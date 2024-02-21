Skip to Main content
Smoked in a Bowl
0
Smoked in a Bowl 2028a Lindell Ave
Nachos
Tacos
Chips and Queso
Nachos Chicken
$14.00
Nachos Beef
$14.00
Nachos Manwich
$14.00
Tacos Beef
$10.00
Tacos Chicken
$10.00
Tacos Manwich
$10.00
Chips and Queso
$7.00
Smoked in a Bowl Location and Ordering Hours
(662) 213-5742
2028a Lindell Ave, Nashville, TN 37203
Closed
• Opens Wednesday at 11AM
All hours
