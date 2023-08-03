SMOKE DOOR 9980 N Lake blvd
Dinner
Appetizer
Main
Beverages
NON-ALCO.
BEER
BTG
WINE/SAKE
BuBtl AJLM
$280.00
BuBtl Mirabelle
$68.00
RBtl DGVTCL Te
$50.00
RBtl QGOV PN
$65.00
RBtl BVE PN
$75.00
RBtl LVJ CS
$85.00
RBtl LS CS
$98.00
RBtl LVJ Sy
$120.00
RBtl GA Sy&CS
$180.00
RBtl JFC CS
$190.00Out of stock
WBtl Lae GV
$40.00
WBtl VOM PG&Vi
$40.00
WBtl TBS CB
$45.00
WBtl LS Ch
$50.00
WBtl GW PG
$60.00
WBtl LVJ SB
$70.00
WBtl LVJ Ch
$90.00
WBtl SVSR Ri
$100.00
Fukucho Sparkling
$70.00
Roga Junmai
$35.00
Kurosawa Nigori
$20.00
Kobe Ginjo
$90.00
Kurosawa Kimoto 1.8l btl
$130.00
RoBtl LVJ
$60.00
RoBtl CLNP
$68.00
OrBtl K SVN
$40.00
Corkage
$25.00
SD COCKTAILS
SMOKE DOOR 9980 N Lake blvd Location and Ordering Hours
(310) 367-2050
Closed