mighty$5.00Out of stock
A hazy gold lo-cal IPA that throws tropical notes of pineapple, coconut, mango and citrus, all while delivering an aromatic hoppiness that makes it oh-so drinkable. Brewed with ‘lo-cal’ly grown malted barley, Slightly Mighty is dynamic and crisp with a refreshing hop profile.
- Montucky Cold Snack Lager$3.00
- Peroni$5.00
- Rhinegeist Seasonal$5.00
Bottle Wine
- BT Benvolio Pinot Grigio$13.00
- BT Bogle Cabernet$13.00
- BT Castello Del Poggio Templar's Red Blend$13.00
- BT Coppola Chardonnay$15.00
- BT Hogue Riesling$13.00
- BT Mirassou Pinot Noir$13.00
- BT Ricasoli Chianti$13.00
- BT Tutto Mio Rosso$15.00
- BT Lamarca Prosecco 187 mL$11.00Out of stock
- BT Zonin Montepulciano$15.00
- BT Zonin Lemon Spritz 750ml$30.00
- BT Zonin Prosecco 750ml$30.00
- BT Zonin Prosecco 187ml$9.00