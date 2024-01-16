The Smoking Egg
Brunch
- Pan Seared Atlantic Salmon$14.95
- Crab Cakes
2 pcs$16.95
- Salmon Croquettes
2 pcs$12.95
- Fried Whiting
6-7 oz$13.95
- Shrimp and Grits
With andouille sausage green and red bell peppers in a rosemary gravy$15.95
- Seared Crawfish and Tasso Ham Creole cream
With green and red bell peppers in an onion gravy$14.95
- World Famous Chicken and Waffles
Fried chicken wings (2) with a Belgian waffle with a choice of maple or strawberry syrups$12.95
- Brunch Buttermilk Biscuits
Add two items$4.50
- Belgian Waffle$6.00
- Whiting 2 pcs.$15.95
Signature Sides
- Fried Green Tomatoes
Topped with a tomato chutney pecorino Romano and green onions (3)$11.95
- Crinkle French Fries$2.50
- Candied Yams$4.00
- Collard Greens with Smoked Turkey$4.00
- Cheddar Grits$3.75
- Sauteed Chicken Livers and Onions$5.00
- Fried Dill Pickles (12)$5.00
- Mac N Cheese$4.50
- Grilled Salmon$6.00
- Add Crab Cake$5.00
- Add Grilled Salmon$6.00
- fried chicken wings(6)$13.95
- griiled shrimp$8.00
- fried shrimp$8.00
- side crawfish$6.00
- salmon croquettes$5.00
- bacon$2.00
- eggs (2)$3.00
- sausage patties (2)$4.00
Salads
- Smoking Egg Mixed Green Salad
Red onions, English cucumbers Roma tomatoes boiled egg Swiss cheese in a feta-chive vinaigrette$9.95
- Sarita's Salmon Salad
Sarita's salmon salad - grilled atlantic salmon over romaine lettuce with pepperoncini cherry tomatoes sweet onions, mozzarella cheese and topped with a citrus vinaigrette$14.95
- Ceasar Salad$9.00
Hand Helds
- Smash Burger
7 oz beef burger - with LTO cheddar cheese and bacon on a sesame seed bun$13.95
- Veggie Burger
Served with LTO on a sesame seed bun$10.95
- Shrimp Po Boy
Shrimp po boy fried shrimp served on a hoagie bun shredded lettuce sliced Roma tomatoes topped with a shallot aioli$14.95
- Make Your Own 3 Egg Omelet
Cheddar cheese, swiss cheese, Romano cheese, sausage patties, sweet or red onions, sliced crimini mushrooms, shrimp, crabmeat, crawfish, red bell peppers, green bell peppers, or red eye gravy$11.95
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich
On white bread$5.00
- Fried Whiting Sand$13.95