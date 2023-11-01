Smoke Shack BBQ and Burgers Delray 13900 Jog Road
BBQ Sandwiches
BBQ, Brisket, & Ribs
- BBQ Chopped Chicken 1/2 lb$11.00
Smoked chicken thighs chopped and tossed in our homemade bbq sauce.
- BBQ Chopped Chicken Full lb$20.00
Smoked chicken thighs chopped and tossed in our homemade bbq sauce.
- BBQ Pulled Pork 1/2 lb$14.00
16 hour smoked pulled pork mixed with our homemade Carolina style bbq sauce.
- BBQ Pulled Pork Full lb$27.00
16 hour smoked pulled pork mixed with our homemade Carolina style bbq sauce.
- BBQ Chopped Brisket 1/2 lb$15.00
16 hour smoked brisket chopped and mixed with our homemade Carolina style bbq sauce.
- BBQ Chopped Brisket Full lb$29.00
16 hour smoked brisket chopped and mixed with our homemade Carolina style bbq sauce.
- Sliced Brisket 1/2 lb$15.00
16 hour smoked brisket sliced and served with a side of bbq sauce.
- Sliced Brisket Full lb$29.00
16 hour smoked brisket sliced and served with a side of bbq sauce.
- 1/2 Rack of Baby Back$22.00
A 1/2 rack of our house smoked baby back ribs
- Full Rack of Baby Back Ribs$37.00
- 1/3 Rack of St Louis Ribs w/ Fries$15.00
- Full Slab of St Louis Ribs$35.00
Kids Corner
Combos
- BBQ Chopped Chicken Combo$25.95
1/2 lb. of BBQ chopped chicken served with a 1/4 rack of St. Louis ribs, a small side of slaw, pickled onions & a pickle spear.
- BBQ Pulled Pork Combo$28.95
1/2 lb. of BBQ pulled pork served with a 1/4 rack of St. Louis ribs, a small side of slaw, pickled onions & a pickle spear.
- BBQ Chopped Brisket Combo$29.95
1/2 lb. of BBQ chopped brisket served with a 1/4 rack of St. Louis ribs, a small side of slaw, pickled onions & a pickle spear.
- Sliced Brisket Combo$29.95
1/2 lb. of sliced brisket served with a 1/4 rack of St. Louis ribs, a small side of slaw, pickled onions, a pickle spear and a small side of our homemade bbq sauce.
- Triple Combo$37.95
1/3 lb. each chopped chicken, pulled pork, chopped or sliced brisket & a 1/4 rack of St.Louis ribs
- Family Combo$59.00
1/2 lb. each sliced brisket, BBQ pulled pork, BBQ chopped chicken, baked beans, cornbread, mac 'n' cheese, slaw, pickled onion & 4 rolls
Burgers
- 1/3 Burger$9.45
Black angus ground beef patty topped with greens, tomato, & onion.
- Cheese Burger$10.45
Black Angus ground beed topped with your choice of cheese, greens, tomato, & onion
- Shack Burger$11.95
Black angus ground beef topped with cheddar cheese, onion rings & our steer sauce
- Bacon Cheese Burger$12.95
Black angus ground beef topped with your choice of cheese, bacon, greens, tomato, onion & mayo.
- Double Bacon Cheese Burger$16.95
Two black angus ground beef patties topped with, cheese, bacon, greens, tomato, onion & mayo.
- Brunch Burger$13.95
Black angus ground beef topped with your choice of cheese, bacon, an egg & black truffle sauce.
- Black & Blue Burger$14.95
Black angus ground beef topped with blue cheese, black pepper, bacon, sautéed onions & black truffle sauce
- Beyond Burger$15.95
Plant based protein patty, greens, tomato & onion
- Brisket Burger$16.95
Black angus ground beef topped with bbq chopped brisket, your choice of cheese, coleslaw & pickled onions
- Fiery Smokehouse Burger$17.95
Two black angus ground beef patties topped with pepper jack cheese, greens, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, chipotle aioli & topped with jalapeño poppers
Shack Special Sandwiches
- Angry Clucker$15.45
Fried chicken breast topped with BBQ chopped chicken, jalapeños & our homemade smoked apple hot sauce.
- BLT$9.95
- Buffalo Clucker$13.45
Fried chicken breast tossed In buffalo sauce topped with greens, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo & crumbled blue cheese.
- Cattle Hog$16.95
BBQ pulled pork & BBQ chopped brisket topped with your choice of cheese, slaw & pickled onions
- Crispy Clucker$12.95
Fried chicken breast topped with greens, tomato, onion & our homemade honey mustard sauce.
