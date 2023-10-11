Main Menu

Bagels

Bagel W/ Cream Cheese
$3.25
Hand Rolled Bagel with Butter or Jelly Spreads
$2.50
Hand Rolled Bagel with Salad Spread
$8.00
Hand Rolled Bagel with Hand Nova Sliced Lox
$10.95
Hand Rolled Dry Un-cut Bagels
$1.25
Hand Rolled Mini Bagels/w cream cheese
$0.80
Hand Rolled Mini Bagels with Vegan Cream Cheese
$2.50
Hand Rolled Mini Bagel With Butter or Jelly
$1.50
Roll
$1.80
Bialy
$2.00
Gluten Free Bagel
$3.00
6+1
$7.50
12 + 2
$15.00
Flagel
$2.00
Bagel Package 1
$15.00
Bagel Package 2
$29.99
Bagel Package 3
$33.99
Bagel Package 4
$49.99
Plain Bagel
$3.25
Bagel w Cheese
$3.25
Hand Rolled Bagel w Hummus
$3.50

Lox Sandwiches

Mocha Special
$12.00
Lox and Cream Cheese
$11.00
Hot Lox
$14.95
New Smith
$14.95
Healthy Fit
$14.95
Brooklyn Lover
$15.95
Open Sesame
$11.95
Whitefish Salad Classic
$11.95
Baked Salmon
$11.95

Cream Cheese

Scallion Cream Cheese
$2.75+
Veggie Cream Cheese
$2.75+
Lox Spread Cream Cheese
$3.00+
Guacamole Cream Cheese
$3.00+
Chipotle Cream Cheese
$2.75+
Pimento Olive Cream Cheese
$2.75+
Strawberry Cream Cheese
$2.75+
Walnut Raisin Cream Cheese
$3.00+
Jalapeno Cheddar Cream Cheese
$3.00+
Bacon Cheddar & Scallion Cream Cheese
$3.25+
Garlic and Herb Cream Cheese
$2.75+
Apple Spice Cream Cheese
$2.75+
Veggie Tofu Cream Cheese
$3.25+
Scallion Tofu Cream Cheese
$2.75+
Plain Tofu Cream Cheese
$3.00+
Sun Dried Tomato Cream Cheese
$2.75+
Roasted mushroom and truffle Cream Cheese
$3.00+
Blueberry Cream Cheese
$2.75+
Vegan Cashew Cream Cheese
$4.25+

LOX POUND

1 LB Nova Scotia Lox
$36.00
1/2 LB Nova Scotia Lox
$18.00
1/4 LB Nova Scotia Lox
$9.00
1 LB Pastrami Lox
$38.00
1/4 LB Pastrami Lox
$9.50
1/2 LB Pastrami Lox
$19.00

Spread

Mexican Tuna Spread
$3.50
Italian Tuna Spead
$3.50
Cranberry Apple Chicken
$3.50
Baked Salmon Salad Spread
$3.50
White Fish Salad
$3.50
Cole Slaw
$2.50
Shrimp Salad
$7.00

Avo Toast

The Moroccan
$7.95
Mini Tex
$7.95
Portobello Avo
$8.95

Gluten Free

The Green
$8.95
The Red
$8.95
The Orange
$8.95
IC
$8.95
IQ
$8.95
Truffle Everything
$3.00

Bagel Chips

Garlic Parmesan
$3.00
Cinnamon Sugar
$3.00
Brooklyn Green Hero
$9.00

Salad Bar

Create Your Own Salad
$9.00
Lemon Chickpea
$9.00
Cucumber Dill
$9.00
Beet Salad
$9.00
Smith Favorite Salad
$9.00
Greek Salad
$9.00
Protein Plus Salad
$9.00
Buffalo Salad
$9.00
Avocado Salad
$9.00

Soup

Chk Noodle
$4.99

Pizza Bagel

Classic Pizza Bagel
$3.50
Mushroom Pizza Bagel
$4.50
Chk Pesto Pizza Bagel
$4.50
Spicy Hawaiian Pizza Bagel
$4.50
Pepperoni Pizza Bagel
$4.50

Vegan Pizza

Margherita Pizza Bagel
$4.50
Ultimate Veggie Pizza Bagel
$5.50
Tomato Pizza Bagel
$5.00
Vegan Cheese Pizza Bagel
$5.00

Pastry

Chocolate Croissant
$4.00
French Almond
$4.00
Black and White Cookie
$3.00
Fresh Baked Muffins
$3.50
Cheese Danish
$3.50
Raisin Danish
$3.50
Freshly baked m & m cookie
$3.50
Chocolate Cookie
$3.50
Mini Black and White cookie
$1.50
French Croissant
$3.50
Crumb Cake
$3.50
Rainbow Sprinkle Cookie
$3.00

Desserts

Fruit Cup
$5.00
Rice Pudding
$2.50
Chocolate Pudding
$2.50
In House Yogurt Parfait
$4.00

