Smoky Buns LLC 5106 Nixon Ln


Smoked BBQ Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich (Sliced)

$14.00Out of stock
Chopped Brisket

$14.00Out of stock
Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Tender shredded pork sandwich with coleslaw made inhouse served on Martin's potato buns.

Carnitas Sandwich

$10.00

Shredded pork with cilantro, jalapenos and pickled red onions served on Martin's potato buns.

Monthly Special

$14.00Out of stock

Sandwich of the month of July is Pork Belly! Smoked low and slow, in a sliced brisket style and fashion(it's barky)

Sides

Potato Chips

$1.69

Potato Salad

$3.00

Drinks

Topochico

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Coca Cola

$2.00

MORE Smoky Buns

Whole Smoked Brisket

$239.99Out of stock

Smoked full-packer brisket for your DIY Texas-sized gathering. The smoked brisket will include the below extras: Buns Pickles Red onions Jalapenos

Smoked Pork

$129.99Out of stock

Smoked Pork Butt for your DIY Texas-sized gathering. The pork butt(actually the shoulder) will include the below extras: Buns Pickles Red onions Jalapenos