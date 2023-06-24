Smoky Buns LLC 5106 Nixon Ln
Smoked BBQ Sandwiches
Brisket Sandwich (Sliced)
$14.00Out of stock
Chopped Brisket
$14.00Out of stock
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$13.00Out of stock
Tender shredded pork sandwich with coleslaw made inhouse served on Martin's potato buns.
Carnitas Sandwich
$10.00
Shredded pork with cilantro, jalapenos and pickled red onions served on Martin's potato buns.
Monthly Special
$14.00Out of stock
Sandwich of the month of July is Pork Belly! Smoked low and slow, in a sliced brisket style and fashion(it's barky)
MORE Smoky Buns
Whole Smoked Brisket
$239.99Out of stock
Smoked full-packer brisket for your DIY Texas-sized gathering. The smoked brisket will include the below extras: Buns Pickles Red onions Jalapenos
Smoked Pork
$129.99Out of stock
Smoked Pork Butt for your DIY Texas-sized gathering. The pork butt(actually the shoulder) will include the below extras: Buns Pickles Red onions Jalapenos
Smoky Buns LLC 5106 Nixon Ln Location and Ordering Hours