Sides

French Fries
$3.50+
Chips
$2.00
Bagel Chips
$3.50

Drinks

Juices/Smoothies

Tropical Kale
$7.00+
Almond Delight
$7.00+
PBJ
$7.00+
Elvis Shake
$7.00+
Fiber Fixer
$7.00+
Skinny Berry
$7.00+
Acai
$7.00+
Perk Me Up
$7.00+
Green Summer
$7.00+
Go Go Mango
$7.00+
Green Juice
$7.00+
Immune Booster
$7.00+
Fat Burner
$7.00+
Morning Energizer
$7.00+
Hangover Helper
$7.00+
Tropical Rush
$7.00+
SSB
$7.00+
Smooth Special
$7.00+
Zaggy
$7.00+
Really Juice
$7.00+
16 OZ OJ
$7.00+
Green
$7.00+
Red
$7.00+
Strawberry Lemonade
$7.00+
Blueberry Lemonade
$7.00+
Mint Lemonade
$7.00+
Cantelope Juice
$7.00+
Lemonade
$7.00+

Drinks

Gatorade
$3.00
Snapple
$2.00
Boylans Soda
$3.00
Naked
$4.50
Organic Tea
$3.50
Kombucha
$5.00
Smash
$3.50
Pam Antioxident
$4.50
Starbucks
$3.50
Red Bull
$2.50
Manhattan Special
$3.25
Nesquick
$2.75
Can Soda
$1.25
Super Coffee
$3.50
Tropicana
$2.50+
Bottled Water
$1.00+
Mash
$3.50
Harney & Son's
$3.50
Calypso
$3.50
Martinellis Apple Juice
$3.00
Bottled Soda
$2.25

Coffees

Hot Drip
$2.50+
Cold Brew
$3.50+
Cappuccino
$3.50+
Mochaccino
$4.00+
Iced Cafe Americano
$3.00+
Iced Chai Latte
$4.00+
Espresso
$3.00+
Iced Latte
$4.00+
Iced Red Eye
$4.00+
Red Eye
$3.50+
Hot Chocolate
$3.00+
Hot Latte
$4.00+
Hot Chai Latte
$4.00+
Hot Cafe Americano
$3.00+
Iced Mocha
$4.00+
Matcha
$3.50+
Iced Matcha
$4.00+

Sandwiches

Cold cuts

Roast Beef Sandwich
$7.95
Turkey Sandwich
$7.95
Pastrami Sandwich
$7.95
Honey Turkey Sandwich
$7.95
Pepper Turkey Sandwich
$7.95
Salsalito Turkey Sandwich
$7.95
Ham Sandwich
$4.50

Avo Toast

The Moroccan
$7.95
Mini Tex
$7.95
Portobello Avo
$8.95

Hero

Brooklyn Green Hero
$9.00
Healthy Choice Hero
$9.00
Italiano Chicken Hero
$9.00
Caesar
$9.00
Chicken Philly Hero
$9.00
Crispy Chicken Hero
$9.00
Texmex Hero
$9.00
CHK Parm Hero
$9.00
French Philly Hero
$9.00
Italian Philly Hero
$14.00
Mexican Philly Hero
$15.00
BBQ Bacon Philly Hero
$15.00
French Fries
$4.95

Wraps

Chk Ceaser Wrap
$6.95
Cubano Wrap
$8.95
Cali Wrap
$10.95
Portobello Wrap
$8.95
Tuna Salad Wrap
$8.95
Philly Cheese Steak
$8.95
New York Turkey Wrap
$6.95
Classic Quesadillas
$10.00
Chk Quesadilla
$11.00
Steak Quesadilla
$11.00
Shrimp Quesadilla
$11.00

Paninis

Iraliano Panini
$9.99
Tuna Melt Panini
$9.99
Russian Panini
$9.99
Cuban Panini
$9.99
Capri Panini
$9.99
Chk Parm Panini
$9.99
Eggplant Parm Panini
$9.99
Chk Club Panini
$9.99
Meatless Panini
$9.99

The Grill

Grilled Chicken
$6.50
Chicken Cutlet
$6.50
The Smith Burger
$10.00
5 Boro
$10.00
Deluxe Option
$14.00

Lunch Combos

Turkey Combo
$11.00
Grilled Chicken Combo
$11.00
Chicken Cutlet Combo
$11.00
Pastrami Combo
$11.00
Tuna Salad Combo
$11.00

Breakfast

Breakfast

B1
$9.95
b2
$9.95
b3
$9.95
b4
$10.95
b5
$10.95
b6
$11.95
b7
$11.95
b8
$9.95
b9
$9.95
2 Organic Eggs on Bagel
$4.95
2 Eggs w/Cheese on Bagel
$5.95
2 eggs/cheese/meat
$6.95
French Toast
$8.99
Classic Pancake
$8.99
Oatmeal
$5.00
BLT Sandwich
$7.95
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
$4.50

Omelette

Four Cheese Omelette
$9.95
Avocado Omelette
$10.95
Aleo Omelette breakfast
$11.95
Pastrami Omelette
$9.95
Create Your Own Omelette
$6.00
Western Omelette breakfast
$10.95
Florentina Omelette
$10.95

Catering

Box of Joe
$30.00
Fruit Bowl
$35.00+
Smith Street Sandwhich Platter
$65.00+
Cold Cut Platter
$65.00+
Desert Platter
$20.00+
Muffin and Danish Platter
$30.00+
Cookie Platter
$25.00+
Smith Cream Cheese Platter
$35.00+