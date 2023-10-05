Wrap Platter

MUST CALL IN TO ORDER! Pick your wraps! (1/2 wrap per person served with one side) Buffalo Chicken Wrap: Crispy chicken tossed in buffalo with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and blue cheese dressing. Chicken Philly Wrap: Sliced chicken breast with sauteed onions, peppers, mushrooms and American cheese. Chicken Caesar Wrap: Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan and Caesar Dressing. Minimum of 6 people