Smoke & Muddle Food Menu
Appetizers
Hot Honey Cheese Bites
fried bites with a crushed pretzel coating and filled with cream cheese and mozzarella cheese. Served with a hot honey dipping sauce.
Avocado Bites
fried avocado in a corn masa batter with a touch of cilantro and jalapeno. Served with side of ranch dressing.
Cowboy Caviar
jalapeno, corn, tomato, onion, black beans, peppers (a fresh house made fancy salsa) with tortilla chips
Umami Spring Rolls
stuffed with Korean BBQ Beef and served with a side of umami sauce
Wings
bone in wings with your flavor choice. We can do half and half sauces. Just pick 2 flavors!
Potato Skins
filled with cheddar cheese and topped with bacon bits
Nachos
Nacho chips piled high, layered with cheese, jalapeños, black olives, diced tomatoes and served with sour cream and salsa on the side. Get ready to share! Grilled chicken, Chili or extra cheese $3.50
Meatballs
5 hand-rolled meatballs stewed in sauce, topped with melted cheese and served with garlic bread
Wings & Skins
bone in wings (choose your flavor) and potato skins. Served with blue cheese and sour cream. We can do half and half sauces! Just choose 2 flavors!
Soup & Salad
Cowboy Salad
Jalapeno, corn, tomato, onion, black beans, peppers, with bbq sauce, frizzled onions and ranch dressing
Caesar Salad
shaved parmesan and croutons with creamy caesar dressing
Country Salad
diced bacon, french fry croutons, tomato, cheddar jack cheese with peppercorn dressing
House Salad
cucumber, bell pepper, tomato and red onion with your choice of dressing
Crock Chili
topped with cheddar jack cheese and served with warm cornbread
French Onion
with melted provolone & Swiss cheese
Pizza
BBQ Chx Pizza
whole milk mozzarella, bbq chicken, sauteed onions and ranch drizzle. 18" size only
Maple Pizza
Apples, cheddar cheese and bacon drizzled with Maple syrup. 18" size only
Buffalo Chx Pizza
whole-milk mozzarella, buffalo chicken and blue cheese drizzle. 18” size only
18" Pizza
create your own
12" Pizza
create your own
Sides
Specials
Fettuccine & Clams
fettuccine and chopped ocean clams in a fresh garlic red sauce
18" Clam Pizza
clams, garlic butter and fresh mozzarella topped with grated parmesan & red pepper flakes
Smoked Gouda Burger
melted gouda cheese sauce, sauteed onions and peppers on a cornbread bun with one side
Shepherds Pie
Beef, corn and mashed potatoes smothered with cheddar cheese and served with a side of cornbread
Entrees
Shrimp & Grits
Delicious shrimp served over creamy grits with bacon and cheese
BBQ Ribs
slow roasted pork ribs smothered in BBQ sauce with your choice of two sides
Southern Chx Dinner
Buttermilk crispy chicken drizzled with hot honey and your choice of two sides
Fried Shp Platter
Golden fried shrimp served with two sides, creole sauce and lemon
Pork Chops
marinated boneless pork chops served with your choice of two sides and a side of maple butter
Cajun Cream Pasta
fettuccine tossed in a cajun cream sauce with sauteed peppers and your choice of blackened chicken or shrimp or both
Beer Mac Chz Entree
Mac & Cheese with a hint of Fat Tire Beer and served with your choice of beef hot dog or Southern Chicken
Handhelds
Shrimp Po'Boy
Golden fried shrimp served on a sub roll with shredded lettuce and drizzled with creole sauce. Served with one side
Southern Chx Sand
Crispy chicken with lettuce, pickle, ranch and ghost pepper jack cheese on a cornbread bun
Classic Burger
8 oz Angus Beef with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on a cornbread bun
Salmon Sliders
2 Garlic Lemon Seasoned Salmon Patties on mini brioche buns with shredded lettuce and drizzled with creole sauce. Served with one side
Meatball Grinder
hand rolled meatballs with peppers and mozzarella
Chx Parmesan Grinder
breaded chicken breast with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella
Chx Caesar Wrap
grilled chicken, lettuce, parmesan and caesar dressing
Buffalo Chx Wrap
Crispy chicken tossed in buffalo with lettuce and blue cheese dressing
Chx Philly Wrap
sliced chicken breast with sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms and American cheese
Desserts
Smoke & Muddle Beverage Menu
N/A Beverages
Signature Cocktails
Red Wine
White Wine
Smoke & Muddle Catering Menu
Appetizer Platters
Cornbread Basket
20 pieces (served with maple butter)
Potato Skins
18 potato skins filled with cheddar cheese and topped with bacon bits (served with sour cream)
Hot Honey Cheese Bites
24 ounces of fried bites with a crushed pretzel coating and filled with cream cheese and mozzarella cheese (served with hot honey dipping sauce)
Al's Meatballs
15 hand-rolled meatballs stewed in sauce, topped with melted cheese (served with garlic bread)
Umami Spring Rolls
18 Korean BBQ Beef stuffed spring rolls (served with a side of umami sauce)
Avocado Bites
24 ounces of fried avocado in a corn masa batter with a touch of cilantro and jalapeno (served with a side of ranch dressing)
Full Pan Nachos
sheet pan of tortilla chips smothered with cheese, jalapenos, black olives, diced tomatoes (served with sour cream and salsa)
Salads
Entree Platters
Southern Chicken Dinner
6 Buttermilk crispy chicken cutlets drizzled with hot honey and your choice of 2 sides. Beer Mac & Cheese is an extra charge
Fried Shrimp Basket
24 oz of Golden Fried Shrimp served with your choice of 2 sides and creole remoulade sauce. Beer Mac & Cheese will be an extra charge.
Beer Mac & Cheese Entree
Mac & Cheese with a hint of Fat Tire Beer and served with your choice of cut up beef hot dog or Southern Chicken Cutlet.
Fettuccine w/choice of Sauce
Fettuccine with your choice of Marinara or Cajun Cream Sauce
Wrap Platter
MUST CALL IN TO ORDER! Pick your wraps! (1/2 wrap per person served with one side) Buffalo Chicken Wrap: Crispy chicken tossed in buffalo with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and blue cheese dressing. Chicken Philly Wrap: Sliced chicken breast with sauteed onions, peppers, mushrooms and American cheese. Chicken Caesar Wrap: Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan and Caesar Dressing. Minimum of 6 people