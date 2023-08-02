Food

Burgers

All sandwiches and burgers are served with your choice of a side of fries or homemade potato chips and macaroni salad.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.48

Hand pressed fresh burger* topped with American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions & signature Petey’s sauce

BBQ Bacon Burger

$14.51

Hand pressed fresh burger* topped with mozzarella cheese, bacon & signature BBQ sauce

Brunch Burger

$15.55

Hand pressed fresh burger* topped with slow smoked pulled pork, bacon & an egg cooked medium

Cheeseburger

$11.40

Hand pressed fresh burger* topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions & signature Petey’s sauce

Hamburger

$11.40

Moon Burger

$13.48

Hand pressed fresh burger* topped with Swiss cheese, sauteed onions & mushrooms

Rodeo Burger

$14.51

Hand pressed fresh burger topped with Mozzarella, Bacon, Signature BBQ Sauce, and an onion ring.

Fries

Fresh Hand-Cut Fries

$5.18

Cheese Fries

$6.21

A mound of hand cut fries smothered with cheese

Porky Mountain Fries

$13.48

Fresh hand-cut fries topped with slow smoked pulled pork, signature BBQ sauce, nacho cheese, sour cream & scallions

Knish

Plain Knish

$5.18

Loaded Knish

$9.85

Potato knish topped with slow smoked pulled pork, signature BBQ sauce, nacho cheese, sour cream & scallions

Nachos

Nachos and Cheese

$6.21

Nacho Explosion

$13.48

Nacho chips topped with a mountain of slow smoked pulled pork, nacho cheese, sour cream, salsa, jalapeno peppers & scallions

Platters

1 Meat Platter

$15.55

2 Meat Platter

$20.74

Quesadillas

served with sour cream and salsa

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.36

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$11.40

Brisket Quesadilla

$11.92

Steak Quesadilla

$12.44

Ribs

Slow smoked pork ribs smothered in signature BBQ sauce Served with fresh hand-cut fries

3 Ribs

$9.55

6 Ribs

$15.22

9 Ribs

$20.69

Whole Rack/Ribs

$25.75

Salad

House Salad

$8.29

Sandwiches

The Mother Load

$14.51

Slow smoked pulled pork topped with thin sliced marinated flank steak* & an egg cooked medium

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Slow smoked pulled pork topped with homestyle coleslaw

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$14.51

Slow smoked, thin sliced brisket topped with signature BBQ sauce & homestyle coleslaw

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$11.92

Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce topped with bacon, mozzarella cheese, lettuce & blue cheese

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.40

Grilled chicken topped with bacon, mozzarella cheese, lettuce & mayo

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.80

Shack Bites

Large Shack Bites

$11.71

Boneless chicken bites tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with fresh hand-cut fries

Small Shack Bites

$6.21

Sides

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$7.25

Beans

$2.06

Small Macaroni Salad

$2.06

Small Coleslaw

$2.06

Large Macaroni Salad

$4.13

Large Coleslaw

$4.13

Onion Rings

$6.21

Macaroni + Cheese Bites

$5.18

Corn Bread

$2.06

Chips

$1.03

Small Chili

$3.11

Large Chili

$5.19

Small Potato Salad

$2.06

Large Potato Salad

$4.14

Corn On The Cob

$2.07

Taco Trios

BBQ Chicken Tacos (3)

$11.40

Chicken topped with signature BBQ sauce, 3-cheese blend, tomatoes & scallions

Pulled Pork Tacos (3)

$12.44

Homestyle coleslaw topped with slow smoked pulled pork

Brisket Tacos (3)

$13.48

Slow smoked brisket topped with onions, 3-cheese blend & signature BBQ sauce

Flank Steak Tacos (3)

$14.51

Marinated flank steak topped with 3-cheese blend, lettuce & tomatoes

Wings

4 Wings

$7.25

6 Wings

$9.33

10 Wings

$13.48

20 Wings

$24.89

4 Wing Wednesday

$3.96

6 Wing Wednesday

$5.94

10 Wing Wednesday

$9.90

20 Wing Wednesday

$19.80

Wraps

Pulled Pork Wrap

$11.40

Slow smoked pulled pork, bacon, lettuce, tomato & homestyle coleslaw

Chicken Wrap

$12.44

Grilled chicken, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing

Steak Wrap

$13.48

Thin marinated flank steak*, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & Thousand Island dressing

Brisket Wrap

$12.96

Philly Cheesesteak

Whole Philly Cheesesteak

$16.12

1/2 Philly Cheesesteak

$9.36

Meatball Hero

BBQ Swedish Meatball Hero

$12.48

1/2 BBQ Swedish Meatball Hero

$7.28

Baked Potatoes

Loaded Baked Potato

$9.85

Baked Potato

$3.99

Drinks

Small Beverage

Coke

$2.88

Coke Zero

$2.88

Dr. Pepper

$2.88

Ginger Ale

$2.88

Fruit Punch

$2.88

Sprite

$2.88

Water

$2.06

Arizona Ice Tea

$2.88

Arizona 1/2 Iced Tea 1/2 Lemonade

$2.88

Cherry Coke

$2.88

Root Beer

$2.88

Arizona Lemonade

$2.88

Large Beverage

Coke

$3.45

Coke Zero

$3.45

Dr Pepper

$3.45

Ginger Ale

$3.45

Sprite

$3.45

Fruit Punch

$3.45

Arizona Iced Tea

$3.45

Arizona 1/2 Iced Tea 1/2 Lemonade

$3.45

Cherry Coke

$3.45

Root Beer

$3.45

Glass Beverages

Coke

$3.71

Sprite

$3.71

Fanta Orange

$3.71

Hank's Root Beer

$3.78

Hank's Black Cherry

$3.78

Hank's Vanilla Cream

$3.78

Hank's Orange Cream

$3.78

Smart Water

Smart Water

$3.90

Desserts

Milkshakes

$7.27

Apple Eggroll

$8.31

Brownie

$2.59

Rainbow Cookies

$4.15

Rainbow Cookie Cake

$5.19

Churro

$2.59

Funnel Cake

$5.19

Set of 3 Chocolate Chip Cookies

$4.15

Carrot Cake

$5.19

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$5.19

Set of 3 Cannoli

$5.19

Lemon Bar

$5.19

Petey’s Family Meals

Family Meal # 1

Family Meal # 1

$64.79

Family Meal # 2

Family Meal # 2

$59.73

Family Meal # 3

Family Meal # 3

$34.75