- Dirty Bird$17.45
Fried chicken breast topped with BBQ chopped brisket, a few onion rings & our homemade steer sauce.
- Farm Hand$15.95
Fried chicken breast topped with BBQ pulled pork & our homemade cheese sauce
- Feed Bag$23.95
Fried chicken breast topped with BBQ chopped chicken, BBQ pulled pork, BBQ chopped brisket, slaw, pickled onions, cheese sauce, onion rings, jalapeño poppers & our homemade steer sauce.
- Flying Pig$14.95
BBQ Chicken topped with pork belly, greens, tomato & mayo
- Pit Master$17.95
Fried chicken breast topped with BBQ pulled pork, BBQ chopped brisket, your choice of cheese & our BBQ sauce.
- Tenderloin Cheesesteak$17.95
Hand cut tenderloin tossed with sautéed onions, peppers & our homemade cheese sauce
- Three Little Pigs$16.95
BBQ pulled pork topped with pork belly, bacon & our homemade steer sauce
Family Combo
Shack Stacks - Fry Stack
Shack Stacks - Tot Stack
Shack Stacks - Ring Stack
Shack Stacks - Mac Stacks
Tacos
- Smoked Chicken Tacos$12.45
Three corn tortillas filled with house smoked chicken topped with pico de gallo, chipotle aioli and queso fresco.
- BBQ Pulled Pork Tacos$15.45
Three corn tortillas filled with house smoked bbq pulled pork topped with pico de gallo, chipotle aioli and queso fresco.
- Fried Shrimp Tacos$15.45
Three corn tortillas filled with fried shrimp topped with pico de gallo, chipotle aioli and queso fresco.
- Beer Battered Cod Tacos$14.45
Three corn tortillas filled with beer battered cod topped with pico de gallo, chipotle aioli and queso fresco.
- Taco Trio$14.45
Three corn tortillas filled one each of bbq chicken, pulled pork and chopped brisket topped with pico de gallo, chipotle aioli and queso fresco.
- BBQ Chopped Brisket Tacos$15.45
Three corn tortillas filled with house bbq chopped brisket topped with pico de gallo, chipotle aioli and queso fresco.
Fry Baskets
- Chicken Tenders$11.95
Four homestyle breaded chicken tender filets severed with french fires and your choice of sauce.
- Buffalo Tenders$12.95
Four homestyle chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce served with a side of french fries and your choice of sauce.
- Shrimp Basket$13.95
Eight butterflied breaded shrimp served with a side of french fries and your choice of sauce
- Fish & Chips$13.95
Four beer battered cod pieces served with french fries and your choice of sauce
- Pork Belly$17.95
Smoked pork belly pieces coated in bbq sauce served with a side of fries.
Salads
Sides/Apps
- 2 pc Texas toast$1.50
- Baked Beans$6.00
Baked beans filled with our signature pulled pork and bbq sauce
- Butter Smoked Corn$5.00
Corn off the cob smoked with butter and roasted garlic
- Cheese Fries$7.00
3/8 inch coated fries topped with our homemade cheese sauce
- Cheese Rings$10.00
Battered onion ring topped with our homemade cheese sauce
- Cheese Tots$7.00
- Coleslaw$4.00
Vinegar based slaw
- Cornbread$5.00
Homemade cornbread with corn nibblets served with better and honey
- French Fries$5.00
3/8's inch coated fries
- Fried Okra$6.95
- Fried Pickles$6.95
- House Salad$5.00
Mixed greens with chopped tomatoes and onions served with your choice of dressing
- Jalapeno Poppers$9.95
Six jalapeno poppers served with a side of sour cream
- Loaded Texas Chili$12.95
- Mac N' Cheese$9.00
Cavatappi tossed in our homemade cheese sauce
- Nachos$14.95
- Onion Rings$8.00
Battered onion rings
- Roll$1.50
- Sampler$21.45
- Side of Cheese Sauce$2.00
- Tater Tots$5.00
- Wings$16.95
Desserts
Sauces
- Side of Mango Habanero Hot Sauce$0.95
Homemade Mango Habanero Hot Sauce
- Side of Smoked Apple Hot Sauce$0.95
Homemade Smoked Apple Hot Sauce
- Side of Smoke Shack Honey Mustard$0.95
Homemade Honey Mustard Sauce
- Side of Chipotle Aioli$0.95
Mayo based chipotle aioli
- Side of Black Truffle Aioli$0.95
Mayo based truffle sauce
- Side of Steer Sauce$0.95
Homemade BBQ mayo
- Side of Ranch$0.75
- Side of Blue Cheese$0.95
- Side of Buffalo$0.75