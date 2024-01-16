Smoke & Barrel 2329 W Main St
MAIN MENU FOOD
Starter
- Barrel Rolls$10.00
Crispy egg rolls filled with house pulled pork, caramelized onions, and cheddar cheese. served with house slaw and house BBQ sauce.
- Gorda Pretzel$14.00
Large Bavarian pretzel served with house beer cheese, bacon onion jam, and spicy mustard.
- Marie's Hummus$12.00
Hadad Family hummus recipe served with warm pita triangles.
- Smoked Wings$14.00
Served naked or tossed in choice of our house BBQ sauce, S&B dry rub, buffalo, or smoked honey mustard sauce.
- Cauliflower Wings$10.00Out of stock
Beer battered florets tossed in choice of our house BBQ sauce, S&B dry rub, buffalo, or smoked honey mustard sauce.
- Southwest Nachos$15.00
Flour tortilla chips topped with smoked gouda, jalapenos, pickled red onions, black bean succotash, drizzle of mornay and house BBQ sauce.
- Empanadas$10.00
House-made perogies filled with choice ground beef and mashed potatoes or roasted veggies, served with honey cayenne butter and bacon onion jam.
- Cornbread muffins$8.00
Served warm with honey cayenne butter.
- Basket Truffle Parmesan Fries$10.00
A sharable portion of french fries tossed in truffle oil and Parmesan.
Salad
Handhelds
- Smoke & Barrel Burger$15.00
8 oz. beef patty cooked to order, topped with smoked gouda, bacon onion jam, garlic aioli, lettuce and tomato, served on a brioche bun.
- Black Bean Burger$13.00
House made southwest black bean burger topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and spicy mustard on a brioche bun.
- House Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Fried or grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and garlic aioli served on a brioche bun.
- Fish Sandwich$14.00
Blackened or fried market fish topped with pickled cabbage, garlic aioli served on a brioche bun.
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
House smoked pulled pork, house BBQ sauce and slaw on a brioche bun.
Entrees
- Pork Ribeye & Grits$19.00
8 oz. marinated pork ribeye served over smoked tomato grits and collard greens with an apple gastrique.
- Market Fish$25.00
Market fish served blackened or fried, over rice pilaf and black bean succotash with cajun remoulade.
- Bistro Tender Steak$24.00
8 oz. petite cut cooked to order, served with garlic rosemary mashed potatoes, sauteed asparagus and house berre rouge pan sauce.
- Brisket Carbonara$19.00
Shredded house smoked brisket with traditional carbonara sauce over tagliatelle noodles served with a cornbread muffin.
- Smoked Duck Breast$24.00
Hand breaded fried chicken breast drizzled with house hot honey, served with garlic rosemary mashed potatoes and collard greens.
- Crab Cake Dinner$28.00
two 4 oz. house-made crab cakes served over rice pilaf and sauteed asparagus with cajun remoulade.
- Cauliflower Steak$17.00
Cauliflower steak marinated in a turmeric-ginger sauce with Marie's hummus, served with broccolini and a cauliflower puree drizzle.