Food
Burgers
Bacon Cheeseburger
Hand pressed fresh burger* topped with American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions & signature Petey’s sauce
BBQ Bacon Burger
Hand pressed fresh burger* topped with mozzarella cheese, bacon & signature BBQ sauce
Brunch Burger
Hand pressed fresh burger* topped with slow smoked pulled pork, bacon & an egg cooked medium
Cheeseburger
Hand pressed fresh burger* topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions & signature Petey’s sauce
Hamburger
Moon Burger
Hand pressed fresh burger* topped with Swiss cheese, sauteed onions & mushrooms
Rodeo Burger
Hand pressed fresh burger topped with Mozzarella, Bacon, Signature BBQ Sauce, and an onion ring.
The Mother Load
Slow smoked pulled pork topped with thin sliced marinated flank steak* & an egg cooked medium
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow smoked pulled pork topped with homestyle coleslaw
Smoked Brisket Sandwich
Slow smoked, thin sliced brisket topped with signature BBQ sauce & homestyle coleslaw
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce topped with bacon, mozzarella cheese, lettuce & blue cheese
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken topped with bacon, mozzarella cheese, lettuce & mayo
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Taco Trios
BBQ Chicken Tacos (3)
Chicken topped with signature BBQ sauce, 3-cheese blend, tomatoes & scallions
Pulled Pork Tacos (3)
Homestyle coleslaw topped with slow smoked pulled pork
Brisket Tacos (3)
Slow smoked brisket topped with onions, 3-cheese blend & signature BBQ sauce
Flank Steak Tacos (3)
Marinated flank steak topped with 3-cheese blend, lettuce & tomatoes
Wraps
Pulled Pork Wrap
Slow smoked pulled pork, bacon, lettuce, tomato & homestyle coleslaw
Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing
Steak Wrap
Thin marinated flank steak*, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & Thousand Island dressing