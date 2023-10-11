Smith St. Bagels 202 Smith st
Bagels
Bagel W/ Cream Cheese
$3.25
Hand Rolled Bagel with Butter or Jelly Spreads
$2.50
Hand Rolled Bagel with Salad Spread
$8.00
Hand Rolled Bagel with Hand Nova Sliced Lox
$10.95
Hand Rolled Dry Un-cut Bagels
$1.25
Hand Rolled Mini Bagels/w cream cheese
$0.80
Hand Rolled Mini Bagels with Vegan Cream Cheese
$2.50
Hand Rolled Mini Bagel With Butter or Jelly
$1.50
Roll
$1.80
Bialy
$2.00
Gluten Free Bagel
$3.00
6+1
$7.50
12 + 2
$15.00
Flagel
$2.00
Bagel Package 1
$15.00
Bagel Package 2
$29.99
Bagel Package 3
$33.99
Bagel Package 4
$49.99
Plain Bagel
$3.25
Bagel w Cheese
$3.25
Hand Rolled Bagel w Hummus
$3.50
Lox Sandwiches
Cream Cheese
Scallion Cream Cheese
$2.75+
Veggie Cream Cheese
$2.75+
Lox Spread Cream Cheese
$3.00+
Guacamole Cream Cheese
$3.00+
Chipotle Cream Cheese
$2.75+
Pimento Olive Cream Cheese
$2.75+
Strawberry Cream Cheese
$2.75+
Walnut Raisin Cream Cheese
$3.00+
Jalapeno Cheddar Cream Cheese
$3.00+
Bacon Cheddar & Scallion Cream Cheese
$3.25+
Garlic and Herb Cream Cheese
$2.75+
Apple Spice Cream Cheese
$2.75+
Veggie Tofu Cream Cheese
$3.25+
Scallion Tofu Cream Cheese
$2.75+
Plain Tofu Cream Cheese
$3.00+
Sun Dried Tomato Cream Cheese
$2.75+
Roasted mushroom and truffle Cream Cheese
$3.00+
Blueberry Cream Cheese
$2.75+
Vegan Cashew Cream Cheese
$4.25+
LOX POUND
Spread
Salad Bar
Soup
Pizza Bagel
Vegan Pizza
Pastry
Drinks
Juices/Smoothies
Tropical Kale
$7.00+
Almond Delight
$7.00+
PBJ
$7.00+
Elvis Shake
$7.00+
Fiber Fixer
$7.00+
Skinny Berry
$7.00+
Acai
$7.00+
Perk Me Up
$7.00+
Green Summer
$7.00+
Go Go Mango
$7.00+
Green Juice
$7.00+
Immune Booster
$7.00+
Fat Burner
$7.00+
Morning Energizer
$7.00+
Hangover Helper
$7.00+
Tropical Rush
$7.00+
SSB
$7.00+
Smooth Special
$7.00+
Zaggy
$7.00+
Really Juice
$7.00+
16 OZ OJ
$7.00+
Green
$7.00+
Red
$7.00+
Strawberry Lemonade
$7.00+
Blueberry Lemonade
$7.00+
Mint Lemonade
$7.00+
Cantelope Juice
$7.00+
Lemonade
$7.00+
Drinks
Gatorade
$3.00
Snapple
$2.00
Boylans Soda
$3.00
Naked
$4.50
Organic Tea
$3.50
Kombucha
$5.00
Smash
$3.50
Pam Antioxident
$4.50
Starbucks
$3.50
Red Bull
$2.50
Manhattan Special
$3.25
Nesquick
$2.75
Can Soda
$1.25
Super Coffee
$3.50
Tropicana
$2.50+
Bottled Water
$1.00+
Mash
$3.50
Harney & Son's
$3.50
Calypso
$3.50
Martinellis Apple Juice
$3.00
Bottled Soda
$2.25
Coffees
Sandwiches
Cold cuts
Hero
Wraps
Paninis
The Grill
Lunch Combos
Breakfast
Breakfast
Omelette
Smith St. Bagels Location and Ordering Hours
(718) 858-6000
Closed • Opens Monday at 6AM